PFL: Certainly Worth A Gamble

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how the fund will perform as we look to wrap up 2017.

First, a little about PFL. PFL is a closed end fund whose investment objective is to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. Currently, the fund is trading at $11.92/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.09/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.06%. Year to date, PCM has returned around 18%, when considering stock price appreciation and distributions. In comparison, the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) and Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHZ) have a total return of roughly 2.50% year to date, demonstrating PFL is compensating investors for the extra risk they are taking. However, given the recent volatility affecting many Pimco funds, I want to re-examine PFL it see if it continues to be a sound investment. Most signs point to yes, and I feel PFL is currently a buy, for the reasons I will outline below.

One, PFL has a lot of positive attributes that are attractive to investors when compared to other closed-end funds within the Pimco family. This makes me consider PFL as a possible investment right out of the gate. While buying funds at a premium is always suspect, PFL's premium to net asset value (NAV) is low, currently at 4%. All but one Pimco fund trades at a premium to NAV (Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) currently trades at a 2.5% discount), and PFL's premium to lower than 16 of the 20 closed end funds on Pimco's website. Furthermore, half of the funds trade at premiums of 8% or higher (in some cases much higher), so PFL is much more reasonably priced. PFL also has the sixth lowest total annual operating expenses at 1.17%. This puts it in the bottom half as far as expenses are concerned, and when coupled with the lower premium makes the fund more attractively priced compared to its peers. Finally, PFL's use of leverage is also lower than similar alternatives, which I view as a positive in a rising rate environment. While Pimco is renowned for its ability to use leverage effectively and profitably, a high use of leverage when rates are rising is a big risk. The risk is that when interest rates rise, the longer-term securities will fall in value, and the leveraging used may magnify the drop, and, therefore, magnify the losses. PFL has a total effective leverage of almost 26% of total managed assets. While this is not "low," it is lower than funds such as Pimco Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI), Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO), and Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY), which use leverage at rates of 46%, 39%, and 43%, respectively. Again, this is not inherently good or bad, but it does make PFL less risky, and given that we are entering into a period of increased volatility, investors should be looking for ways to downsize some of their risk.

Two, PFL currently has $.08/share of undistributed net investment income (UNII), which is almost a full month of distributions in excess, a healthy sign. The fund currently has positive net investment income (NYSEMKT:NII) of $.93/share, so it has been earning more than its stated distributions for the year. However, PFL's distribution coverage ratio has been dropping. For the year its coverage ratio is almost 91%, while its rolling three month coverage ratio is slightly over 71%. This is a disturbing trend, and one to keep a careful eye on as the year progresses. Assuming the metric does not turn around, the fund will have to dig in to surplus capital to pay out its distribution, which is never a positive sign. But at this time, investment income is still positive, and with an increasing NAV, I believe simply monitoring this metric is enough for now.

Three, PFL has seen its NAV rise steadily throughout 2017, which indicates the value of the underlying assets that make up the fund are increasing. Since January 1, the NAV has risen by over 11%, as the fund's NAV was $10.33 to start the year, and now it stands at $11.51. A rising NAV gives investors confidence in the fund's underlying holdings, and also provides support to the market price by decreasing the premium the fund trades at, all other things being equal. Coupled with positive NII, it is fair to conclude that the PCM has been performing well and is being managed properly, and should offer investors an attractive opportunity.

Of course, investing in PFL is not without risk. Chief among the risks is that the fund is still trading at a premium to NAV, and this fund has traded at a discount regularly, meaning the price may be reaching the high-end of its trading range. Furthermore, while I discussed earlier that PFL's use of leverage is less than some of its peers, the fund still does use a considerable amount of leverage, and should come under pressure should interest rates rise faster than forecasted. Along those lines, less than 7% of the fund is invested in assets with a maturity of less than one year. In a rising rate environment, assets with a shorter duration are more attractive because, as those investments mature, they can be re-invested at the prevailing higher rates. A good portion of PFL's portfolio is in intermediate and long-term debt, so the fund will struggle if rates climb quickly. However, this is not a scenario I expect to occur, and even with strong year to date performance in the market, the Fed is becomingly more cautious on rates, even hinting that the next rate hike might not be in 2017. Therefore, I do not believe these risks are large enough to avoid the fund.

Bottom-line: PFL has been a strong performing fund year to date, and its outlook for the remainder of the year remains positive. As we head in to 2018 it appears low interest rates will continue, and high-yielding funds such as PFL will remain in favor. Given the fund's recent pullback since last week, investors are correct to begin looking at Pimco's funds with more scrutiny. However, with an increasing NAV and positive UNII, coupled with a below-average premium for Pimco funds, PFL should offer investors reasonable returns without the excess risk, and I would encourage investors to take a serious look at this fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKO, SCHZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.