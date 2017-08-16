U.S. Retail Sales Rise More Than Expected In July

by: Investing.com

U.S. retail sales rose at a faster-than-expected rate in July, according to official data released on Tuesday, brightening the outlook for economic growth in the third quarter.

Retail sales rose 0.6% last month, the Commerce Department said, above forecasts for a gain of 0.4%.

June's retail sales were revised to show an increase of 0.3% instead of the previously reported 0.2% drop.

Core retail sales, which strip out automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, rose 0.5% last month after an upwardly revised 0.1% increase in June.

Core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.

