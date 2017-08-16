Bitauto's (BITA) CEO William Li on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 15, 2017 08:00 ET

Executives

Philip Lisio - Investor Relations

William Li - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Andy Zhang - President

Cynthia He - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ming Xu - UBS

Binbin Ding - JPMorgan

Liping Zhao - CICC

Eddie Leung - Merrill Lynch

Wendy Huang - Macquarie

Philip Lisio

Thank you. Welcome to Bitauto's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining us from the company today are Mr. William Li, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Andy Zhang, President; and Ms. Cynthia He, CFO of Bitauto. After their prepared remarks, William, Andy and Cynthia will be available to answer your questions.

Before we proceed, please note that discussions today will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those outlined in our public filings with the SEC, including registration statement on Form F1.

Bitauto does not undertake any obligations to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable law. This call will include discussions of certain unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which was issued earlier today for reconciliations of these unaudited non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable unaudited GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to William Li, Chairman and CEO of Bitauto.

William Li

Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. We were pleased to see a healthy performance for the quarter, with total revenue increasing 55% and non-GAAP net income growing 69% year-over-year. These results were underpinned both by solid results and the rapidly growing transaction services business as well as our core media business.

Andy will speak to you in detail about our transaction services business in a moment. So, I will focus on our media business. We were encouraged by the rebound in our advertising and subscription business, which saw year-over-year growth of 13% compared to 4% last quarter. This recovery followed upon our efforts to revamp our media business across three enhancement areas: traffic and content, conversion rate and monetization.

On the traffic and content side, we continue to proceed with the set of initiatives we set out after Chinese New Year. Examples include upgrading our technology platform to allow synchronized content sharing across websites and apps aiming to be the first to publish working with popular IPs to better engage with our users at a social media level and concentrating resources on partner’s sites that bring high-quality traffic.

In terms of conversion rates, we continued to harness the power of big data applications to provide customers with digital marketing and decision-making solutions based on dynamically updated user behavior. With the help of targeted advertising, we are able to distribute the best match to marketing messages to different user profiles. These new functions have been welcomed by our customers and users alike. We intend to further develop big data applications this year and the next and expect to see these applications gradually contribute to revenue and profit.

When we speak about monetization, we refer to both our ability to generate additional advertising and subscription revenue as well as our ability to connect our media platform with our transaction services platform to capture multiple monetization opportunities in the lifecycle of the car. On the media side, mobile monetization remains our focus and we have been launching additional mobile inventory spaces and products accordingly. Again, Andy will cover transaction services side of things in a moment.

The new media management team members have been very successful in identifying issues and affecting changes in a matter of few short months and the results are already apparent on our media properties and in financial performance. Upon this valid foundation they are building, exciting future potentials lie ahead. With healthy market conditions and focused execution, we are confident in delivering solid performance in the rest of 2017.

I will now turn the call over to Andy.

Andy Zhang

Thank you, William and hello to everyone on the call. Transaction services business continued to be a growth driver in the second quarter, with RMB923 million in revenue, representing a 188% annual year-over-year growth. The number of revenue generating transactions increased 74% to over 155,000 driven by strong user demand. This means we have facilitated close to 0.25 million auto transactions in the first half of the year and we are expecting a stronger second half as well. Within transaction services, the platform segment saw robust expansion and the self-operated business continued to see strong momentum. As you see, our transaction services business is growing rapidly in terms of revenue sources, market share and the number of cars and the car owners we manage. At this time, we would like to walk you through a few important updates.

In late May, as part of the Yixin’s Series C financing, we injected our used car related business lines, including advertising and subscription, transaction facilitation as well as Toutiao brand from Yiche to Yixin. This is to allow Yiche and Yixin to focus on their respective core competencies and to better group resources and the teams to maximize business results. Going forward, Yixin will use Toutiao brand to face China’s retail auto consumers. Yixin’s website and app properties already boast over 50 million monthly active users on average. Once we begin to promote the Toutiao brand, we expect to see meaningful traffic upticks.

Another exciting development was the kickoff of a new product called Toutiaoba [ph], which roughly translates to drive it away. Toutiaoba acts similarly to popular operating lease models in the U.S. market, but is a relatively new business model in China. Toutiaoba enables the consumer to select a car, make a down payment, get approved for a loan and – get approved for a lease and then pick up their chosen car, all seamlessly through Yixin and in as fast as a day. Toutiaoba demonstrates our unique ability to integrate every step in the auto consumption chain, both online and offline and to serve the consumer from start to the end. In this process, we also build an ongoing monthly relationship with the consumer, which opens the potential for many future transactions and up-selling opportunities.

