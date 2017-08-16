Disney: My Money Is On Iger Getting It Right

The quarterly results were not great but the company's BAMTech and streaming services announcement should be viewed as positive news.

The Walt Disney Company's (DIS) stock price has been under pressure since the company reported its mixed Q3 2017 financial results, i.e. bottom-line beat but top-line miss. The market is still concerned about Disney's near-term prospects, and rightfully so, as the company's largest operating unit (Media Networks) saw its revenue and operating income decline by 1% and 22%, respectively. As a direct result, DIS shares have declined in value by almost 5% since the company reported its Q3 2017 earnings, which brings the YTD stock performance to ~(4)%.

(Source: Nasdaq)

There are still many questions that Disney's management team will need to answer as this company moves closer to fiscal 2018, but, in my opinion, there are reasons to be optimistic about the next few years for this storied company. First, Disney has great content and a well-diversified business that will help the company weather any storms that may hit. Secondly, and most importantly, investors should be encouraged that Disney already re-upped with Mr. Bob Iger, President & CEO, and that his contract is not set to expire until 2019. As such, I believe that long-term investors should stay the course with Disney and treat the recent pullback as a buying opportunity.

The Q3 2017 Results, A Mixed Bag

On August 8, 2017, Disney reported better-than-expected earnings (adjusted EPS of $1.58 vs estimate of $1.55) on revenues of $14.24B. For comparison purposes, the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.62 on revenues of $14.28B in the same period of the prior year.

The ESPN concerns have plagued this company for a while now and this was again the case when Disney reported its Q3 2017 financial results. The Media Networks division, which typically accounts for almost 50% of Disney's total earnings, again reported declining YoY revenues and income. As expected, the division was impacted by rising costs and lower advertising revenue. This division has been getting most of the attention since the Q3 2017 results were released, but it was not the only operating unit that had a tough quarter.

(Source: Q3 2017 Earnings Report)

Disney's Studio Entertainment division also reported lower revenue and operating income when compared to the prior year, but, as I described in this article, investors should not be overly concerned if this division's 2017 results are lower than the prior year (remember, 2017 was projected to be a "down" year for the Studio division). Furthermore, as Mr. Stephen Giroux recently described in his article, the Studio division's line-up for the next two years is very promising. I would also note the Consumer Products division will go as the Studio division goes, so investors should be encouraged about the prospects for these two divisions for at least the next two to three years.

On a brighter note, the Parks and Resorts division had another strong quarter that was lead by the international operations. Shanghai Disney still appears to be a gem and Disneyland Paris - now 100% owned by Disney - saw increases in both guest spending and attendance. Management mentioned in the conference call that they would further leverage their IP to fuel future growth, so this division should continue to become more material to the consolidated results in the years ahead. For the nine months ended July 1, 2017, Parks and Resorts only accounted for 32% and 25% of the company's total revenues and operating income, respectively.

($ - in millions) Nine Months Ended 1-Jul-17 % of Total 2-Jul-16 % of Total Revenues Media Networks $18,045 43% $18,031 42% Parks & Resorts $13,748 32% $12,588 30% Studio Entertainment $6,947 16% $7,630 18% Consumer Products & Inter Media $3,618 9% $4,241 10% Total $42,358 100% $42,490 100% Operating Income Media Networks $5,427 45% $6,083 48% Parks & Resorts $3,028 25% $2,599 21% Studio Entertainment $2,137 18% $2,322 19% Consumer Products & Inter Media $1,371 11% $1,541 12% Total $11,963 100% $12,545 100%

(Source: Data from Q3 2017 Earnings Report; table created by W.G. Investment Research LLC)

These percentages were higher than the percentages for the prior year but investors should expect for them to greatly increase through 2019, especially if the Media Networks division continues to face stiff headwinds.

The Future, My Money Is On Iger

Disney’s Q3 2017 results were largely overshadowed by the announcement that the company increased its stake in BAMTech (from an ownership percentage of 33% to 75%) and that management now has plans to roll out two different streaming service – an ESPN-branded direct-to-consumer service in early 2018 and another Disney-branded service in 2019. Mr. Iger had the following to say about the company's change in strategy:

"Given our incomparable collection of strong brands that are recognized and respected the world over, no one is better positioned to lead the industry into this dynamic new era, and we're accelerating our strategy to be at the forefront of this transformation....... With this strategic shift, we'll end our distribution agreement with Netflix for subscription streaming of new releases beginning with the 2019 calendar-year theatrical slate. These announcements marked the beginning of what will be an entirely new growth strategy for the company, one that takes advantage of the opportunities the changing media and technology industries provide us to leverage the strength of our great brands." Bob Iger, Q3 2017 Conference Call

Simply put, the future is now (I am trying not to be too dramatic). I believe that Disney has to create its own streaming service(s) or it will get left behind and to be completely honest, in my opinion, the company is late to the game. No one knows how the changing pay-TV space will eventually shake out, or if Disney's streaming services will be winners, but what I do know is that it is hard to bet against Mr. Iger. Remember, this man has a proven track record and nothing that I have heard over the last year makes me think that Disney will not be well positioned for the releases of the services in 2018 and 2019. Plus, it helps out that Disney has the best content in the world, of course, in my opinion.

According to a recent survey conducted by Piper Jaffray, the firm found “a sizable, 23% interest in subscribing to a Disney/Pixar streaming service”. This is a small survey (~1,000 customers) but the results are indeed encouraging for Disney. Additionally, let's not forget that Mr. Iger and team likely conducted their own analysis before deciding to go all in on the new services and breaking away from Netflix (NFLX).

The next two years has the potential to greatly shape Mr. Iger's legacy as CEO of Disney and I believe that he is fully aware of this, so the release of the streaming services will likely get a lot of attention. Stay tuned.

Valuation

Disney is currently trading at a slight premium when compared to its peer group.

DIS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

However, I believe that the premium is more than warranted due to the fact that Disney has the best content in the world in addition to having the most diversified business. Moreover, buybacks will continue to play a significant role over the next few quarters/years --Disney has already bought back $6.8B worth of its shares on a YTD basis for fiscal 2017 and it is on track to spend an additional $2.2B-$3.2B.

Bottom Line

Disney's Q3 2017 results were nothing to write home about, but the BAMTech investment and the plan to create new streaming services is exciting news. Mr. Iger and company are doing what they have to do, which is changing the narrative. DIS shares have been pulled down by the ESPN concerns and what seemed like the company's lack of direction, so I believe that the recent announcements should be viewed as welcomed news.

It is, however, not a foregone conclusion that Disney will create a best-in-class streaming service. Again, though, my money is on Mr. Iger and this storied company getting this right. It pays to be the best. Long-term investors should seriously consider adding DIS shares any time they dip below $100/share.

Author's Note: Disney is a core holding in my R.I.P. portfolio and I have no plans to exit my position anytime in the near future.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about this company, or any other company that I analyze, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.