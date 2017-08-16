L Brands Should Not Spend Much Time Under $40

Sales will be almost $2.8 billion and earnings are expected to come in on the high side of what has been guided ($0.4 to $0.45).

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) announces earnings tomorrow and since we are long a position in this underlying, we will be well clued into what comes out of this report. Shares of L Brands have fallen off a cliff since the start of July (down 24%) as both June & July monthly numbers were both well below expectations primarily with the company's flagship brand - Victoria's Secret. With the stock now trading at just over $40 a share, we are now looking at a stock with an earnings multiple of 10.72. This price to earnings ratio is almost half of the company's five year average. The company's sales multiple also dwarfs historic average numbers. Now bears may state that this company may be becoming a value trap but I simply don't see it. Here are some reasons why.

Firstly it is prudent due diligence to revert to the respective company's long term financials to see if the company has recovered from similar experiences in the past. The market aims to predict the future. Currently it obviously believes L Brands' sales will keep tumbling. The company's top line actually dropped by 46% in the first quarter but comparable sales for the second quarter were an improved 8% less than the corresponding quarter last year. Net income did worse in Q1 as it dropped by 85% to hit $94 million but Q2 brought in $2.755 billion in net sales so a more respectable $0.43 to $0.45 per share is expected for the second quarter.

However instead of focusing on what the culling of the company's swim and apparel divisions are doing to the income statement, let's see how its other financials have held up over the long term. Margins are what astute investors usually clue into with brands that command strong pricing power.

Years Of Dividend Increases 4 Years - Pass Free Cash Flow $972 million (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass (Very Important For Dividend Investors - Dividend Currently Is 5.92%) Revenues $12.4 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Gross Margins 40.2% - (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Price History of the stock Up 75% in the last 10 years excluding dividends - Pass Healthy balance sheet Total assets = $8.17 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Competitive Advantage Customers For Life

Pricing Power

Economies Of Scale

Strong Distribution Network - Pass

Gross margins at the company 10 years ago hovered around the 34% mark. They are now over 40%. Operating margins a decade ago hovered around the 11% mark. They are now 15%. Brand impairment seems to be a non-issue at present. Yes this year is expected to be down on last year from an earnings standpoint but analysts believe the long term trend of rising financials will continue - to the tune of an average annual earnings growth rate of 11.33% over the next five years.

Ultimately I believe value investors have to step in eventually here primarily because of the company's strong competitive advantages. We have already touched on margins which illustrate pricing power is still intact. I just don't see how the brands of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret (which practically make up the full top line of this company) will deteriorate over time. Sales of Bath & Body Works actually increased by 7% in Q2 whereas Victoria’s Secret sales slumped by 12% compared to the same quarter of 12 months prior. The question is whether investors are reading too much into this sales slump which definitely has been magnified by the exiting of apparel and swim categories on the Victoria's Secret side.

In fact investors should note on the Victoria's Secret side that competing undergarments will find it hard to gain traction against L Brands market leading products. Bears will state that as society continues to embrace e-commerce, competing bras and panties for example will ultimately erode Victoria Secrets current market share. I don't buy this argument. Why? Well Fit & size of Victoria Secret's undergarments can be much more important for regular shoppers than price alone. Furthermore what about the sales of established brands growing meaningfully online? "Feel" is a major drawing card with these products. Victoria Secrets is already the leader in this space. E-commerce penetration should enhance this lead in my opinion - not take away from it.

From a technical standpoint, this stock has always bounced pretty meaningfully when its sentiment reached ultra pessimistic levels and when its slow stochastics hit bearish extremes. Furthermore with the stock now hovering around the $40 level, it is coming up against heavy support so I'm looking for the stock to bounce off these lows aggressively.

The company's competitive advantages, valuation and dire sentiment readings should make this stock bottom pretty soon. As ever, the market will be clued in to any guidance numbers given on the earnings call. We will remain long going into earnings.

