Brown-Forman Could Be A Good Buy For Conservative Investors

Brown-Forman's (NYSE:BF.B) share price has been just about flat since roughly mid-2014. So, is now the time to buy, or is the stock still overpriced like many consumer staples (after all, the forward P/E for BF.B is still 24)?

Well, we think the answer depends on what kind of stock you are looking to add to your portfolio.

Market Expectations

One of our favorite things to do when evaluating a company is look at what the market’s expectations of a company are by doing a reverse discounted cash flow model. For our model, we’ll use a 10% discount rate, since that is the long-term average return of the stock market. We’ll use a 3% long-term growth rate and a 10-year high growth period. Over the trailing twelve months, Brown-Forman generated $621 million in free cash flow after adjusting for changes in working capital. The company has $182 million in cash and $1.6 billion in long-term debt. Using those figures, we find that the current market price is implying a 10-year growth rate of 7%. How likely is this?

Well, right now Brown Forman is guiding for 4-5% sales growth and 6-8% operating income growth for FY2018. Additionally, consensus analyst estimates for the next five years of income growth are 7.9%. So, on one hand the market projections look reasonable.

Global Spirits Trends

On the other hand, the alcoholic beverage industry is coping with a sales slowdown. While spirit sales were up 4.4% in 2016, according to IWSR the industry is only projected to show volume growth of .6% over the next ten years. Luckily for Brown-Forman, whiskey is expected to outperform the market, grow at a CAGR of 3.8% and eventually overtake vodka as the number two spirit by sales volume. Even better news for the company is that within the whiskey category, premium beverages are expected to gain share. Up-trading by consumers is expected to drive premium and above market share from 55.5% to 59% by 2023.

Brown-Forman is well positioned to take advantage of the predicted up-trading trend among consumers. The distilled spirits council divides beverages into four price points based on retail cost per bottle: value (under $12), premium ($12-20), high-end ($20-30), and super-premium ($30 and up). There is also a fifth unofficial category of ultra-premium, which usually refers to limited runs of spirits priced at $150-200 a bottle and up.

Brown-Forman’s main brand, Jack Daniels, has the entire premium and higher price points covered. A regular bottle of Jack Daniels is usually priced around $20-25, in the premium category. Gentleman Jack is priced at $30 a bottle and is the company's offering in the high-end to super-premium category. Brown Forman even has the “ultra-premium” category covered with its Jack Daniels Sinatra Century offering priced at $500. Whatever shape the up-trading trend takes, Jack Daniels is likely to benefit.

The question is, will all these trends add up to 7% CAGR over the next 10 years? The company announced a cost savings program targeting $100 million in savings over the next three years, but you can only cut expenses so much. Will up-trading add enough margin expansion to take the projected 3.8% CAGR of the whiskey category and translate it into operating income (or free cash flow) growth of 7%? It’s tough to say.

But there is an elephant in the room we haven’t addressed. Brown-Forman isn’t exactly a risky company. Alcoholic beverage consumption is pretty stable, and the company’s main Jack Daniels brand is very strong. What if we dropped the discount rate in our DCF model to just 8%? Then, the model is implying 10-year cash flow growth of just 2.5%. Now, Brown-Forman looks downright cheap.

Summary

In the end, we think the appeal of BF.B stock depends on what you as an individual investor are looking for. If you're someone looking to generate above-market returns from your portfolio, Brown-Forman probably isn’t the best choice. However, if you’re a conservative investor looking for a low-volatility, recession-resistant, steady dividend-paying stock and are OK with the possibility of earning slightly below-market returns, it looks like a great choice. Although it might be a bit pricey, it looks well positioned to take advantage of the trends in spirit sales over the next few years, and the stock should perform adequately for more conservative investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.