How Are Those 'