Advance Auto Parts: Too Cheap To Ignore

Stock market overreactions are pretty commonplace. Groupthink kicks in, leading many traders to simply buy or dump instantly before taking the time to determine what’s logical.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) was the tragedy of the day on Tuesday. Shares which fetched almost $178 not too long ago, hit a four-year intra-day low of $82.21.

AAP is a high-quality firm that sports an A+ financial strength rating and more than $9 billion in annual sales. Sure, Q2 earnings came in about 4.8% below estimates, but the stock briefly plunged by more than 25% from the prior day’s close.

Could the news be more than priced in now that the stock has fallen more than 50% from its yearly peak, and by greater than $118 per share from 2015’s all-time high? Let’s go to the data to find out.

Since 2010 AAP has averaged around a 16.4x multiple. Superb entry points (green-starred below) came at P/Es ranging from 9.7x to 14.1x. AAP’s three “should have sold” moments (red-starred) kicked in when the shares were clearly overpriced near the peaks in 2014, 2015 and earlier this year.

As of 11:47 AM Advance Auto was available for $83.05. That represented just 13.8x AAP’s now reduced 2018 EPS estimate of $6. That is a better than average valuation on what likely will be trough profits. AAP might well be earning $7 a share by the end of 2018.

Applying a slightly lower than average multiple to that would support a conservative 12 to 18-month price target of about $112. That goal is far from an upper limit. AAP carved out highs ranging from $163 to $201 during each of the calendar years 2014 through 2017 YTD. It hit $111.90 near the end of 2013, a year when EPS weighed in at $5.67.

Thinking about buying, but worried about whether AAP’s bottom is in yet?

Consider selling some long-term puts, out to the Jan. 18, 2019 expiration date. Brave souls, willing to fight the dour mood, were able to snare premiums of $13.40 on the $85 strike and $14.70 on the $90s.

The worst-case result would be a future forced purchase at net exercise prices of either $71.60 ($85 strike less $13.40 premium) or $75.30 ($90 strike - $14.70 put premium).

Future stock market action can never be guaranteed. The four-year chart above, though, proves that owning AAP at a net cost of $71.60 would have been a winning position 100% of the time over the prior 48-months.

Maximum profit on these option sales would be keeping 100% of all premium received without ever needing to buy the shares. That would equate to either $1,340 or $1,470 per 100-share commitment in the examples shown.

True contrarians should take advantage of the sell-off to buy AAP shares, sell AAP puts or do some of each.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long AAP shares, short AAP covered calls, short AAP Jan. 2019 puts

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.