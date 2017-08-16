Here's A Data Center REIT You Can Still Buy

"Rational investors should be aware of widespread overvaluation of tech stocks and be careful when looking to invest in the volatile tech market of today."

"So long as half of America has an Apple phone in their pocket, and 2 billion people log on Facebook daily, FAANG will not collapse entirely."

I felt a chill yesterday on Wall Street as many tech stock investors – aka FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google) – dumped large positions.

According to an analysis by Reuters, closely-watched U.S. hedge fund managers were generally bearish on FAANGs in Q2, with eight prominent investors in aggregate cutting or liquidating 18 stakes in the companies, according to the latest 13-F dump.

As Connor McKeon writes,

“Investors love momentum, which is why more and more investors are jumping on board with FAANG stocks. Since the “Trump Boom”, the period following the United States November elections, each of these stocks has grown rapidly and exceeded relevant index funds. Even with the effects of the boom wearing off and share prices slowing down, more and more investors are buying into tech in hopes of continued returns.”

However, McKeon warned that “the problem with this is that these stocks are incredibly over valued by all traditional valuation metrics. IF you combine the market capitalizations of FAANG, you will see that it makes up 13% of the United States GDP. They also make up around 13% of the S&P 500, the market index for the largest 500 companies in the U. S. A. Sure, these are massive companies which will have a great impact on the U.S. economy, but it is clear that they have more weight than they deserve.”

I thought McKeon’s conclusion was worth including,

“So long as half of America has an Apple phone in their pocket, and 2 billion people log on Facebook daily, FAANG will not collapse entirely. These are companies that have proven to be strong businesses with proven operations. With this being said, overconfidence is a flimsy shield when it comes to safeguarding your portfolio. Rational investors should be aware of widespread overvaluation of tech stocks and be careful when looking to invest in the volatile tech market of today. And as with any investment, don’t put all you eggs, or should I say AAPLs, in one basket.”

This advice is spot on, and I believe McKeon’s conclusion could also be pointed to the Data Center REITs. Year-to-date they have out-performed (averaging returns of 24% YTD) and it’s important that investors maintain skepticism with regards to valuations.

However, McKeon is also right, “half of America has an Apple phone in their pocket” and the data storage demand for these devices is insatiable.

So how can a prudent investor find a Data Center REIT that is soundly valued? (Keep reading).

A Quick Snapshot of QTS

QTS Realty (QTS) is the smallest Data Center REIT (as illustrated below), as the company delivers an integrated platform of colocation, cloud and managed hosting solutions designed to simplify strategies for its customers by delivering increased IT efficiency and reduced capital expenses.

QTS's international footprint of data centers provides a redundant, robust and dependable infrastructure, ideal for workloads that demand high-performance, high transaction volumes and low latency, while processing vast amounts of data reliably, securely and cost-effectively.

The company operates 25 data centers on four continents, and it is poised to deliver world-class infrastructure and value-added technology services to more than 1,000 customers in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

QTS is a leading national provider of data center solutions and fully managed services and a leader in security and compliance. The company offers a complete, unique portfolio of core data center products, including custom data center, colocation and cloud and managed services, providing the flexibility, scale and security needed to support the rapidly evolving hybrid infrastructure demands of web and IT applications.

As the nation's only provider of a fully integrated technology services platform: C1 - Custom Data Centers, C2 - Colocation, and C3 - Cloud and Managed Services, overlaid with industry-leading security and compliance, QTS is truly differentiated in the market.

It is uniquely positioned to sell C3 managed services on top of space and power drives incremental revenue and ROIC. Around 60% of recurring revenue is generated from customers using more than one "C" product, up from 40% at IPO.

Also, 50%+ of C1/C2 recurring revenue is generated from customers also using C3, up from 30% at IPO. For its C1/C2 customers that are using C3, the latter increases overall customer data center spend with QTS by 35%, generating $170k of annualized C3 revenue per customer - more than double versus the contribution at IPO.

Focusing on Quality, Not Quantity

QTS continues to be driven by its core business model of delivering a unique integrated services platform, on top of world-class real estate assets, with exceptional customer service to achieve industry-leading return on invested capital (or ROIC).

The company has significant capacity to nearly double raised floor in the existing powered shell. It has growth opportunities within its current portfolio to ~5M SF through development on 275+ acres of adjacent, owned land and real estate.