Outside of Toutiaoba example, the combined Yiche and Yixin ecosystem acts in a similar fashion, connecting the dots in the auto market in China. As a result, we are positioned for much stronger revenue and profitability potentials than players with singular revenue stream. Our value chain will allow us to reap the benefits of multiple monetization points and shared customer acquisition costs across our business lines.

To conclude, what we have achieved so far is just the beginning. We are a leading player in China’s multi-trillion RMB auto market with deepening penetrations in online marketing and the transactions, the used car market as well as financial and after-sales services market. There is a lot of room for growth in our business. Our job is to successfully carryout strategies supporting the vision of Bitauto as a whole, which has become China’s preferred auto consumption platform, by aggregating auto lifestyle content, transaction facilitation, financial services and other value-added services online.

With that, I will turn the call over to Cynthia to go over the financials.

Cynthia He

Thank you, Andy. Hello, everyone. In the second quarter, while top line increase nicely exceeded our targets, we also saw pricing levels growing faster than revenue. These improvements again demonstrate increased economies of scale from our new business as well as operational efficiency across the board. Striking the balance between growth and profitability is one of the core focuses of our daily planning and execution.

Now, let’s look at financial highlights for the quarter before we move to Q&A. We reported revenue of RMB2.17 billion for the second quarter of 2017. This represents a 54.7% increase from the corresponding period last year. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the growth of the company’s transaction services business and advertising and subscription business.

Now, revenue from each of the business segments. Revenue from the advertising and subscription business for the second quarter of 2017 was RMB1.01 billion, representing a 13.1% increase in the corresponding period in 2016. Revenue from the transaction services business was RMB922.6 million, which represents an outstanding 188.1% increase from last year. This increase was attributable to a higher volume of transaction services. Lastly, revenue from the digital marketing solutions business for the second quarter was RMB241.4 million, also represents a nice 25% increase from the same period last year. Gross profit for the second quarter was RMB1.4 billion, representing a 62.2% increase.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the second quarter was RMB294.2 million, representing a 62.9% increase. Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2017 was RMB 225.4 million, representing a 69.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2016. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS amounted to RMB1.72 and RMB1.6 and this number takes into consideration the accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest amounting to a total of RMB91.9 million in the second quarter.

Moving on to cash. As of the end of the second quarter, June 30, 2017, the company had cash and cash equivalents, time deposit and restricted cash of RMB7.63 billion. Cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter was RMB173 million and cash used in investing activities was RMB4.76 billion. Cash provided from financing activities was RMB3 billion. Accounts receivable was RMB2.48 billion as of the end of June. This compares to RMB2.07 billion as of year end 2016. Also as of June 30, 2017, the company’s transaction services business had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB4.04 billion, finance receivables of RMB19.68 billion and borrowings and non-recourse securitization debt of RMB17 billion.

Moving on to the number of employees, as of the end of June 30, 2017, we had 8,706 employees. This is the total number for all the entities that Bitauto acquired and holds a controlling interest in. And this number represents a 39.4% increase from the same period last year. This is due to an increase in higher headcount in customer service teams supporting the company’s transaction services business which experienced rapid growth. And this also takes into account the acquisition we made of Kankanche in the end of the fourth quarter of 2016.

With that I will turn to guidance for the third quarter of 2017, we currently expect to generate revenue in the range of RMB2.17 billion and RMB2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2017. This represents 42.3% to 45.6% increase from the same period last year. If we remove the effect of direct sales revenues then if we only look at the core businesses this increase would be representing a 61.2% to 64.9% net revenue increase from the same period last year.

This concludes the prepared remarks of today’s presentation. We are ready for questions. Operator, thank you.

Operator

Ming Xu

Good evening William, Andy and Cynthia, congratulations on the strong results. So I have two questions, first one is regarding Huimaiche, the remaining part of your legacy transaction service business, so I just want to know firstly so could you share with us the current status of this business or your strategy for it and also what the kind of P&L impact this business will have on the business for this year and I have a follow-up?

