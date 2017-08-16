Home Depot: Propped Up

The home improvement retailer is entirely reliant on comp sales growth and faces a more competitive environment going forward.

Before the market open, Home Depot (HD) reported quarterly results consistent with the recent past. The home improvement retailer grew comps and earnings at a solid clip.

The problem with the story is the forward looking expectations don't match the stock valuation. Can Home Depot really keep up impressive comp sales growth and continue utilizing stock buybacks to prop up the stock price?

Numbers Aren't That Impressive

For Q2, Home Depot grew comp sales an impressive 6.3%. The comp numbers actually exceeded the 6.2% sales increase to $28.1 billion. The home improvement retailer is entirely dependent on huge comp sales growth in order to grow.

The concern is what happens when Amazon (AMZN) enters the sector and clips a few percentage points from the comp growth rate. Right now, Home Depot is able to grow profit margins due to constrained SG&A expenses that boost the growth rate. Reduced growth expectations would flip those numbers around.

For the quarter, SG&A only grew 3.7% to $4.5 billion. The key cost of sales actually expanded slightly in excess of the sales growth, so keeping SG&A under control was key to growing net earnings by 9.5%.

Share Buybacks

The reality is that the stock buyback program is what really props up the earnings picture. For the quarter, the diluted share count dipped 4.2% from last year to 1,183 million. This lower share count is what produced the solid 14.2% EPS growth.

This reduction to the share count is what really props up the EPS growth, but the move comes at a major cost. The stock isn't cheap at the current valuation, and Home Depot has added major debt over the years to repurchase shares.

The company is targeting $7 billion in share buybacks this year along with a solid 2.3% dividend yield. The stock has a market cap of $184 billion, so the share buyback plan doesn't move the needle as much as one might expect. The current plan would only reduce the share count by 3.8% based on the market cap.

The net payout yield best encapsulates this story. The yield that the combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield continues to decline as the stock price rises. The net payout yield is only 5.7% now and provided a much better signal to own the stock back in 2014.

HD data by YCharts

My last article highlighted how Home Depot doesn't have the cash to keep repurchasing more shares to keep up with the stock gains. The company ended the quarter with nearly $25 billion in debt and over $20 billion in net debt.

Over the last 5 years, the home improvement retailer spent aggressively on stock buybacks, while the stock is expensive. Home Depot regularly trades at over 20x forward EPS estimates that would surge even higher without these buybacks.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Home Depot is propped up on expensive buybacks partly paid for with debt. Any hit to comp sales due to the Amazon effect or just more competition hitting the sector would damage the stock. At the same time, the home improvement retailer might be forced to pull back on stock buybacks, further hurting EPS growth. The stock remains too expensive for the limited growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.