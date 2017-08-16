Dominion Energy Is A Great Utility At A Very Good Price

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Dominion Energy (D) back on February 15. I was writing about putting just over $11K back to work after I sold a position because I was worried about the company’s ability to continue paying its dividend. I spread that money around buying 5 stocks, but I put the largest amount of cash into buying more shares of D. I thought D was very undervalued and paid a well-supported dividend, and I saw very good prospects for that dividend to grow in the future. At the time D was my largest utility holding, and it continues to be such today. In my portfolio, I own utilities because they pay a reliable dividend with fairly predictable growth. D fits that role very well.

What new information do we have now?

On May 4, D released Q1 earnings. I liked that D beat analysts’ expectations on earnings even though it missed by $130 million on revenues. Given that the revenue increased by slightly more than 16%, I don’t see the small miss as a big deal. I also like that earnings were higher than a year ago, even if only by a penny. And as the slide below shows, D also came in at about the middle of its guidance range. Predictability is something I like in a company and demand in a utility.

Another slide of interest in the presentation is guidance for Q2.

On July 16 D reported Q2 earnings. EPS came in at $0.67, which was right in the middle of management’s guidance. Revenue grew nearly 8% but missed analysts’ expectations by $140 million. It is of some concern that EPS declined from last year, but management was expecting this. In large part this was caused by two things: an import control roll-off at Cove Point as it prepares to export LNG, and expiration of some solar investment tax credits. I don’t expect either of these to be long term problems, although the loss of the solar tax credits will make those assets less valuable going forward. I want to point back to the slide I included from the Q1 presentation where management indicated that these two issues would negatively impact EPS this quarter. I like that management wasn’t surprised by these issues (and it would be a very bad sign if they had been), and I also like that management keeps hitting about the middle of their guidance range.

Cove Point was once a good source of revenue and profits for Dominion as it imported natural gas. Now that international prices are higher than the very low national price of natural gas, it makes sense to convert it to a LNG exporting facility. So it comes as no surprise that as it nears the end of its conversion project, revenue from imports drops off (and given the changes in relative pricing, it also isn’t a surprise that such contracts wouldn’t have been renewed anyway, or at least not on as good a terms). I take this report as very good news on Cove Point that the project is 95% done and that it could begin shipping LNG as soon as the end of September. I think replacing the income gas imports previously generated as soon as possible is key to growing earnings at a good rate.

Not too long ago, vacancies at the FERC had potential to delay construction of Atlantic Coast pipeline. So this report is very good news. Since I own both D and Duke Energy (DUK), I am glad to see that there is now a quorum on the board and that approvals can be granted soon. Given this favorable report on the pipeline by FERC staff, I think approval is likely. Now that the FERC board has a quorum and can act, I think the risk of delays from awaiting approvals is mostly done.

The fates of multiple nuclear plant construction projects are much in the news lately. Southern Company (SO) is still evaluating the costs of its Votgle project. SCANA (SCG) has stopped work on its project is South Carolina. For Dominion, its facility in Connecticut has become an issue. Apparently the low cost of natural gas has made the current process of selling electricity from the plant to third parties uneconomical. Dominion is seeking to sell some of that power directly to state utility companies. The Governor has instead ordered a review of the plant’s economic viability. Older plants near the end of their operational period cost more to run than newer plants and so are under greater pressure due to the low cost of natural gas. The result of this review will bear watching as will what Dominion decides to do with the plant.

Just recently the SCANA plant that was canceled in South Carolina entered the news again, when South Carolina was reported as trying to sell its portion of the unfinished plant. The governor mentioned SO, DUK and D as potential bidders, and since I own all three companies, I was very interested in the potential for a deal. Right now, it’s unclear to me how much the deal might be worth because the SCG subsidiary that owns the other 55% of the plant would either have to sell to a company willing to finish the plant or would have to decide to go forward with development. Depending on what price is required to acquire the project, I can see any 3 of the companies benefiting. Although since it is already building two of the AP 1000 reactors, it might work out best if SO got at least a piece of the project. One thing I did like about the Votgle project was that the construction crew did learn how to do a better job as each section on the second reactor was finished faster and cheaper than the same section of the first reactor. Bringing those lessons to the South Carolina project would be a nice benefit. For D, I will want to see if management decides to acquire some of this project.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%. I use a discount rate of 6.4% because that is the rate I expect the per-share dividends of my portfolio to increase each year. On average it hits pretty close to that. How I came up with that rate, is it is double the rate of yearly inflation the Federal Reserve has calculated since it began tracking inflation. When I eventually retire and need to use my dividend income for living expenses, I want that income to increase faster than inflation so I don’t lose any purchasing power. At twice that rate I give myself a good size cushion that should ensure I don’t lose purchasing power even in fairly high inflation times.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see D has increased its dividend for 14 years. Dominion is the parent company of my own electricity provider, so I like having part of my electric bill eventually paid by the company. Also in the CCC List I see that finviz.com sees EPS growth at 4% a year for the next 5 years. If D keeps to its pattern, the dividend paid in December should see an increase, but for DDM calculations I will use the current dividend payment annualized to $3.02. With the high payout ratio, and the issue with earnings caused by loss of business from Cove Point as it converts, I am not comfortable estimating that dividends will increase faster than earnings, so I will use 4% for the dividend growth rate.

Based on those parameters I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend payments is $95.73. Given the decline in earnings for the last quarter I will want an additional 5% discount to offset any additional risk. That makes my buy price anything below $91. With D trading at just under $78 a share, that makes for a very good opportunity for dividend growth investors.

Even using the 4 year average yield of 3.52%, gives a price of ~$85. So at a minimum D is at a better valuation that it has averaged over the last 4 years.

Can options help?

Given that my buy price is at $91, or even using the $85 price from the average yield, I see no calls with strike prices I am willing to sell shares at that offer any significant premium (in fact most don’t cover my commission charges).

While the current price is well below my buy price, looking at the September monthly expiration, the put with a strike price of $77.50 offers a nice premium. I wouldn’t go the option route to pick up more shares unless you already have a sizable holding and thus need to get better than the current price to make it worthwhile to add shares.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I think the following what happens with Santee Cooper (the South Carolina nuclear plant), Millstone, and the Atlantic Coast pipeline will all bear watching.

I also want to see when shipping of LNG actually begins at Cove Point and how much revenue that generates.

Conclusion

D is a good solid utility with plenty of growth prospects. D provides reliable and growing dividends, which is why I have utilities in my portfolio. At the current price, even with reduced growth in earnings, I see a company that offers dividend growth investors a very good opportunity.

