Tencent: Earnings And Regulatory Challenge

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is scheduled to report 2Q17 earnings on Wednesday, before the open. In this article, I will go over consensus expectations, key points of interest, and what I believe to be biggest threat to Tencent: the Chinese government.

Consensus and Key Points

Sales is expected to grow 32.3% in Q2, reaching CNY52.3 billion. Internet VAS is expected to grow 26.3% to CNY34.0 billion, Online Advertising is expected to grow 31.3% to CNY9.0 billion, and Other is expected to grow 127.7% to CNY8.3 billion.

Within Internet VAS, I expect the trend to continue, with Online Games growing in the mid-20% range, while PC & mobile gaming will grow in the low teens. The strongest growth business is likely Social Network at over 50%.

In Online Advertising, media ad will likely grow in the high teens, while social ad should lead the way by growing between 60-80%.

"Others" is mainly Tencent's financial services and payment businesses, which has been growing strongly. The company recently announced a credit check business to challenge Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), so investors should be curious about any color on that. Tencent's competitive advantage here is its massive treasure trove of user data from its social media and gaming platforms.

EBIT margin is expected to contract to 33.0% from 40.1% in 2Q16, which is reflecting expectations that investment in content and gaming's shift to mobile will compress operating margins.

Investors should also be interested in non-financial user metrics. There are quite a few, but I believe the following are the most important:

The company's flagship social networking platform, WeChat, is a relatively mature one, with MAU and DAU growing in the mid-teens level, while time spent per MAU per day has been roughly stable. Any large deviation from this will come as a surprise.

Tencent Video is growing faster, with MAU growing in the low 20% range and DAU growing in the mid-to-high 30% range. Tencent is investing in quality content, which is driving low 20% growth in time spent per MAU per day.

China Cracking Down on Gaming Addiction

I didn't discuss gaming above because I believe it warrants its own section. In my view, the regulatory risk faced by the company is underappreciated by the market.

As you may know, Tencent dominates the Chinese gaming market. Looking at the iOS platform, Tencent owns 3 out of the top 5 games and 11 out of the top 30. Its Honor of Kings is the #1 game in China.

However, Tencent is doing so well in gaming that China's youths are becoming addicted. Recently, the state-run newspaper used strong language to condemn its top game, Honor of Kings, labeling it a “poison” constantly spreading “negative energy.”

Close China observers understand very well why Tencent swift acted by introducing anti-addiction controls: when you are viewed by the government as working against their interest, be prepared to face the hammer.

This 2016 article summarizes the fate of business leaders who get on the wrong side of the government. More recently, China's (ex-) richest man, Wang Jianlin, has fallen afoul with regulators, and investors in his companies are still feeling the pain. Some may be surprised at the sudden turn of fortune, but close China observers will note that there were rumors and warning signs months in advance - there were Chinese message board rumors, which, unfortunately, I can no longer locate. However, articles in Western media covering rumors are still there - for example, here is an article on a rumor that led to a sell-off in Wang Jianlin-related financial assets.

The point I am trying to make is that in China, due to the tight control on the media, rumors often have some merit to them, and comments by government mouth pieces should never be taken lightly. In the case of Tencent, it was directly called out by the government, which is unlikely something that is done off the cuff. The question is if Tencent has done enough to get back on the good side of the Chinese government - I suspect this question will be on the minds of investors.

However, even if Tencent wins the goodwill of the government, the growth of its gaming platform is likely at risk. Remember that sell-side analysts are still expecting online games to growth in the mid-to-high 20% range - where will this growth come from, now that there is a cap on time spent? China's population is essentially flat, with the one-child policy severely limiting the population of young people, who are Tencent's core gaming demographic. China's smartphone penetration is very high given its per capita GDP. Perhaps per user revenue could increase, but that would be very difficult when playing time is capped and Tencent is forced to make its games less addicting.

In my view, Tencent is in a very tough spot trying to appease the government and shareholders. If I have to bet my money, I think the government wins out on this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.