Cynthia He

Okay. Ming, we will have William answer your question regarding Huimaiche, give me a couple of minutes to translate. Thank you. As you know in the first half of this year, we have decided to move all of our transaction related business to YiXin and YiXin be focus transaction platform and Bitauto or Yiche will be focused on media and subscription services. In the past couple of years, we have done much exploration and trials of business models in terms of transaction services. And as you can see through our outstanding financial performance that we found the right path in the current transaction services as they are. You also know that we have discontinued our Yiche Mall, which was e-commerce. Huimaiche was a C2B reverse bidding platform that we also tried out. At this time, we believe that the best thing for Huimaiche to move forward is to be a separate entity and continue to explore on its own and continue to find other partners that will support the business growth of Huimaiche. And we will – Bitauto will provide a small investment into Huimaiche and will hold a minority interest in the new entity to be formed. I will add on to the P&L impact, the major impact that you will be able to see from future financial disclosures is loss savings or expense savings from not needing to carry Huimaiche expenses anymore. We wish Huimaiche the best of luck being an independent company. Going forward into the third quarter, you will – when you look at our transaction services business, you will see similar levels of revenue growth, but a lot of cost savings from doing the explorations through Huimaiche.

Andy Zhang

Huimaiche actually incurred approximately RMB200 million losses last year. Given the same size of the work staff and also the exact, the same business model that was conducted in the first half of the year, we are estimating somewhere around RMB100 million worth of loss that’s also being incurred by the company. So the good news is that in the second half of the year we will no longer have this particular loss hanging around with us anymore and thus it will also help us to continue to build a profit driving business moving forward. Thank you.

Ming Xu

Thank you. Very clear. So my second question is regarding Yixin, so first of all Andy, you just mentioned the strong growth of our platform business in Q2, so could you maybe share with us the contribution of the platform business in terms of I think three metrics; volume, transaction volume, revenue and also operating margin and how that percentage compared with Q1?

Andy Zhang

So first of all, one of the most important initiatives for Yixin since last year, since the second half of last year was to focus more platform driven businesses related to. Currently, we have three main categories of revenue streams that’s going to be categorized as platform driven business. The first one is the transaction facilitation business, where we help consumers to purchase vehicles and we also help dealers to target consumers to consummate a transaction between the two. The second part of the transaction revenue streams are actually what’s called the – we call them the loan facilitation services, where we help the banks and the financing companies to do the similar, where we collect service fees from the banks or the financing companies. And lastly, we also have a certain amount of added subscription services, which this part of the revenue was originally carried over from the Listco’s used car business, but we have expanded since in terms of not only targeting the used car oriented OEMs and the dealers, but also some of the OEMs that wanted to spend advertising dollars on promotional related or performance based advertising spendings. So these are the three main categories of the platform revenue stream. So in the first half of the year, we actually grew from a single digit penetration within my revenue stream of Yixin to upwards of 25% of my revenues were derived from these platform oriented businesses for Yixin. It’s fair to assume that this rate will continue to grow. We are looking at about somewhere around 30% to 35%, in that range, of the revenues for Yixin for the entire year will be derived from one of those platform-driven businesses starting from single-digit penetration last year. And also because these platform-driven businesses has zero funding cost relating to the other part of the bank interest-driven business for Yixin. So thus, this part of the business will have actually better margins and margin profile compared to the interest driven business. While we are looking at it – so while we are looking at it, the interest-driven business we are looking at it is somewhere around 20%, high-teens to 20% of net margin on the consistent level, on a more mature level. But for this type of business, we are looking at about a typical Internet platform business, somewhere around 30% margin on a net basis. So thus, for the profits that Yixin will contribute to the Listco for this year and ongoing in the future, a majority of these profits will be actually platform driven. This year, we are looking at about somewhere between 30% to 40% of that profit will come from the platform-driven business. And looking to 2018 that contribution will be much higher as well. So, that’s pretty much the case. That’s how Yixin has been conducting its business for the first half of the year and will continue to do so moving forward. Thank you.

Ming Xu

Thanks. My last question, about the competition in this auto finance business. So apart from the traditional players like banks and also commercial banks and also like the OEM-affiliated auto finance companies, we recently also see a lot of new guys coming into this market, like the [indiscernible] and also like one of your competitor teaming up with a commercial bank. So, could you maybe comment on the competition landscape and also your advantages with its competitors? Thanks.

