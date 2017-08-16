General Motors: My Fear Has Been Confirmed

Given my expectation of a worsening auto environment, I believe that now is not the time to buy.

In my previous article I talked about how General Motors (GM) had the chance to prove to investors that the company was capable of managing a downturn with Q2 results. Unfortunately, GM did not quell this fear. If anything, the results showed that there is significant downside to earnings should sales continue to contract.

Magnified Impact of Sales Decline

My greatest concern for GM was the negative effects of operating leverage. Second quarter results demonstrated that this fear was completely warranted. The headline numbers looked good on the surface. Net revenue declined by 1.1% and EBIT-adjusted margins only contracted by 30 bps. This margin compression doesn’t look like much when we think about it in basis points; but when we analyze the impact using the percentage change of EBIT, the 30 bps translates to an adjusted-EBIT decline of 4.3% year over year. Evidently the company was not able to neutralize the impact of operating leverage in any manner.

Based analysts’ sales estimate of $140.9 billion in 2018, which implies a 5% drop from the 2017 sales estimate, we can expect a sizable decline in earnings in the future. No doubt the management will do anything they can (e.g. restructuring) to maintain profitability; however, it’s important to understand that this will be an uphill battle. No matter what the management does, I am certain that it will be very tough to maintain EBIT, never mind growing it.

Not A Time To Buy

Even though some smart money is invested in the company (e.g. Greenlight Capital), I believe that failure of the activist campaign to split the share class and the potential downside to earnings given the current environment of slowing vehicle sales do not bode well for the stock.

The stock looks cheap now at 5.8x forward P/E, but the ratio can easily balloon (i.e. price doesn’t move but earnings decrease) and make the stock more expensive should the current trend of margin compression continue as vehicle sales decline further.

What Will Change My Mind

I’m going to preface this by telling a quick story. Several months ago a reader asked about a retailer that was in “turnaround mode.” The company was implementing a strategy and the CEO had huge incentives to increase the stock price. I told him that there was no possible way for an outside investor like us to know how successful such a plan would be, because after all, it’s just a plan. The company declared bankruptcy shortly after.

The moral of the story is that while we all want to believe that the management can execute perfectly to preserve earnings, it is very very difficult to accomplish in real life. During the Q2 conference call, the management talked about aligning “supply and demand,” but whether that is enough to prevent a deterioration in earnings remains to be seen. As an outsider investor, there is simply no way to know. The fact is that thus far, the management has failed to convince me that they are capable of protecting earnings as sales fall. The proof is in the pudding, and I will stick with my opinion until the results dictate otherwise.

Conclusion

GM’s Q2 earnings did not ease my pre-earnings worries. Margins did indeed contract, leading to a magnified shrinkage in EBIT. Given my expectation of a continued slowdown of auto sales, the “cheapness” of GM’s stock could evaporate very quickly. If the management shows me that they can fix this problem, I will reconsider the stock; but at the moment, I believe that investors should stay away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.