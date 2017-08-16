Altria: Will A 9% Dividend Hike Spur Rallies?

This year has not been kind to dividend investors with stock positions in Altria (MO) as recent merger plans have strengthened competition, and small earnings misses have seemingly confirmed the validity of this negative sentiment. But recent analyst speculation has raised the possibility of a 9% dividend increase on Aug. 24th, and it is now clear that the positive upsurge that a move like this would create has not been fully priced into the market. At this stage, it is not clear that this is a possibility that has been priced in at all, and so the stock’s elevated yields and depressed market valuations should be combined with a positive macro outlook to create a strong argument for long positions in Altria. We have bought the stock at current levels (with a stop loss below $61.70) in anticipation of the coming rally to new highs above $77.30 heading into next year.

Our dividend strategies typically look for undervalued stocks that offer stable yield and the potential for capital gains within the next 12 months. When we look at recent activity in MO, all of these criteria are met as markets have become predominantly focused on the FDA’s changing stance on nicotine products and the company’s minor earnings miss that was posted last month.

Earnings Data: NASDAQ

For the second quarter, Altria’s adjusted earnings per share were 85 cents, narrowly missing the 86 cents that was expected by the consensus. Revenues actually beat expectations, coming in at $6.66 billion where $6.65 billion was expected and higher than the $6.52 billion that was posted during the same period last year. To be sure, strategic deals between British American Tobacco (BTI) and Reynolds American (RAI) could very well eat into Altria’s market share in key industries. But we feel as though the broader confluence of positive factors does not justify the nearly 11% decline in stock prices Altria has experienced over the last month. This spells opportunity for dividend investors with a long-term outlook that could be ready to capitalize on a 9% dividend hike that may come before the end of this month.

Further supporting the outlook is the positive macro environment, which continues to see strong performances in consumer spending. This type of scenario is critical for companies that are as expansive as Altria, and the almost complete lack of volatility we have seen in these numbers suggests that MO will continue to benefit from stable figures in earnings and revenue and that bullish investors will be protected from potential downside surprises that could further depress the value of the stock.

Key here will be the Board of Directors’ decision on Aug. 24th. We have already seen growing speculation in the market that a quarterly dividend increase to $0.66 per share could be in the cards. This would be equal to an improvement of 9% and generate a dividend yield of 4% for investors if the speculation turns out to be true. This would create payout ratios of 81% (matching Altria’s stated goals) and put the stock in a very attractive relative position in this current low-interest rate macro environment. A move like this would almost certainly take large sections of the market by surprise and remove much of the negative sentiment that has surrounded the stock price declines that have been seen over the last few months.

Altria Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

All combined, we feel that the market is not appropriately valuing Altria stock and we could be in for a major bullish reversal once these upcoming factors are realized. Elevated (and potentially surging) dividend yields, a positive macro environment, and depressed stock prices create strong opportunities for dividend investors that are willing to take the longer-term view in MO. Even with the excessive drops seen at the end of last month, MO managed to find support in the low $60s and we expect these levels to remain intact well into next year. We have initiated long positions in MO in anticipation of positive dividend news that should inspire investors to view the stock in a much more favorable light, and push Altria toward a test of the $80-mark sometime next year.