Andy Zhang

Well, first of all, the sector is extremely hot right now. Obviously, people has been listening into our quarterly earnings, I guess. And I think Yixin is the only company in the business where it actually makes public announcements relating to the services we are able to provide to the largest big 4 or big 5 national banks. We have so far announced ICBC and the Bank of Agriculture. We will look into announce other collaborations in the second half of the year or probably very soon. So otherwise that I think winning the approvals from these leading banks of the world shows or indicates the quality of services that Yixin is capable of delivering. We have seen other players in the business, but we definitely do not see banks as our competitors, because they actually rely on us to accumulate assets in this particular field on their behalf and we are more or less working as partners rather than competitors, but there are other service providers, who also wants to enter this particular field. The names that you actually mentioned, volume-wise, they are less than a single-digit percentage compared to the volume that Yixin is generating on the daily basis. So we are keeping a very close eye on the development of these competitors. However, right now, regardless it’s on the new or the used car front, the volume that’s being accumulated by these competitors has been, at this moment, fairly small. But again, this is one of the areas that Yixin will face competition in the future and I think the core competencies are the following for Yixin. First of all, we do – we are the only company actually has more than 50 million of MAU per month – MAU on a monthly basis. That’s before we actually spend any large sum of advertising campaign. However, this will be actually in the pipeline. Though all the spendings of marketings were already budgeted into my annual budget thus will not affect the results of either BITA nor Yixin in the next few quarters.

And secondly, we have a very full-blown distribution on the offline level. We are actually currently entered into thousands of new car flash dealerships. We also deal with over 20,000 used car independent dealers. Simultaneously, we also have the experienced stores. Currently approximately 70 of them, 70 of them are opened in business. There are another 70 to 100 that are in the process of opening up. The target is to have these stores to have – the target is to have more than 250 of them by the end of the year, hopefully, between 500 to 1,000 by the end of next year. So, we will provide further seamless transaction for consumers going from online to offline.

And I guess lastly, is the – if you look at the professional – the professions that needs to drive the knowledge or know-how that needs to drive these kind of businesses, you know how to link consumers with a certain level of choice of either car financing or leasing products as well as the vehicle itself at a typical dealership or at a typical sales outlet. So, we have been accumulating these know-hows in the last 3 to 4 years of operation. Also simultaneously, we leverage data that’s a credit to BITA, so original businesses where it tracks consumers’ behavior when they visit BITA and see what type of vehicles that they are looking at and what the auto price will be and with which dealership, etcetera, etcetera. Simultaneously, we do also have very strong help from Yixin’s other shareholders, which includes Tencent, JD and the Baidu. Among them that we actually continue to build different algorithms with each of them, focusing, targeting on the profiles of a consumer that – how these profiles are affecting the creditworthiness of this particular consumer when deciding whether or not to extend a lease or a loan for them to purchase a vehicle through my platform. So, all of these competencies and all of those barriers that we were able to build up in the last 3.5 years are currently helping us to continue to occupy more market share.

And also because of that, a capability of accumulating this amount of transactions day in, day out, more and more OEMs, more and more dealers and more and more banks and the financing companies or also insurance companies are willing to working and collaborating with us and granting us services where that they no longer need to create thousands of men team to do the same thing that we do. Rather, they just outsource that entirely to us and we provide a total solution services for any of those similar demands that they have. So we are fairly positive as to where Yixin is going. And obviously, given that the outstanding performance of Yixin in the first half of the year we are looking at a higher revenue target for Yixin for the entire year. So we will actually have further discussions on that in the next few days. But at the end of the day, we do see there is a strong demand coming from everyone, everyone meaning consumers, dealerships, OEMs as well as all of the other partners on the value-added service front. So these are the situations that relates to the platform-driven transaction business.

Lastly, I think I want to conclude on the potential that we are looking at right now while we are actually engaging and facilitating and consummating that many auto transactions, which is the aftermarket service that we were capable of providing to consumers. This will be something that will be new to us. However, throughout the last two quarters, we have tested various different services in that front. We have received fairly positive responses from the market, meaning the consumers and as well as the other partners. So I will have further updates with you guys when we come to November. Hopefully, we have some results on that to illustrate or to indicate. So, that could be another part of the platform-oriented revenue streams for Yixin moving forward as well. Thank you.

Ming Xu

Thanks. Very clear. Thank you.

Binbin Ding

Hi, good evening management. Thanks for taking my question and congratulations on the strong results. I have two questions here. So, first is related to the traditional online ads and the subscription services. So we have seen a recovery in the traditional online ads and subscription service in the second quarter. Could you please elaborate the drivers behind the recovery? And what kind of initiatives we have taken to drive the business growth? So in terms of the second quarter performance, are we turning more positive on the full year outlook of this business line? I have a follow-up.

