Report On Samsung Electronics Raising Prices Is Unsubstantiated

I have not been able to independently confirm the contents of the article, which illustrates that investors and traders need to do their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Micron Technology, a direct beneficiary of the increasing prices of DRAMs, saw its stock increase 4.39% at the close of trading.

A Seeking Alpha news item was published on August 14, 2017, entitled “DRAM stocks moving as Samsung prepares to raise Q4 prices,” and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was up 4.39% on the day, closing at $29.24.

I don’t know how many investors or traders read the story or its source, but the uptick was welcome relief for a stock that closed at $32.01 on July 21. And the impact of this story on the stock activity is not clear, but according to SA, 103,270 people have MU in their portfolio and get alerts. On a day when the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.34%, MU’s growth of 4.39% was impressive but comparable to other semiconductor stocks, notably Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) up 4.33% and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) up 7.98%.

Investors need to do their own due diligence

I don’t have the ability to translate the source of the report, Economic Daily News, as it is in Chinese. Nor did I dig out the source of the story, Notable Calls, which corresponds in tweets.

But I did search other Chinese and Korean news sources, my Asian equity analyst contacts, Samsung Electronics' (OTC:SSNLF) website, and did an overall Google search, and I found nothing.

Samsung Electronics, in its Q2 2017 financial release, noted:

“Moving on to the outlook for second half, the company expects earnings to grow primarily from the component businesses, as conditions in the memory market are likely to remain favorable. By expanding the supply of 1Xnm DRAM and 64-layer V-NAND, Samsung will further enhance product competitiveness.”

This does not sound to me as if it is planning on increasing ASPs. If it did, it may be a short-term win for the company but a long-term disaster, which I'll explain as follows.

An excellent comment by Publius1989 in the lead SA news item mentioned above summarizes the short-term win:

“By raising prices on NAND and DRAM, Samsung boosts their profitability from memory, but at the same time forces their phone (and other product) competitors to pay more for their memory, forcing phone prices up. Which allows them to charge more for their phones and/or have lower prices to compete better. This is the winning strategy for Samsung; not flood the market with memory to hurt MU and Hynix while helping out Apple, etc. Those who think that Samsung will deliberately overproduce DRAM or NAND to try to get more market share are completely detached from reality.”

Besides, according to an analysis by The Information Network, Samsung Electronics will be supplying 50% of DRAMs to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in 2017, as shown in the chart below. The company doesn’t need to increase ASPs.

In the long term, the already high ASPs of memory is impacting smartphone price and memory content. A recent article in MacRumors notes:

“Some analysts say device makers could be forced to cut down on the amount of DRAM chips, which help devices perform multiple tasks at once, or NAND chips that are used for long-term data storage, on new products if they cannot get enough chips. The problem will be more acute for the NAND market, where the iPhone remains a critical source of demand given the huge sales volumes and recent moves to increase storage capacity on the device," said the source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.”

Thus, higher memory prices will further impact the amount of memory incorporated into smartphones, affect smartphone pricing, and will further erode the PC market.

The tenor of the lead news item about Samsung increasing ASPs reminds me of another story on memory, this time about MU. I discussed it in a July 7, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron May Or May Not Have Had DRAM Production Issues, But It's Creating A Dilemma For Investors.”

To summarize, the article by DRAMeXchange disclosed that there was an incident at Micron Technology's Inotera plant that caused the loss of 60,000 DRAM wafers. Later in the day, the company denied production delays which could have amplified the DRAM shortage. Nevertheless, in anticipation of a further under-supply of DRAM chips on the market and an associated increase in average selling prices, MU stock rose 6.7% over the next few weeks.

To further confuse investors, the story has legs. DRAMeXchange issued a press release on DRAM pricing, which was published in DigiTimes on August 11, 2017, that continues to foster its earlier report of the fab malfunction, despite MU’s claims there was no malfunction following the first story.

Investor Takeaway

Seeking Alpha editors don't have the bandwidth to research each article and corroborate the content presented. They are knowledgeable about the industry sectors they oversee, but it is up to the readers of these articles to do their own due diligence before making any investment decisions. Incredibly, in the above-mentioned ASP increase story which is the focus of this article, there were 102 comments at the time of my writing. Yet, none of them mentioned the possibility that the news has not been substantiated.

