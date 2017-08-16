Algonquin: Q2 Inline, 10% Annual Dividend Growth Continues

Investment Thesis

Algonquin Power and Utilities (AQN) (TSX: AQN) reported its Q2 earnings report with strong growth. During the conference call, the company announced that US investors will now have the opportunity to enroll in its dividend reinvestment program. In the conference call, management also discussed about its future acquisitions and mergers, and their possible interest in investing outside of North America. All these together makes Algonquin an interesting stock for investors.

Q2 2017 Financial Highlights

In its past quarter, Algonquin achieved record results with 99% growth in adjusted EBITDA, 72% growth in adjusted net earnings, and 54% growth in adjusted funds from operations from Q2 last year. The Empire District Electric Company acquisition was the primary driver along with the addition of new generating stations, and higher production from US wind facilities.

Source: Q2 2017 Presentation

Since the number of shares outstanding had grown by 41.95% from Q2 2016 to Q2 2017, we will look at Q2’s per share data as shown in the table below. As can be seen, even though the average number of shares outstanding grew by a lot, its EBITDA, FFO, and Net Earnings per share data continued to grow strongly. The increase in number of shares outstanding did not have a dilutive impact on the company’s growth.

Three Months Ended June 30 (all dollar amounts in Canadian $) 2017 2016 Growth Adjusted EBITDA per share $0.51 $0.37 37.84% Adjusted Funds from Operations per share $0.31 $0.29 6.90% Adjusted Net Earnings per share $0.13 $0.11 18.18% Weighted average number of Shares Outstanding 385,486,772 271,570,250 41.95%

Source: Created by author

The company’s total assets at the end of June 30, 2017 was C$10.5 billion with long-term debt of C$4.4 billion. The long-term debt to asset ratio was 41.96%, whereas it was 51.8% on Dec. 31, 2016. This is a significant reduction, and speaks of the company’s strong balance sheet. With the company’s healthy balance sheet, it will be much easier for Algonquin to access the capital with low cost.

Source: Company Report

Dividend Reinvestment Plan is attractive

Algonquin’s dividend yield is about 4.5% at today’s stock price. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.1165 per share. The company increased its dividend by about 10% earlier in the year and is dedicated to increase its dividend by 10% annually. As we have discussed earlier, this goal is easily achievable.

Dividends in the past four quarters (Source: Company Report)

In its Q2 conference call, Algonquin announced that its dividend reinvestment plan [DRIP] will now be available to US shareholders in addition to its Canadian shareholders. The great news of owning the stock long term is that the company usually issued its new shares at a discount for investors who participated in its DRIP. The discount varies quarterly but is set at 5% for the upcoming quarterly dividend payment. This is great news for long-term investors to grow their total number of shares and achieve compound growth.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

Projects in Construction and Development

In our previous article on Algonquin’s Q1 2017, we discussed about several projects Algonquin’s Liberty Power Group’s development and construction plan. Currently the company has a total of 361 MW in development. Algonquin also plans to perform pipeline replacement and reliability improvement. For more detail, please read here. The company also recently acquired two small water distribution systems of some 4000 new water customers from the city of Perris.

Development Activities (Source: Company Report)

Future Prospect

In Algonquin’s Q2 conference call, when asked about the company’s future merger & acquisition, Algonquin’s CEO Ian Robertson said they are interested in repeating their experience (referring to the acquisition of Empire last year) but with a larger scale of acquisition. Ian Robertson believes that Algonquin is now comfortable acquiring companies in the size of Hydro One's (OTC:HRNNF) (TSX:H) recent announced acquisition of Avista (AVA) which has an enterprise value of about C$6.7 billion.

Management also mentioned about international investment opportunities. Although nothing specific at the moment, Algonquin’s CEO mentioned their favor in investing in long-term contracted assets with stable currency expectations and stable political regimes. Countries in Western Europe, Chile, and Peru are of particular interest to the company.

Investor Takeaway

Algonquin’s Q2 financial reports and its development and construction are executing well. It appears that management’s target of raising its dividend by 10% annually through 2021 is well supported by its growth initiatives. The available of dividend reinvestment plan for US investors is a plus for the company. The company continues to be a good investment for long-term dividend growth investors. Management’s discussion about future acquisition and investment outside of North America adds a lot of imagination of what Algonquin’s future might be like.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.