Andy Zhang

I will take a crack at it first. If William feels to jump in, he can jump in anytime. Well, first of all, I think obviously if there is anyone who can have a better forecast of the business, it could possibly be BITA, because we own actually the various different fronts of the digital businesses in this entire industry. We own media. We actually have lead gen business. We also own the largest digital agency in this particular sector for the CIG as well. And we also own Yixin and they carry out transaction services. But if you look at the stats for the entire first half of the year, obviously, the passenger car vehicle sale for the first entire year was only up about 1.6%, so shy of 2%. So therefore, I guess, we are in a space where there is still growth, we are still selling more cars. However, given that we have a number of new brands that came out in the first half of the year and plan to come out for the entire year, are fighting for more – fighting for their own space to survive and their own market share. So, it made this new passenger car business extremely competitive. So therefore, I think a media like BITA and also our competitors in that front wind up benefiting from this fierce competition. I think the good news is that we haven’t seen any slowdown in the passenger vehicle yet. It’s still up. It’s up less, but it’s still up. And the competitiveness has been really picking up and everyone needs to show their brands in front of the consumers. But between the online traffic for new cars, I think between ourselves and our competitor, we share a majority of that market at this moment. So, we will be the best beneficiary of that particular situation. I think William can fill in with any additional comments.

Cynthia He

I would like to – may I? I would like to add that this is a translation for William. I would like to add that based on intelligence that we see from our CIG business units, we see that in the online auto marketing industry that the customers that are being handled through our CIG business unit, we are seeing that the auto marketing budget allocation from customers have increased to a greater extent than our original expectation going into the year.

As you know, in the fourth quarter of last year and first quarter of this year, we experienced a management change in the media and subscription business. Starting towards the end of last year and the beginning of this year, we had several young managers who are very dedicated and driven to come – to join our team. Some of them were promoted through the ranks. This young team has quickly put a handle on things. Based on the internal monitoring that we see, we have seen increases in page visits onto our websites, which signals greater traffic and quality of content. We are also seeing an increase in leads generated through our platform. We believe that this new management team is capable of generating long-term revenue growth, because they have built a solid foundation. They are also the right team to continue to attract market share to our company.

Binbin Ding

Thanks for the color. My second question is on the margin side. Can you please share some color regarding the margin difference across different business units? And also, given you are shifting to platform transaction services, how do you view the room for gross margin improvement? And again, you have stepped up the marketing efforts in the second quarter, so we would like to have some more updates regarding how you spend these incremental marketing budgets and how should we expect the marketing expenses ratio to trend in the second half? Thank you.

Andy Zhang

Yes, it’s not necessarily customary to us to talk about exact margins over the phone, but we can always have – in the next few days, we will actually individually talk to the analysts regarding that. And the direction that we are heading obviously not only the existing advertising and the lead gen business are continuing to plow through, but also with the transaction services, we are focusing a lot more on the platform driven. So that part of the margins or the margin – or mature margin profiles that we have – I have just communicated, we are really looking through to that direction. However, in terms of the marketing spendings, obviously, we have seen that if you’re involved in a retail transaction-driven business, brandings for your major platform and main platform is definitely a necessity. So both Yiche and Toutiao will be branded in the next, I’d say, few quarters. But this is part of the budget that we have already included in our – beginning of the year, except that we just had our businesses sorted out this way in the last month or two. The effort will probably start in the late third quarter, early fourth quarter, allowing the 11/11, which is also the fourth quarter normally is the highest season for auto transactions as well as has the highest attention from consumers relating to autos’ pricings or any deals available to grasp before the year end. So, we do expect to see that happen, especially in the fourth quarter. So again, this will be a continuous effort. It will not be a one-off effort. But I think some of the forecasts or some of the future outlooks that we have been communicating to a lot of you before remain standing. So, it’s not going to relate to that, because when we actually communicated these numbers over, we have already had that consideration embedded. So do you want to pick up?

Cynthia He

Yes. Let me add to what Andy has said. Even though we will crank up the effort in terms of branding for the Yiche brand as well as the Toutiao brand, the expenditure has already been built into our margin considerations and nothing will grow disproportionately to revenue and we do have very ample revenue growth to support us to spend and invest in the right places. I would like to point out that even though starting the second quarter, we have been spending more money into our partnership with Baidu, Aladdin as well as Toutiao and also naïve to acquire high quality and great volume of traffic. You have not seen margin suffer as a result. This will likely continue to be the trend for the rest of the year.

