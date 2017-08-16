Is Dominion Energy A Good Long-Term Investment?

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is an excellent long-term investment. The company has a diversified business portfolio, which is going to be enhanced by the completion of its Cove Point Liquefaction Project. The stock price is flat compared to the same period last year. There have been ups and downs, but the stock price has not broken out. This is going to change as the Cove Point terminal comes online and the company starts to export LNG.

Cove Point terminal will be operational in the fourth quarter of the current year, and it will be the first LNG terminal on the East coast and the second in the country. U.S. LNG exports have been growing exponentially and Cove Point terminal’s commissioning will result in further growing these exports. The terminal is contracted for 20 years. Two main customers are Pacific Summit Energy, a subsidiary of the Japanese company, Sumitomo Corporation, and GAIL Global, a subsidiary of Gail India. Japan and India are two of the largest consumers of global LNG exports. Contracts with companies from these two countries mean that the terminal will most likely be running at full capacity.

Sumitomo Energy has 20-year purchase agreements with two Japanese utilities, Tokyo Gas and Kansai Electric. GAIL, on the other hand, has signed around 30 Master Sales Purchase Agreements (MSPAs) with a number of companies. The demand for LNG is rapidly rising as India uses more natural gas for its energy needs. Fertilizer is another industry in India that requires natural gas and these LNG cargos will go a long way in meeting that demand. As Dominion has long-term contracts with two of the strongest companies in Japan and India, its cash flows will be stable.

Total capacity of the terminal is 5.78 million tonnes per annum. Both these companies will share the capacity and export 2.53 mpta each. Keep in mind that Dominion’s contract with these two companies is basically a services agreement. These companies will source the natural gas themselves and use Dominion’s facilities to export it. Dominion will get fee income from these two customers. As a result, Dominion’s cash flows will be stable and predictable. As it is the norm in the LNG export business, Dominion will receive cash even if these companies do not export the agreed upon volume.

The company already has strong margins, which will be further enhanced by the commencement of Cove Point facility. The image below shows the financials and some credit metrics. The data was taken from SEC filings.

Dominion’s gross margin has been growing in the last three years. At the moment, it is around 75%, which is quite high for an energy company. The last two columns (highlighted) in the table show the performance in the last two quarters. These two quarters have been added just to show how the margins have been behaving. Credit metrics have only been calculated on the basis of full year results. First two quarters of 2017 show that the company will be able to maintain its full year gross margin in the region of 75%. In fact, this might show improvement as the Cove Point facilities start operating in the fourth quarter.

Operating margin is also extremely strong at over 30%. OP margin came down in the second quarter due to the increased operating expenses. However, it should also fall in line by the end of the year. Net margin of over 18% is impressive for an energy company. The diversified business model certainly gives Dominion an advantage over some of its peers in the industry. Second quarter net margin is low but this fall can be canceled out by the expected rise in net profit in the fourth quarter. EBITDA is strong, which can be expected from a utility company. Debt has risen due to the Questar acquisition and Cove Point investment. As a result, the credit metrics have deteriorated in the last two years. At the moment, the leverage ratio is over 5x, which is not suitable for an investment grade rating. The scale and diversified business portfolio provides it a buffer against the commodity price fluctuations. However, the leverage ratio will be a cause of concern, and ratings agencies will not upgrade it until they see some sustained improvement. The current rating of Baa2 is lower medium grade. As the EBITDA figures rise due to the Cove Point facility, we will see some improvement in leverage ratio.

Dominion’s current enterprise value is just under $89 billion. More than 30% of this valuation comes from debt. Due to the high debt load, I have decided to use enterprise value. EV/EBITDA multiple for Dominion is just over 15.5x. The multiple is in line with a mature, diversified utility company. However, the upside from the expected commencement of Cove Point facility has not been priced in yet. I believe there will be upward movement as the cash flows start to come in from the LNG exports. Expected capital gains and a solid dividend yield (3.75%) will result in a handsome total return in the next 4-5 years. Dominion Energy is a long-term buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.