QTS has flexibility to optimize product offerings in response to demand. It has the ability to nearly double capacity in existing properties and more than double facility sizes with adjacent, owned land at every mega facility. The combination of increasing operating leverage + higher C2/C3 penetration over the life of a mega-scale data center drives higher ROIC.

The Growing Platform

QTS has a high-credit quality tenant base with over 1,000 customers. Here's a snapshot of the company's C1, C2 and C3 customers (60% of revenue derived from customers using more than one "C" product):

The top 10 tenants as a percentage of annualized MRR are approximately 37%, and the largest tenant accounts for ~12.8% of annualized MRR; no other customer represents >4.0% of annualized MRR.

QTS has industry-leading security and compliance and is positioned to bring highly compliant solutions to sophisticated enterprise customers specializing in the healthcare, finance, high-tech and government sectors. There is a significant opportunity for the company to grow its new and existing customer partnerships by focusing on security and compliance needs.

The Balance Sheet

At the end of Q2-17 QTS’ total debt outstanding, including capital leases as of quarter-end was just under $1.1 billion. Also, approximately 68% of QTS’ total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2017 was subject to a fixed interest rate.

The second quarter ending net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA was approximately 5.3x s and QTS had a total of approximately $495 million in liquidity in the business made up of availability under the credit facility in cash on hand.

QTS announced previously that it had established a $300 million after market equity shelf registration. The ATM provides an additional efficient means of raising capital in a moderated and disciplined process and provides the potential opportunity to tie funding requirements to development capital spend on a near just-in-time basis.

During the second quarter, QTS issued approximately 750,000 common shares through the ATM program representing $39.4 million in net equity proceeds at an average sale price of $53.60 per share. The CFO said on the latest earnings call,

“We are comfortable with our current leverage level in light of our strong booked-not-billed backlog and will continue to evaluate any future usage of our ATM program as part of a broader balanced capital allocation strategy.”

There are no near-term debt maturities with minimal secured debt and significant available liquidity.

The Latest Earnings Results

For Q2-17 QTS reported total revenue of $107.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $49.2 million and operating FFO of $35 million. Operating FFO for the second quarter includes a non-cash tax benefit of approximately $1.4 million.

For the second quarter QTS achieved an annualized unlevered return on investment capital of 13.6%. The company expects ROIC to remain below the 15% fully stabilized target over the course of 2017 and ramp overtime.

During Q2-17 QTS brought an aggregate of 19,000 square feet of raised floor online in Irving and Fort Worth, Texas. As of the end of the quarter, the company’s totaled built out raised floor with nearly 1.4 million square feet represents just over half of the total powered shell raise floor capacity of 2.5 million square feet in existing facilities (not including land owned adjacent to the mega data centers).

Over the balance of 2017, QTS anticipates bringing online an additional 103,000 square feet of raised floor, which includes 14,000 square feet of raised floor in Chicago as part of the continued ramp in that market and 39,000 square feet in Dallas between the Irving and Fort Worth, Texas facilities to support continued strong momentum.

Also QTS raised its OFFO guidance by $1 million at the midpoint to a range of $152 million to $158 million reflecting an updated tax benefit assumption in excess of $4 million, up from approximately $3 million previously. Also QTS raised OFFO per share guidance by $0.02 at the midpoint to $2.66 to $2.78 per share.

A Data Center Sector You Can Buy

Now let’s take a look at FFO/share forecasts for the Data Center REITs:

As you can see, QTS FFO/share (as per FAST Graphs) suggests modest growth in 2017; however, the forecasted growth in 2017 and 2018 is above average. Now let’s take a look at the dividend history and forecasted growth:

As you can see, QTS has a solid dividend growth history and is expected to generate similar performance over the next few years. Now let’s take a look at the dividend yield:

I know, it’s hard to get excited about a 2.9% dividend yield but the payout is well protected and there is plenty of margin to grow (the dividend). Now let’s take a look at the P/FFO multiple:

As you can see, QTS has the lowest P/FFO multiple in the peer group. Let’s take a look at year-to-date performance:



My BUY thesis: QTS has a more vaied product offering that the Data Center REIT peers as the company operates large campuses in multiple metros. The company’s bundled penetration provides lower churn than competitors offering a single product. QTS is trading at $55.20 per share, a pleasant price, as I am an existing shareholder.

I am maintaining a BUY on QTS, here’s a Data Center REIT You Can Still Buy:

