3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 16, 2017

Anthera gets the go-ahead to initiate a phase 3 study in EPI

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) is currently working on a non-pig-derived version of liprotamase for patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. This is a noteworthy complication of diseases like cystic fibrosis, but it's also gaining wider acknowledgement in the world.

ANTH's drug narrowly missed its target endpoint in the phase 3 Solution trial, according to results announced last year, but development of the drug has not stopped.

Now, the company is looking to refine its approach in the RESULT study, which will assess the non-inferiority of its version of lipotamase in patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis. And it had good news: the European Cystic Fibrosis Society Clinical Trial Network has approved the RESULT study, which will facilitate enrollment of patients.

Looking forward: It can be quite difficult to achieve full accrual in clinical trials, especially in cases where patients have a rare disease. ANTH has a tough hill to climb in terms of seeing this enzymatic product to market, but this is good news for the company, as it lends a sort of endorsement of the RESULT trial, in addition to granting access to treatment centers devoted to cystic fibrosis all across Europe, providing a more effective group to draw from.

Ophthotech gets yet another strike... is it out?

Exudative age-related macular degeneration ("wet" AMD) is a retinal disorder that can lead to rapid degeneration of central vision as blood vessels form in the macula and allow for inflammatory damage to the retina. For years, patients have had access to blood vessel blockers like Lucentis to stave off rapid degeneration, but there is a lot of room for improvement as well.

In the world of blood vessel blockade, platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) signaling is a promising target, at least in cancer therapy. This is where Ophthotech Corp.'s (NASDAQ:OPHT) principal strategy lay. Pegpleranib (branded Fovista) was hoped to help patients maintain their vision when combined with anti-VEGF blockers.

Back in December, we got word that OPHT's approach was not superior to Lucentis alone, but the company was still able to hedge some bets on the combination of Avastin/Lucentis and Fovista in wet AMD.

Unfortunately, it was not meant to be. Recently, OPHT announced top line findings from the OPH1004, showing that addition of Fovista to the biologics did not yield a significant improvement in visual acuity after one year of treatment.

Looking forward: The case builds higher and higher against Fovista, and it seems like this might be nearing the end of the line for this particular agent. OPHT itself still has other developmental agents in the pipeline, though, so it's not the end of days for the company as a whole. Its anti-complement 5 drug, Zimura, is currently being evaluated in mid-stage trials as well. So you would be advised not to write these guys off just yet.

Reata gets some assurance in a rare disease clinical trial

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is currently developing agents for a variety of diseases. One of these agents is omaveloxolone, which has been shown to provide protection against inflammation and oxidative damage to improve the energetics of mitochondria.

One of the key targeted diseases for omaveloxolone is an inherited disorder called Friedreich's ataxia, with data from back in June showing encouraging signs of efficacy compared with placebo. That study was part 1 of the phase 2 MOXIe trial, and though a number of measures were improved with its agent, peak word capacity was not improved compared with placebo.

So there are some lingering questions for RETA as it moves forward into phase 2. But the company has received a response from the FDA on the matter of endpoints for this study and which one it expects will be acceptable. In essence, the modified Friedreich's Ataxia Rating Scale (mFARS) has been deemed an acceptable endpoint for MOXIe, and RETA feels a positive result in this endpoint could support approval of omaveloxolone.

Looking forward: It's always good to see some guidance from the FDA when there is some doubt about a study. MOXIe part 1 looked good with respect to the mFARS endpoint, but peak work was not improved. So, which endpoint the FDA would most care about was an important question. Now, it appears as though the FDA is happy with the endpoint that it's already shown significant promise in Friedreich's ataxia.