Andy Zhang

It’s interesting that we used to have a lot of sub brands that we actually promote either to consumers or to within the industry in the past. Obviously, a quick recap of what we talked about when Xu Ming was asking the question, Huimaiche was one of the brands that we were promoting in the last 3 years. Obviously, Yiche Mall was another one. So we had – historically, the branding approach was very different to our current strategy. So we are focused a lot more now to the two major brands. BITA’s Yiche brand to focusing, conveying information to consumers relating to automobile and learn about automobile life and we are leveraging that brand to connect consumers to those people within the industry. Toutiao is the brand where we actually somewhat re-launched recently, where this will be the major brand before our transaction-driven businesses. So I believe that both of these brands have – will be serving different purposes, but we have already consolidated from various smaller brands into these two. And in the future, in the future that I can see, that we will be focusing on these two brands moving forward. So it’s not necessarily with spending or not, it’s just that we used to spread them out into various different smaller brands, but now we want to consolidate them all up to Yiche and Toutiao. Alright, thank you.

Cynthia He

Alright. If you are okay then, Binbin, we will move on to the next person with a question.

Binbin Ding

Yes, please go ahead.

Cynthia He

Yes, thank you.

Liping Zhao

Good evening, William, Andy and Cynthia. Congratulations. I also have two questions. The first question is regarding your transaction service. Could you please provide us the breakdown of your transaction revenue and also the transaction volume meaning from the self-operated business, direct sales and Huimaiche, etcetera? And then I have a follow-up.

Andy Zhang

Well, thanks for your question. It’s definitely not customary for us to do that in detail and now is actually somewhat of a legal constraint that we are not allowed to do this in a public manner. But anyways, we will communicate, hopefully, to break this down for you, when we are communicating in more of sort of a private manner. But in any case, I think, Huimaiche in the first half of the year was not generating nearly as large amount of revenue because, otherwise, it would not incur that much of a loss. Now that this part of the business will be actually spun off as an independent company, it will no longer – or I mean as of third quarter, it was still part of EP, but starting from fourth quarter, it will no longer be part of the – either balance sheet or the P&L of BITA, or maybe just a part of the balance sheet where we have the shareholding in that particular independent company. So I guess it will not be a great concern moving forward, for sure. As far as Yixin is considered, I think the ballpark numbers will be fairly sustainable, where we have communicated earlier in the year. I think we’re really adjusting that up for the entire year due to the – due to what we’ve seen in the first half of the year and also continue to see in the first half of the third quarter. So we can have a communication in terms of – to the approximate level of how much we should look at the upside of the growth of Yixin for the year.

Cynthia He

Okay. So Liping, transaction value and volume mostly came from our platform business as well as self-operated business. Huimaiche and direct vehicle sales generated very little in this second quarter, and they have been generating very little in the past couple of quarters.

Liping Zhao

Okay. So for the direct sales, are we going to cease it in the third quarter?

Andy Zhang

Yes. I mean again, direct sales was never part of the main business to begin with, but we also decided to – that the second quarter will be the last quarter we have conduct such business. And moving forward, we no longer will see those type of revenue to be on our P&L.

Liping Zhao

Okay. And my follow-up question is on your guidance for the self-operated business, so in the beginning of this year, you mentioned that the target for this year’s loan balance is RMB20 billion and I noticed in your earnings release that the – actually by the end of second quarter, the loan balance has reached – already reached close to RMB20 billion, so I don’t know whether this year are you going to still grow this business at a very fast speed?

Andy Zhang

Obviously, we are not going to refuse any business that we have. But I think I have explained in the last few quarters during the call where that I indicated the limitation of any private companies who actually – who accumulates its own balance sheet in this particular business. The limitation is always to the registered capital of what you have and that the multiples that you can leverage up. Especially with the direction of Yixin moving towards more of a loan facilitation than accumulating its own asset, keep in mind that we announced the [indiscernible] partnership that was back in late April. And we announced the ICBC in late May. We will announce another few in the second half of the year, but at the end of the day, we only started to pick up the pace with the facilitation of loans in the late second quarter and early third quarter. So it will be rather normal for you to see a larger accumulation of assets for the second quarter. But I think the – again, I think I talked to people about – in terms of how much asset that we are capable of accumulating and sitting on that balance sheet, it will be between RMB20 billion to RMB30 billion, given that our registered capital is to be somewhere around RMB6 billion to RMB8 billion, so we are getting there and we are getting there quick. So that’s why loan facilitation is something that we are also focusing as part of my platform business because simply that we are running out of capital to accumulate. But the business itself is running great and we have lot demand – a lot more demand coming in, so in order to resolve that, we have to work with the banks to help them to accumulate versus our own balance sheet. So that’s the approach – that was the strategy to begin with. That’s the approach. We have already earned enough trust from the banks and the financing companies that they trust that we can – we are capable of not only sourcing these deals, but also analyzing the credit risk of the consumer and the car itself and then managing these assets along the way as well. So we have already demonstrated, indicated to the banks and they have shown trust, they have been showing trust to us on that front. So again, this is where we are right now and things will gear a lot more towards the platform side of it in the second half of the year and then moving forward.

