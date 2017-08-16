Sifting Through Thursday's Action

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one week ago with more actionable and detailed recommendations.

Thursday was a classic "risk-off" day in the markets, with U.S. stocks (SPY, -1.48%), international stocks (ACWX, -1.69%) and high-yield bonds (JNK, -0.70%) all declining, while corporate bonds (LQD, -0.02%) and Treasuries (+0.88%) gained or were flat. Interestingly, CEFs appeared to be especially hard-hit, with the YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY), a basket of high-yielding CEFs, dropping by -1.99% on the day.

A view from the top

Was this a tremendous buying opportunity for CEFs, or merely an unwinding of stretched valuations? After looking at the numbers, I would say that it's closer to the latter. At the close of Thursday, the average discount across all CEFs was -4.67% (down from -3.76% a day prior), while the average 1-year z-score was +0.17 (down from +0.57 a day prior). For reference, the average discount and z-score were -3.39% and +0.79 at the start of this month (see Chemist's CEF Report for August).

While the widening of discount by about 91 basis points and the decrease of z-score by 40 basis points in one day is quite substantial, it doesn't put us in oversold territory yet, not by a long shot. The average discount of -4.67% at the end of Thursday simply puts us back to where we were at the start of April of this year, where the average discount of -5.13%.

Last November, the "Trump effect" pushed the average discount to -8.11%, and the average z-score to -0.86 (see The Chemist's CEF Report Interim Update: The Trump Effect And The -3 Club). Moreover, 25 CEFs entered the "-3 club" (z-scores less than -3), representing extreme relative undervaluation that proved to be an excellent buying opportunity. How many CEFs were in the -3 club at the end of Thursday? Zero! (The lowest was FCT at -2.4).

Even though CEFs as a whole still remain slightly overvalued in my opinion, let's take a look at individual funds to see whether or not any buying opportunities present themselves now.

Funds with largest premium/discount and z-score decreases

The following data shows the 10 CEFs with the largest premium/discount decreases on Thursday.

The following data shows the 10 CEFs with the largest 1-year z-score decreases on Thursday.

In the members section, we provided more detailed commentary and recommendations on specific funds that have undergone large changes in discount and z-score, and discussed if there are any particularly attractive opportunities available.

Summary

It probably speaks to how complacent investors have become when a "spike" of the VIX to ~15 (still significantly lower than the long-term average) and a decrease of CEF valuations from "very overstretched" to "slightly overstretched" triggers widespread consternation and an impatient search for buying opportunities, as if cash had the ability to burn a whole in one's brokerage account. However, an objective look at the data reveals that this is/was not the massive bargain sale that some have made it out to be. If you managed to pick up or add to several positions yesterday, that's absolutely great, but for those that missed out, don't feel bad at all. I'm sure there will be (much) better buying opportunities ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the portfolio securities.