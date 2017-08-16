Lockheed Martin: Geopolitics Doesn't Matter, This Stock Is Growing Regardless

Sales, earnings and cash flow from operations all showed growth in Q2 2017 compared to the same period last year.

However, this stock is financially strong, and it is ultimately fundamentals that will continue to lift it higher.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is a stock that has done quite well in the past year. Since I got into the stock last August at a price of $248, LMT is up 24% to a price of $307.58 at the time of writing:

Moreover, while earnings per share (normalised diluted) have continued to climb, the stock’s P/E ratio still remains below the peak of 22 seen in 2016.

In spite of defense spending concerns at the onset of the Trump administration, the stock has continued to climb. In particular, escalation of geopolitical tensions in the past year, most recently between the U.S. and North Korea, has led defense stocks higher generally in the past year.

For instance, competitors Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Raytheon (RTN) are also up by approximately 25% in the last year.

In this regard, it is fair to say that macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns have been fuelling much of the rise in such stocks.

However, in spite of the general run-up in the industry, I still see significant growth for Lockheed Martin as a company on its own merits. While geopolitical speculation may fuel movements in price in the short term, it is ultimately a sustained rise in sales and earnings that will do so in the long term, which is ultimately driven by the negotiation and securing of defense contracts with major clients.

For instance, according to the company’s Q2 earnings release, Lockheed Martin managed to achieve significant increases in sales, earnings and cash from operations compared to the same quarter last year:

Moreover, the outlook for sales in 2017 is highly positive, having increased by $300m:

Several factors have contributed to strong financial results from Lockheed Martin, including:

The Sikorsky acquisition has proven to be good timing on Lockheed Martin’s part, with the Sikorsky line of the company’s Rotary and Mission Systems business having secured a $3.8 billion five-year contract to provide the U.S. Army with 257 Black Hawk helicopters. Moreover, with oil prices no longer at significant lows, it is speculated that demand for commercial helicopters is also set to rise in the near future.

Sales of the F-35 continue to remain vibrant, with overall sales in the aeronautics business having risen by 20% from one year ago. While it remains to be seen whether the model will face significant competition from France and Germany’s joint jet fighter initiative, sales of the model so far have continued to increase. (Nevertheless, with the F-35 model delivering almost a quarter of the company’s sales, a decline in demand for the model is a significant risk factor for this company).

Encouraging progress on the company’s Space Systems business division, with the company having announced a $350-million investment to build a facility to advance its satellite capabilities, and with a growth of 11% in this sector, this division was the biggest contributor to overall sales along with the Aeronautics division.

While geopolitical tensions may be causing a run-up in defense stocks right now, it is important to remember that Lockheed Martin remains a very strong company from a financial perspective.

While future sales of the F-35 may be a concern going forward, I do not envisage that this will prove to be a significant threat to the stock in the medium term. The France-Germany offering is still untested, and any speculations regarding the same may be unfounded at this point.

Therefore, in spite of how the geopolitical landscape comes to look towards the end of 2017, I still see Lockheed Martin as being in a good position to rise in tandem with the market, while acting as an effective defensive stock (i.e. one not significantly correlated with the market) in the event of a market downturn.

