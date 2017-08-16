Office Depot: A Curious Use Of Capital

Using pretty much any metric, Office Depot’s (ODP) Q2 2017 report was not a good one. Revenue fell 9%, comparable store sales fell 6%, EPS was flat, etc. This led to a sharp reversal for the stock, plummeting 23% and giving up all of its YTD gains and them some. However, I am more intrigued by a capital allocation choice made after the quarter ended.

Office Depot spends $132 million to buy back its headquarters

Tucked away in Office Depot’s Q2 2017 10Q was a note about its headquarters:

In addition, in the third quarter of 2017, we signed an agreement to purchase our corporate headquarters for a cash payment of approximately $132 million plus standard closing costs, subject to customary closing conditions. The purchase, once complete, will eliminate the liability and expense related to the current capital lease on the building.

The seller was Equity Commonwealth (EQC), a REIT that has been unloading commercial real estate in order to lower its indebtedness. Though I imagine EQC was also motivated to remove its concentrated exposure (6.1% of rental revenues) to Office Depot.

A lot of money to spend at once

On the surface this does not appear to be much of an issue. Office Depot had previously sold its headquarters in 2011 for $171 million and is buying it back at a much lower price. In addition, the company will save just under $17 million a year in rent from this transaction. This works out to a healthy return of nearly 13% on cash.

However, this is quite a large sum of money for Office Depot to just throw around. $132 million equates to about 6% of Office Depot’s current market cap and represents 17% of the $763 million in cash and cash equivalents held on the balance sheet.

The value of the headquarters fell 23% since 2011, likely in large part due to the worsening performance of its tenant, and may decline further. In addition, Office Depot is not going to see increased revenues or store traffic from this purchase. The only real savings are from no longer needing to pay rent.

One has to wonder if Office Depot would have been better off using this cash for capital expenditures, especially towards increasing the rate of stores converted to the new“Store of the Future” format. This would at least help reverse the serious revenue/traffic declines.

However, Office Depot’s capex budget was actually lowered to $150 million for FY 2017, down from the initially guidance of $200 million. Indeed, capex spending now non-cash matches depreciation and amortization expenses. This is not a good sign as it suggests a company that is shrinking and not investing in itself.

Office Depot could have also used this cash to repurchase shares. As noted above, the $132 million is enough to buy back around 6% of the shares outstanding. This would also save them around $3.1 million per year in dividends. Office Depot already has an aggressive buyback going on, having repurchased approximately 41 million shares since May 2016 for $149 million.

Outlook for Office Depot is bleak

In conclusion, Office Depot’s sale of its headquarters is part of a wider trend. They are focusing on lowering costs and extracting as much cash as possible from existing assets. A smaller, leaner Office Depot for lack of a better phrase.

However, Office Depot faces significant pressure on various fronts. 31 stores closed last quarter. Same store sales have collapsed, traffic is way down. Amazon is taking a bigger and bigger share of online sales, an area where Office Depot has very little relevance.

Is there some deep value here? Probably. But even Office Depot seems reluctant to invest in itself. As a result, I would stay away from this name.