Liping Zhao

Okay. And I have one last question regarding the bad debt rate, so what’s the bad debt rate for the transaction business right now?

Cynthia He

Liping sorry, we have never publicly disclosed this number, but I can tell you that the number in the past – the bad debt rate provision in the past few quarters have been very, very stable. There is a little bit of aging effect that comes with our portfolio maturing towards their 2-year or 3-year maturity. But risk assessment is one of our core competencies and all of the indicators that we can see now has not changed or moved outside of our expectation. Bad debt provision has been very stable.

Andy Zhang

There is a few ways you can get a sense of it. Obviously, I will say a good of number of my assets are actually listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange and we update those statuses of these assets on a monthly basis. If there is any bad debt that occurred, we will actually indicate. Again, I think we are performing definitely above average within the industry or probably the top within the industry, because simply we have better risk management capabilities, with what I just said to, I think it was Bin [ph] before relating to the algorithms that we have to get it build with the shareholders as well as we are one of the, I think very few leasing companies who is capable of tapping directly with the Central Bank on the credit – personal credit profiles. So and we do have a team of 300 who actually manage the assets that we have ever leased out to the consumers or on behalf of the banks. So in other words, before the loan granting, during the loan granting, the post loan granting, we have been running this business for the last 3 years, 3.5 years now. The stats has been fairly consistent, so I don’t want to – as this is our earnings call, I don’t want to get into too much detail right now, but we will just can spend a little time to explain to you in detail as to how the dynamic works within these assets and why are we at this state where we are right now. So just to make it short, that we currently are one of the best performing asset pools in this particular industry. You can look it up through the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Liping Zhao

Okay. Thank you for the insight.

Cynthia He

In addition to that, I would like to point out that the bad debt provision I mean obviously it’s a very key and relevant indicator if we are looking at the self-operated business. But because Yixin and our transaction services business is emerging as a platform business, with platform accounting for more than a quarter of its revenue and even more towards year end, so looking at the asset quality is less of an indicator for the platform business, which is going to be the main business of our transaction services platform – of our transaction services business, because platform, due to its nature, is going to grow much faster and is going to be able to support many, many more users, vendors, consumers as well as business partner, including banks as well as other financial institutions and insurance companies. So I would like to urge everyone to look at our transaction services business as Internet platform service provider as opposed to a financing company.

Andy Zhang

Thank you.

Eddie Leung

Thank you for taking my questions. Currently a short follow-up, but perhaps a bit interesting to quite some investors as well as analysts, I am wondering if you guys could share your thought on the potential impact on the media business from some of the so called new media platforms, like the social media as well as the news feeds apps, which are also taking advertising and marketing budget from OEMs? Thank you.

Cynthia He

Okay, Eddie. Hello, please allow some time for translation. William would like to take this question.

Okay, let me translate. The dynamics of introduction to newer social media, such as Weibo, WeChat and news feed Jinri Toutiao or Today’s Headlines, what we are seeing that – is that the OEMs or dealers, especially in software auto sales market today, they very much welcome their cost effective channels to help them promote sales. And as a result, our verticals are not only not losing market share but also defending or adding to our market share because of our effectiveness, because we attract users that are in the mind to purchase. They are looking for auto information because they are ready to buy a car in the next few months. What we are seeing, at the same time, is that traditional online media, with features or properties that make it difficult for them to pin down a value on their promotional capability, is beginning to lose budget allocation towards social media and even newer forms of media. But we do feel that in the vertical space, in the medium to long-term, we are in the position to keep or strengthen our market share in the online space.

Eddie Leung

Thank you.

