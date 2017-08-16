How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off

Take a look at this chart of Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI):

This chart does not represent Chicago Bridge & Iron's recent sell-off. It is actually about a one-year span from 2008-2009. CBI was down nearly 90% during that period from peak to trough. The recent sell-off hasn't been quite as bad:

I've noticed several CBI articles analyzing what went wrong with their CBI investments, but I have yet to see any of them fully grasp their main error. That error was that the investor or analyst did not go back far enough with their research. If they had, they would have known that eventually CBI would be available at a much lower price than it was two years ago.

At this point, I'm sure there are a few readers thinking "Sure, CBI didn't do well during the Great Recession, but there were a lot of good companies that didn't fare well during that time. It was a once-in-lifetime sell-off, and not a good guide for the future (which is what we care about)." It's true that 2008-9 was a dramatic sell-off and there were plenty of good companies whose stocks were selling very low. However, take a look at this chart:

This dip from 1997-8 occurred in a little over a year's time. And while it's slightly less shallow than the other two sell-offs, it is still significant. And if I had easily accessible data from the 1980s I could almost certainly show you another similar sell-off then, as well.

My point is that Chicago Bridge & Iron is a highly cyclical stock. It was just a matter of time before it experienced a dramatic sell-off. I first did my initial research on CBI a year and a half ago. When I do research on cyclical stocks, provided the companies pass all of my basic criteria (which are actually fairly strict), I then determine my first potential entry point for the stock based on a variety of factors including but not limited to, historical cyclicality, debt, quality of management, and the sustainability and consistency of their business model. When it comes to determining price entry points, though, historical cyclicality matters most. The other factors mostly help determine whether I avoid the stock entirely, the position size, and my potential second entry point for the stock if the price continues to drop after my initial purchase. (For a deeper understanding of my thought process for cyclical investing, consider reading Cyclical Investing: A Cummins Case Study, and my most recent article FMC Corp. - A Successful Cyclical Investing Case Study, which also reviews the performance of my past cyclical ideas.)

My primary research indicated that the best initial entry point for CBI was around $17.20 per share. At the time I remember CBI was trading over double that price. Nevertheless, I put CBI on my watch list with a price target of $17.20 and waited.

I didn't conduct my secondary research on CBI until after it fell below $17 per share. During the secondary research, the main thing that I want to determine is if there is some new factor that may limit the stock price from doubling within the next five years. The main factors I examine are whether management is corrupt or incompetent, levels of debt compared to past cycles, and imminent threats to its business model. These are all things that could seriously jeopardize the stock's recovery.

Let's begin with the quality of management. Since I specialize in beaten-down stocks like CBI I am quite familiar with its story over the past few years. I see lots of stocks in this position after management has made a bad acquisition and then tried to pretend it wasn't bad. The good thing about CBI is the old CEO is gone. If he was still there, I think I would simply avoid the stock. That being said, I don't know how the new management is going to do; so for me, I want to wait and see some real results before I make my decision with regard to how well it can do its job (At least at this point its head appears to be out of the sand, I think).

When it comes to CBI's actual business, I'm not going to pretend to be an expert, but after reading dozens of articles about the company and its recent problems, I haven't read anything that points to it being displaced by some new technology or superior competition. Mostly what I find is bad management when it comes to establishing contracts and executing jobs. So, there doesn't seem to be anything fundamentally wrong that the company couldn't do something about if it made the necessary changes.

That being said, CBI plans to sell off major parts of the company in order to pay down debt. The concern here is that this could potentially alter CBI in such a way that it is no longer similar enough in structure to compare it to the CBI of 20 and 30 years ago. This is important because if CBI is a completely different company after the asset sales, then I would be attempting to compare apples to oranges and the historical data I use won't be useful for making future predictions. If the company is generally similar to what it has been historically, then I'll move ahead. My general feeling here is that it will be similar enough when all is said and done, but it will still be worth checking to see what is left of the company and how it compares to the 'old' CBI after the dust has settled.

In the end, the main data point I will be focusing on going forward is its debt-to-equity ratio. During past downturns, its debt-to-equity ratio peaked out at about 0.75. Currently, it is over double that. If the company can get that ratio down to historic levels below 0.75 while the price of the stock is below $17.20, and it can do it without dramatically changing the company's business model, then I would buy CBI because it would likely be in a position to rebound at that point. Given both management and analysts' unreliable past regarding predicting future numbers for the company, I'm not going to venture a guess at this point whether CBI can reduce the debt enough to make this happen, though. It's truly a wait and see.

When I purchase cyclical stocks I establish a secondary purchase price as well, in case the stock price continues to drop. In the case of CBI, since we are dealing with an overall market at all-time highs, it is possible that CBI could face incredibly strong headwinds at a time when it is already on the ropes. Even if it begins to turn its business around in 2018, it may do so at exactly the time the overall market corrects. If that were to happen after I made my initial purchase of the stock, then I would look to make my second and final purchase of the stock about 50% lower than the initial purchase price. So, if all my requirements are eventually met, and I end up buying CBI at, say, $16.00 per share, then I would put enough cash in reserve to buy an equal dollar amount per share at $8.00 if the price should fall that far. I like to make these determinations in advance, so I am not influenced as much by emotion when it comes time to make the purchase. No doubt, the environment, should that price arrive, will not be encouraging.

