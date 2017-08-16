Pacific Ethanol - A Good Value Under $5

On an enterprise value basis, PEIX appears to be valued at less than 33% of replacement value.

Last year, I did a lot of research on biofuel names, and made buy recommendations in different forums for Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), Renewable Energy Group (REGI), Future Fuels (FF), and Rex American Resources (REX). In a recent article, I mentioned that there weren’t many good value plays in biofuels due to continuing climb in the stock market to all-time highs.

Following its recent earnings announcement. However, PEIX spiked to $7.50 per share, only to fall dramatically over two weeks to close at $4.55 on August 15th. While I don’t like to catch falling knives, I do feel that PEIX is a good fundamental value at this price level, for two key reasons.

First, ethanol gross margins have been rising while the PEIX share price has been declining; and second, the PEIX current share price places it in a situation where its asset value is only 33% of asset replacement value.

PEIX vs. Ethanol Gross Margins

The chart below has graphed the share price of PEIX versus a generic ethanol plant. When the gross variable margin of ethanol production fell to $0.15 per gallon in early 2016, the share price of PEIX fell to $2.50/share. When the gross variable margins rose to over $0.65 per gallon near the end of 2016, the PEIX share price rose to as nearly $11/share. Current gross variable margins near $0.40 per gallon could easily justify a PEIX share price between $6 and $7 per share.

There are several more things to point out from the chart above.

One, it has been fairly typical for PEIX shares to spike following an earnings release, only to fall dramatically thereafter, then bottom.Two, PEIX is very over-sold according to the relative strength indicator. And finally, the reader can see how the recent rally in gross margins (called the "crush margin") has not coincided with a typical rise in the value of PEIX shares.

Fundamental Value

A new, greenfield corn ethanol plant costs approximately $2.0 per gallon of nameplate production capacity. A 100 million gallon per year plant would therefore cost roughly $200 million to build.

With its recent acquisition, PEIX owns approximately 600 million gallons of production capacity per year, in addition to trading over 400 million gallons beyond its production capacity. If we were to value PEIX on replacement value alone, it could easily achieve an enterprise value of $1.2 billion.

On the other hand, ethanol plants can be acquired for roughly $1.0 per gallon of capacity. Using this simple metric, PEIX is worth a minimum of $600 million. Nevertheless, at today’s closing price, the enterprise value of PEIX was less than $400 million. This suggests that there is fundamental upside potential for PEIX.

PEIX also is under-valued in comparison to its publicly traded peers GPRE and REX on an enterprise value to capacity metric.

Next Steps

This is a buy-and-hold value investment. I may add more if the PEIX share price continues to fall, or I may also add more if the current down-trend reverses. Overall, I feel comfortable purchasing ethanol assets at less than 33 cents on the dollar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.