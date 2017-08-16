Broadcom: Analysts Underestimate Margins

Despite the success it has in improving its margins, analysts do not seem to take this into account when predicting EPS.

Broadcom (AVGO) will release its third quarter earnings later this month. The company has been performing well for a while now, delivering great growth numbers for both revenue and net income. I will show why I believe this trend will continue and why I believe Broadcom can beat Non-GAAP estimates.

Wall Street analysts have a long history of underestimating Broadcom’s EPS as can be seen in the picture below:

Source: Estimize.com Grey: Wall Street Consensus Green: Actual

Despite the fact that the company has a long history of performing better than expected, investors still seem surprised quite often. Of the past five earnings releases (and beats), the shares appreciated four times.

Source: Tradingview.com

So despite the fact that it should not come as a surprise, the earnings beats still result in opportunities for traders. I believe that we might very well see the same scenario play out after the next earnings release.

Revenue

Broadcom is doing well in terms of both top and bottom line and will continue to do so for quite some time. It is expected that the company will see some significant sequential growth rates in Q3 after seeing some disappointing ones during the second quarter. s

Margins

Especially shortly after the merger last year, Broadcom saw its margins decline. The gross margin decline was mostly due to costs resulting from the step-up of inventory to fair value and an increase of amortization of intangible assets as a result of the merger. Operating margin declined as well due to rising SG&A, which was also the result of the merger.

In order to increase profitability, Broadcom has worked on getting its margins back up while it grows its top line now that the merger is history. In order to do this, non-core products were offloaded and inventory was reduced. Other restructuring efforts following the merger resulted in a declining SG&A as a total number and as a percentage of revenue during the most recent quarter. Yoy the SG&A declined 14% to a percentage of revenue of 5% vs 7% last year. A clear indication of the restructuring efforts can be seen in the following graph:

Every single quarter has shown an improvement on all three margins since the second quarter of last year. These were not just the result of cost cutting, but also the strong growth seen in the top-line. The main goal was to get the operating margin to 45% after it breached the 40% level, and the company currently seems to be well underway to achieve this percentage. By the way things are progressing, it might even exceed this target.

Current Wall Street consensus

Broadcom’s management has guided for revenue of $4.45 bln vs the Wall Street consensus of $4.458 bln, which is just slightly above the company’s guidance. The EPS consensus currently at an all-time quarterly high of $4.03. Although Wall Street analysts are expecting a higher top line than Broadcom’s management at the mid-point of the guidance, I still believe that the bottom-line is being underestimated.

Because if Broadcom were to report revenue of $4.458 along with an EPS of $4.03, this would mean that Broadcom realizes a lower gross margin than it did in the most recent quarter, which is very unlikely.

Company Guidance

During the most recent earnings call, Broadcom did mention what kind of costs it expects to incur for the third quarter along with how many shares it expects to be outstanding at the end of the quarter. Opex is expected to come in at $787 mln, a tax provision of $86 mln, and net interest expense of $100 mln. The diluted share forecast for the quarter is expected to be 456 mln. If we keep these costs and diluted share numbers in mind and apply them to the Wall Street consensus EPS and revenue estimates, we get to an expected gross margin of 63.0% for the next quarter. To be fair, management expects a gross margin of 63.0% at the mid-range of their own guidance, making it a fair assumption. But as is evident from the chart earlier in the article, margins have been in a steady uptrend since the merger due to higher revenue and lower costs. A gross margin of 63.0% means that this trend will come to an end. This is quite unlikely as revenues are expected to increase even more with an improved cost structure and a further expected increase of revenue.

We also have to keep in mind that management’s whole guidance for the gross margin is 62-64% for the third quarter, which is quite a wide range. Besides that, management has a history of underestimating both top line and margins more often in the past. For the most recent quarter for example, it gave a guidance for gross margin of 62.0%. It then went on to beat this guidance by 110 bps, a difference of $46 mln in gross profit. I believe that we will see a similar scenario unfold in the upcoming earnings release.

Estimate

To come back to my point about improving margins, everything points to the gross margin seeing yet another sequential increase next quarter, making the analysts’ assumptions of a gross margin of just 63.0% an unlikely event. If we would take the lowest sequential increase of the gross margin seen in the past four quarters, we get to an increase of .4% or a total gross margin of 63.5%, which would still be well within management’s guidance range. If we apply this gross margin to the current revenue consensus, the gross profit comes in at $2.83 bln. After subtracting all the expected costs mentioned earlier, the net income estimate is $1.86 bln. Dividing this by the expected number of shares outstanding will give Broadcom an expected eps of $4.07 vs the currently expected $4.03 by Wall Street.

Conclusion

Despite their history of underestimating Broadcom’s income, analysts remain very cautious with their estimates. And as shown in the article, this still leads to opportunities for traders. Because I expect yet another earnings beat, a positive share price move will more than likely occur after the earnings release.

