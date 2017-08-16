How Low Will Dick's Sporting Goods Go?

Due to a low valuation Dick's Sporting Goods has some merit for investors willing to take on some risk.

Cash generation remains strong, and the company has returned a lot of cash to its owners in the second quarter.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) has reported second quarter results that missed analyst estimates -- shares dropped massively on Tuesday. At the current level the company's shares do not look unattractive for long term focused investors.

The top and bottom line data both missed analyst estimates when Dick's reported its second quarter results:

Nevertheless those numbers were not too bad: The company grew its sales by almost ten percent, with comps sales being up marginally, and the rest of the sales increase being based on higher e-commerce revenues and the opening of additional stores. As long as a company can keep its comps from shrinking, the company's margins are poised to remain stable: Fixed costs per existing location will remain flat, and as long as sales at those locations are flat as well, the same amount of gross profits will cover the company's fixed costs.

With the opening of new stores the company could potentially increase its operating margin (due to overhead expenses being distributed over a higher store count and a higher revenue number) -- Dick's was able to lower its SG&A expenses (as a portion of sales) from 22.5% to 21.8% over the last year. The company's earnings per share grew by 26 percent to $1.03, which was still below the analyst estimate though. The very high EPS growth was based on several factors: A higher operating income (mainly due to higher revenues), a slightly lower tax rate, and a substantially lower share count:

Dick's share count has dropped to 108.7 million, down more than three percent year over year. That was primarily based on share buybacks that totaled more than $140 million in the most recent quarter -- at that rate the company would repurchase $570 million a year, which would be equal to an incredible nineteen percent of the company's market capitalization of $2.9 billion (at $27 per share).

That pace is not fully covered by the company's cash flows (operating cash flows totaled $245 million during the first two quarters of the current year), but even at half of the second quarter's buyback pace ($70 million a year), the share count drops by almost ten percent annually -- if net income would never grow again, that alone would allow for EPS growth of eleven percent annually going forward.

Dick's share price performance has been disastrous over the last months, the company's shares are trading almost sixty percent below their 52 week high right now, but shares could have some value here: Dick's expects this year's EPS to come in at $2.95, which would mean that shares trade at nine times earnings right now -- even for a retailer that is a quite low valuation.

Based on the fact that Dick's has produced operating cash flows of $760 million in 2016 (and so far, 2017's cash flows are seven percent higher than the respective amount in 2016), Dick's could be trading at less than four times its annual cash flows (if Dick's' operating cash flows grow by seven percent year over year in H2 as well, this year's cash from operations would total $810 million).

Even when we account for a huge amount of capex (Dick's has guided for $400 million in capital expenditures this year), Dick's would still trade at a very low price to free cash flow multiple of roughly seven right now.

It is obviously not possible to forecast how exactly Dick's business will go in the next two quarters, but if the company can hold up well, shares seem very inexpensive right here.

Investors also get a 2.5% dividend yield at the current price, which is significantly more than what investors get from the broad market -- although this alone is not a good reason to buy the company's shares here.

Takeaway

In the second quarter Dick's was able to grow its revenues, its earnings, and especially its earnings per share at a strong pace. With high cash flows and high shareholder returns shares do have some merit, but due to the insecurities in the retail industry risk-averse investors may better not touch shares of the company here. For investors willing to take on some risk Dick's Sporting Goods' shares are worth a closer look at the current very low valuation, I believe.

