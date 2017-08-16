Gladstone Land: Buying The Cabbage Patch

How well insulated is LAND from the booms and busts of farming?

I first wrote about Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a comparison article comparing it to the more popular Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI). In that article, I compared LAND to the tortoise and FPI to the hare.

In the long run, the underlying assets and their ability to produce income is what will determine the quality and value of a REIT. LAND is slowly acquiring properties with predictable long term revenues. FPI is quickly acquiring properties that are accretive in the short term, but have uncertain and unpredictable long term revenue flows. With a significant portion of their portfolio being renegotiated in the near future, FPI is likely to experience the pain of their approach sooner rather than later. This hare is running out of steam, while the tortoise continues plodding along, slow and steady.

Since that article, it only took about a month for FPI to start feeling the pain and it has been mostly downhill since. The tortoise has been utterly dominant in this race, will the hare have a second wind? Stay tuned as I intend to continue following both tickers.

Today I am going to take a look under the hood and see what makes LAND work. Regular readers of mine know that I like to look at single properties for REITs, I believe it provides a lot of insight into what you are investing in and can reveal strengths and weaknesses that are not visible in the macro numbers.

Cabbage, Inc.

LAND's recently announced acquisition is a 1,910-acre vegetable farm that includes a 6-year NNN lease to Cabbage, Inc.

With a purchase price of $9.7 million, the cost is slightly over $5,000/acre. On the surface, the price appears to be very reasonable. The Okeechobee County Property Appraiser website reports that the property previously sold in two transactions for $8.24 million and $1.7 million to Mack Farms Eagle Island, LLC and Eagle Island Packing and Cooling, Inc., respectively. Both of those transactions occurred on July 15, 2014.

Then in February of 2017, 17.478 acres were transferred to Cabbage Properties for $790,500. That portion of the property is highlighted in the picture below.

Judging from the aerials, it appears that LAND has purchased all of the farm ground while Cabbage, Inc. has maintained ownership of all of the buildings.

Economics of Cabbage Farming

Despite their name, Cabbage, Inc. actually grows several types of vegetables, including spring mix, spinach, squash, and cilantro. However, cabbage is their main product, so I focused my efforts there. Unless otherwise specified, all of the numbers and statistics below are from the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Readers can look up their own statistics using their helpful website.

Using 18 years of data points, cabbage farms in Florida had an average yield of 322 cwt/acre +/- 25%. This is the type of variability that is expected with farming.

Looking at price received per cwt, there is a significant amount of variation.

These two data points allow us to come up with an estimate of gross revenue per acre.

Estimated revenue per acre has ranged from $2,500 to $8,000, with the average being around $5,000. Compared to grain farms, cabbage has significantly higher gross revenues. To put it in perspective, farmdocdaily estimates gross revenues well under $1,000/acre for corn and soybeans.

(Source: Farmdocdaily)

LAND has not supplied the cap rate of this transaction, however, their target range is 5-6%. That implies an NOI of $485,000-582,000 or a rental range of $250-300/acre. That is consistent with the NASS statistics which suggest an average rent of $259/acre for irrigated cropland in Florida.

It is easy to see that rent is a far less significant cost for cabbage farming, where rent is roughly 5% of gross revenue, compared to corn where rent is roughly 33% of revenue.

It was difficult to find aggregated data on expenses for cabbage. The University of Georgia does provide detailed projections. These projections suggest non-land expenses slightly over $3,300/acre.

In other words, Cabbage, Inc. can be expected to have property level net income rent coverage above 6x with average revenues and expenses. That provides a comfortable cushion for the unexpected, and LAND can have a high level of confidence that Cabbage, Inc. will have the cash flow to pay rent.

The Future of Cabbage

One of the points often made by LAND's management, as well as FPI's management, is that the population is growing and everybody has to eat. I find this to be one of the least persuasive arguments for investing in farmland REITs. Everybody has to eat, but not everyone has to eat what you are selling, and they do not have to eat what is grown on your land.

One weakness I have found with cabbage is that it is becoming less popular.

Climbing to a peak of 9.3 pounds per person in 1993, domestic cabbage consumption has declined to 5.8 pounds per person. This is not the end of the world for Cabbage, Inc. or for LAND. As noted above, Cabbage, Inc. already grows several other crops and if demand continues to decline for cabbage, they can increase production of other crops.

LAND focuses on produce, fruits, and nuts. These types of foods are doing very well in general with healthy diets, organic and gmo-free foods becoming increasingly en vogue. Will future generations of Americans decide to go back to "junk" food and/or refuse to pay the premium for organic?

The lesson is that Americans enjoy the luxury of eating pretty much whatever we want whenever we want. Consumer demands and preferences can and do change over time. Farmland REITs need to be well diversified to prevent the misfortunes of one food type from having a material impact on their bottom line.

I consider the risk with a vegetable farm to be significantly lower than the risk with an almond orchard. If cabbage popularity continues to drop to the point where it is no longer profitable, other crops can be put in within a year. Almond trees, on the other hand, take 3-5 years to start producing and cannot be easily or cheaply replaced. A more in-depth look at the positives and negatives of permanent crops will be done in a future article.

Conclusion

Overall, I believe this acquisition is a strong one for LAND. While rent levels are lower than LAND's average, they are supported by strong cash flow and the price was attractive. LAND's management has stated that they are looking for cap rates in the 5-6% range, and it is believable that this transaction falls into that range.

When compared to grain farms, it is easy to see how vegetables are a much more attractive investment in this market. Farmers that are operating at a loss are going to put far more pressure on lowering rents, while farmers that have a comfortable cushion are more likely to agree to increases when it is time to renegotiate the lease.

While cabbage has become less popular, it is still profitable, and if that changes Cabbage, Inc. has the flexibility to increase their production of other crops. That flexibility makes Cabbage, Inc. a lower risk investment than some of LAND's investments in orchards last year.

It is wise for LAND to keep annual fresh produce as their primary focus, permanent crops as their secondary focus and grains as something on the back burner to invest in down the road if the market improves. That strategic decision is the largest single reason why LAND has outperformed FPI and why they will continue to outperform.

