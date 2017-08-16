Procter & Gamble: Things Heat Up

But he also knows a lot - look for him to come out firing now.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is trying to fend off activist investor Trian Partners. Trian wants a board seat, and we’ll have to wait until the October 10 annual meeting to see if it can win one. However, there will be plenty to talk about in the meantime, as Procter & Gamble has to prove to investors that it’s got what it takes to get the $234 billion market cap company growing.

The path Procter & Gamble is taking? Calling out Trian founder Nelson Peltz, noting he’s out of date and would add little value to the board.



The 75-year-old Peltz



Trian only wants one board seat - which would be held by Peltz. Procter & Gamble has rejected, and we’re amidst a proxy battle. Peltz has a website called revitalizepg.com, which he’s advertising heavily.



P&G believes its own plan to slim down its massive product portfolio is doing well. And management says that Peltz has offered nothing "incremental" when it comes to helping the company grow. Peltz has hired former P&G CFO Clayton Daley to advise the activist fund. But there is a problem there, as Daley retired from P&G in 2009, and the company is a bit different today from where it was eight years ago.



Still, Trian won’t go away easily, having $3.4 billion invested in P&G - its largest investment ever. But what can Peltz bring to the table? He talks about P&G needing to keep up with competitors and reduce bureaucracy, but how? He’s also offered no plan on how to fend off competitors in the Gillette business - which is a major P&G brand, but continues to lose market share to more nimble players.



Peltz needs to put forth a plan.



There’s no doubt P&G needs more management accountability and a greater sense of urgency when it comes to cost cuts and changing management and oversight structure. P&G may get reckless in the short term, hoping to show more "proof" that it doesn’t need an activist’s help. We saw that with P&G’s recent cuts to digital advertising spending.



With P&G now putting the pressure on Peltz, however, he has to come out firing. I think he’ll sharpen his pencil and put out an infamous white paper on how to meaningfully split up the company. Granted, that might not have been his initial plan when buying up shares of P&G, but drastic times call for drastic measures. Granted, it won’t be as drastic as the Energizer split a couple years ago, where it split into two companies - a personal products and a household goods company.



Instead, I think Peltz pushes for P&G to do something with its personal products business, effectively monetizing the Gillette name. Time is of the essence here, as Gillette has already seen its market share in razors shrink from 62% to 49% in the last five years. But to the right buyer, the grooming business could bring in some cash for P&G and help narrow its focus - possibly on healthcare, which is still a strong business for the company. The bottom line remains: P&G needs to sell the Gillette brand and spin off one of its major lagging business segments - possibly grooming or its remaining beauty business.

In the end, it’ll be a long, drawn-out battle with Peltz and P&G. Right now, P&G might be winning, as Peltz has yet to lay out any plans - but I’d expect that to change. Plus, the stock is already trading at multi-year highs (despite underperforming its peer base). Convincing the large ETF and mutual fund investors of change is Peltz’s biggest hurdle. However, his asking for just one board seat is reasonable, as he’s known as a “constructivist” - an activist that works constructively and has a solid reputation. By all accounts, I’d expect P&G to settle with Peltz before the annual meeting, giving him a board seat. Long term, however, I think letting this battle go all the way and seeing Peltz get 2-3 board seats would be in P&G investors' best interests.

