Weibo: Government's Control Unlikely To Harm Profitability, Long-Term Thesis Remains Intact

Popular GARP valuation technique suggests that Weibo's share price might grow at an annual rate of as much as 30 percent in the upcoming years.

Even though some might perceive this as a threat, it is unlikely to materially impact Weibo's thesis.

Investment thesis

Over recent years, Weibo's (NASDAQ:WB) business has gathered a considerable momentum and has shown a remarkable degree of resilience. With no signs of a slowdown in revenue growth, Weibo's outperformance is likely to continue.

Corporate profile

Weibo, often nicknamed 'Twitter of the East,' is a leading social media platform in China. Because it enables its users to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content in real time, it is also an irreplaceable tool of China's internet celebrity economy. However, unlike Twitter, Weibo has become highly profitable. The company is controlled by its parent Sina Corporation (SINA), which currently holds 46 percent equity stake (72 percent of all voting rights) in the company. In the latest financial quarter, Weibo's monthly active users reached 361 million (33 million more MAUs than those of Twitter), an increase of 28 percent year-over-year.

Strong Financials

Looking at financial statements, Weibo's financial progress has been phenomenal. Over the last five years, revenue grew at a CAGR of 58 percent and the company turned into a profit of $105.7 million in 2016 from a loss of $103.4 million in 2012. During the period, operating profit margin rose to 23 percent and asset turnover increased to 0.72.

Government control is unlikely to harm profitability

Even though it might seem, at first glance, that last week's Chinese government decision to investigate its top social media sites - including WeChat and Weibo - for failing to comply with cyber laws can harm Weibo's profitability, it is a very unlikely scenario. As has been stressed several times, the Communist Party aims to secure the internet by blocking content which is obscene, violent or deemed as a threat to national security, public safety and social order. This is a goal that does not interfere with Weibo's business in any way and therefore one can reasonably expect that it will have little or no effect on the company's profitability.

A stock Peter Lynch would buy

Based on the variation of Peter Lynch earnings line, a famous valuation technique that helped the legendary investor to achieve an annualized return of 29 percent and the best 20-year return rate of any mutual fund in history, Weibo's shares seem to be considerably undervalued. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with 41.2 percent free cash flow growth assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of FY2022 is forecasted to reach $339.6 per share, which implies almost 30 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential.

DCF Valuation

According to my simple DCF blended model, Weibo's shares are currently roughly 30 percent overvalued. This, however, is primarily a result of the company's extraordinarily high cost of capital due to high beta and zero debt financing. Under the perpetuity growth method, fair value of the stock comes in at only $16.5, assuming 40 percent revenue growth over the next five years, stable EBIT margin and terminal growth rate in perpetuity of 2 percent. Under the EBITDA multiple approach, the intrinsic value stands at $99.75 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple is around 40.

The bottom line

To sum up, I believe that Weibo is a long-term gem. At current prices, Weibo might look expensive on a DCF basis, but it is more than attractive with respect to projected free cash flow growth valuation line. The recently launched government investigation is unlikely to have any negative effects on the business' profitability as its purpose is to prevent the dissemination of potentially harmful content, rather than placing impediments on the company's usual operations. Hence, Weibo remains an excellent opportunity for growth at a reasonable price for long-term investors.

