Cisco Earnings Preview: Staying Cautious

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is scheduled to report FY4Q17 earnings on Wednesday, 8/16, after the close. This article goes over the consensus estimates, key focus points and my view of the stock.

Consensus Estimates

Consensus expectations for CSCO is weak. For FYQ4, sales is expected to decline 4.5% to $12.1B, which is the worst y/y decline since the January 2014 quarter. The decline appears to be rather broad-based with most major product lines expected to decline. For example, its largest product line, switching, is expected to decline by 6.2% y/y to $3.6B., which is about in-line with the expected decline of total products. Service revenue is expected to decline modestly at -0.3%.

However, gross margin is expected to expand ~90 bps to 64.0%, but SG&A and R&D offset this expansion, resulting in an expected EBITDA margin contraction of ~ 60 bps. Similarly, non-GAAP EPS is expected to decline by 3.8% to $0.61 per share for FYQ4.

Key Focus Points

Like other declining tech companies (for example, IBM), CSCO is using its significant net cash to buy back shares and make acquisitions. Since CSCO has significant over-seas cash, bulls want to see repatriation tax-rate lowered so CSCO could put all that cash to use. Any updated discussion on capital allocation decision should be of interest to shareholders.

Elevated DRAM pricing has hurt margins recently. In the FYQ3 earnings call, the CFO said, "… we are still seeing some cost pressure from the increase in DRAM pricing that got baked in both our Q3 as well as into Q4. But we've been doing a lot of work, and our supply chain team has been working with our suppliers to make sure we can secure our forward supply at prices that we can plan at…" Investors should follow up with management on their ability to secure forward supply at reasonable prices.

Another topic of interest is competition. Arista Networks (ANET) has been growing at ~ 50% y/y, taking share from CSCO. While CSCO's management has tired to sue ANET to stop its momentum, the legal issues are ongoing with puts and takes on both side. However, one thing is clear: ANET continues to growth with strong momentum and shareholder confidence has increases as we can see in its declining short interest and expanding multiples since the middle of 2016. Judging from their stock performances, the market appears to be increasingly voting for ANET rather than CSCO.

The other competitive threat is from white box, which has been a concern for investors for years now but is important enough to be mentioned frequently. For example, in the June 2017 Analyst meeting, the CFO acknowledge that, "… when I came to Cisco five or six years ago, the Bear case at that time was that, white box was going to just cremate our margins, and our margins were going to go down to zero. I'm really pleased that we've been able to, not only not have them go down." However, sometimes these competitive threats simply take longer to play out and I would not want to discount this threat so out of hand.

My Thoughts on the Stock

As many do when they are facing declining top and bottom line, CSCO is pitching their story as one of being in a "multi-year transition" as the company shifts to more mix of software and subscription. While a model transition has explanatory merits in certain cases, I do want to give CSCO the benefit of the doubt due to increasing competition from agile competitors like ANET and the trend towards white boxes, both of which are taking share from CSCO.

Also, CSCO is in only the second year of its multi-year transition. Keep in mind, CSCO only recently lowered its target revenue growth over the next 3 to 5 years to +1-3%, down from +3-6% previously, implying the tougher part of the road is still ahead of them.

As an investor, I don't want to go on this tough journey with CSCO given there is little upside catalyst on the horizon to offset the headwinds. If CSCO is gaining share, I might want to want to own the stock since it will likely exit the transition period a stronger company - but the exact opposite has been happening. As Warren Buffett said, time is the enemy of the mediocre.

Furthermore, CSCO's valuation is not obviously compelling. The company is at 7.3x 2018 consensus EBITDA, which is around the middle of its 10-year range and towards the high end of its 5-year range. The same can be said of its free cash flow yield, which is currently at 8.6%. In an increasing expensive market, these valuation do not look bad, but with no catalysts strong enough to re-rate the stock, there is little reason to expect the stock will outperform.

I'm sitting on the sideline for now - I want to see more clear progress from the company or get a better deal on the stock before I dip in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.