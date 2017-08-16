Glu Mobile: No Analysts, No Problem

The analyst community has mostly ignored the rebound, providing a catalyst for the stock as additional coverage is added.

The amazing part of the recent rally in Glu Mobile (GLUU) is the apparent lack of interest by the Wall Street community. After several years of struggling, the mobile-game developer is on a roll and the analyst community mostly ignored the Q2 earnings call with only four analysts attending.

At roughly $3.10, the stock trades at the highest level in a year. Some might question if the rally has run too far, but Glu Mobile only trades at a market cap of $415 million and is clearly mostly ignored by analysts, potentially providing upside as the market catches onto some of these facts.

Mobile Game Market

One of the biggest issues with Glu Mobile over the last couple of years was the inability to capture the growth rate in the market. The company spent so much energy trying to build new game titles that opportunities were missed to just grow with the market.

According to projections from New Zoo, the mobile game market is expected to grow from $38.6 billion in 2016 to $64.9 billion in 2020.

Source: Glu Mobile presentation

If Glu only captures the 40% growth rate of the market from 2017 to 2020, the bookings would surge from $310 million this year to $436 million in 2020. The stock is now valued for that rate of bookings growth.

A prime example of the ability to grow with and above the market is the Tap Sports Baseball franchise. The company saw Q2 bookings grow from $15.4 million this year, up from only $11.3 million last year. The title grew bookings 36% YoY though Tap Sports Baseball 2017 didn't see any meaningful jump in rankings and definitely didn't reach hit status.

Consistency Is Key

Key Evergreen games counted for $39.0 million in Q2 revenues. Games like Restaurant Dash, Cooking Dash, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and Deer Hunter 2017 generated revenues of $23.5 million in the quarter. Revenues from these games were down from the $27.2 million in the prior quarter, but not far from the $25.1 million during Q4 despite aging 6 months.

As well, the focus in the quarter was on the top 3 games that produced $48.6 million of revenues for Q2. Baseball is the prime focus during the Spring and Summer months and Design Home is a game with the potential to drive long-term value by driving installs.

At the end of the day, Glu Mobile only has an enterprise value of about $350 million, despite raising bookings guidance to roughly $310 million for the year. The company has several potential hit games that could drive revenues and bookings much higher in 2018.

The revenue consistency in a base of games combined with the general growth in the mobile-game market is what will drive the stock higher. Even a game developer like Zynga (ZNGA) trades at a much higher multiple of revenues than Glu while both struggling game developers trail a market leader like Electronic Arts (EA) by a significant amount.

GLUU EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Glu Mobile is starting to produce consistent growth without requiring new titles or big hit games. The stock is very undervalued for the opportunity and the lack of analysts should provide a catalyst for the stock. Even Zynga had 11 analysts attend the Q2 earnings call providing plenty of support as these additional analysts naturally pick up coverage of Glu Mobile.

The stock has plenty of upside even after the big gains off the $1.73 lows in the last year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUU, ZNGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.