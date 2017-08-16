A Safer 7.55% Dividend Yield, Preferred Share Overreaction

There is call protection on the calendar until nearly half-way through next year.

There has been an interesting adjustment to the preferred share from Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO). Last week CMO-E took a sudden hit as investors adjusted for the correlation between the common and preferred stock for CMO.

Price

Here’s the current price:

CMO-E has dropped well into my buy range. The current price of $25.07 is 12 cents below where I believe it’s a buy.

For the buy-and-hold investor CMO-E is $0.97 below where I’d put a sell rating on the security. As of right now, CMO-E is a strong contender for investors seeking dividend yields.

CMO-E metrics

Let’s dive into other metrics and risks:

The biggest risk for CMO-E is interest rate risk because it carries a lower stripped yield than several of the other preferred shares. However, it is trading slightly above call value and already has some embedded dividend. Investors buying into it with a buy-and-hold strategy should subtract any premium over $25.00 from their first dividend when estimating the income on the position. For instance, if paying $25.07, subtract $.07 from the first dividend.

Because of the fairly low rate here, a call is less likely when it matures. However, investors should remain aware of the potential risk. CMO-E has call protection on the calendar through 5/13/2018. This is enough call protection to have a worst-cash-to-call of $1.48. Worst case scenario isn’t so bad. Would you complain about receiving a 7.55% dividend yield?

Being only $0.07 over par value, the preferred share is in the green on its price to last 52 weeks. This is the lower range caused by an overreaction by the market. The market cap over preferred equity ratio is 4.55 right now. I would like to see it a little higher, but it’s close enough to being in the green that it’s not a major factor for me.

CMO holds a highly leveraged portfolio of agency adjustable rate mortgages. These securities are practically immune to credit risk because of the agency guarantee. There is an extremely liquid market for agency adjustable rate mortgages and this strategy reduces duration risk.

Conclusion

Some investors may want to seek higher yields. I prefer safer yields rather than grasping and hoping. That makes CMO-E my kind of security. For investors who aren’t willing to sell if the price jumps, this is still a good option for a buy-and-hold strategy. The worst-cash-to-call isn’t too bad, and the preferred share is unlikely to be called at the current price. Even if the preferred share were to be called, CMO-E is only trading at a $0.07 premium. I see good upside with this investment and the worst case scenario isn’t too bad.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