Wendy Huang

Thank you. Congratulations on the strong set of numbers. I have two questions. And first, you reported 150,000 transactions. This is very strong uptick from the Q1. I just wonder if this is more due to seasonality or there is other factors here? And also can you remind us of the seasonality for the rest of the year? If I look at 2016, the Q4 transaction number tends to double that from the Q2 level. Should we still look at the similar kind of jump for the rest of the year? And also – I am not sure if I catch your answer correctly in the previous session. Did you say that you can’t really disclose the breakdown between the used car and the new car sales? If you can provide that, it will be great. And also I think historically, you provided some color on the number of the car transactions versus the affiliated services such as the insurance transactions. If you have that color to provide, that would be great as well? The second major question is about the 70 experience stores that you mentioned. Can you elaborate a little bit on the business model of this experience store, whether it will be a heavy CapEx model or franchising model? Thank you.

Andy Zhang

Okay, I will take I guess all of your questions. First of all, I think we stand by our 0.5 million transactions for the year. Again, because we had a very good first half of the year, I just want to be more conservative that we’re sticking to the 0.5 million. I think at the beginning of the year, we were talking about between 0.5 million to 600,000. More or less, we are going to get there. And I think, yes, I mean, the industry has a seasonality. Normally, it’s a 40-60 split for first half and second half of the year. And then normally, the fourth quarter is about twice large as the first quarter. We don’t see a trend that this – we have not seen a trend that this trend will be broken for 2017. I think the used car and new car, we cannot release the actual revenue numbers or mix on that, but I think I’ve said throughout the last 3 quarters call in terms of the volume breakdown, I think it was more of a 60-40, so 60 new car, 40 used car. I think this will probably continue for the – percent wise, this will probably continue for the rest of the year. Nothing has really necessarily materially deviated from what we were doing from last year to this year on the transaction end, except that we used to extend our own balance sheet, but now we actually helping the banks to do that. Other than that, we have added another few other revenue streams that’s coming from different parties. So that probably answers the second question on the new and used car split. And lastly, the value-added services, again, I think it’s a little bit early for us to communicate that number over. When we come back again in November to look at the third quarter’s or the outlook for fourth quarter in 2018, we’d like to have that to be a absolute outstanding number for people’s jaws to fall off. But in any case, we will give you more color when it comes to November. But again, these will be the addition of the revenue streams for the entire transaction services business, especially with Yixin moving forward. And I guess from the sound of my voice, you see the confidence that I’m expressing. So we will revisit that in November with more material numbers that we can have everyone to know of. Thank you.

Sorry, lastly, the experience store, it’s definitely the light model. We don’t charge any franchise fees, so it’s not necessarily a franchise model either. We have investors who either own dealerships or own other independent dealerships in the past who knows the importance of having good inventories, having – who knows the importance of online car purchasing consumers, who knows that the leverage can help consumers easily obtain a car and all these various value-added services that can be added onto it. Again, I think with all of these stores, the investors make the investment in terms of leasing out that space, and they are also in charge of decorating that place according to my standards. Lastly, they hire their own staff. We are in charge of training their staff and only that. So we provide brand. We provide standard of services. We provide them with some of the vehicles. We provide them with selection of auto leasing and financing products. We provide them with also lots of the aftermarket services products. And we also encourage them to work with the dealers, other – some franchise dealerships on the aftermarket services because most of these stores or almost of these stores are having zero capability of repairing and maintaining the vehicle. They are more of sales outlets rather than the actual full-blown sales and the services outlets. So right now, I think out of these 70 – near 70 stores that are opened, I think most of them are in very good shape. I think I will say most of my investors have been very, very happy to be capable of working – to be able to work with us on that particular initiative. Thus, I think the expansion will be very obvious for us as well. I think I gave out our numbers earlier in the call. 250 will be the target for the year. Around 500 to about 1,000 will be the target for next year. We will just plow through according to that sort of roadmap. Thank you.

Wendy Huang

Thanks, Andy.

Cynthia He

Alright. We’d like to thank everyone who have joined us today and have asked questions. We realize there are still a few people in the question line. However, we are already about 10 minutes past the time that we are supposed to end this call. We need to end promptly so we can honor the one-on-one time slots that we have given to our covering analysts. We promise to schedule one-on-one calls with the people who didn’t get a chance to ask questions tonight, either today or tomorrow. We will make sure your questions are answered before you provide your sell-side analyst reports. And operator, we are ready to conclude today’s call.

Cynthia He

Once again, thank you for joining us today. Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any further questions. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to talking with you in the coming months.

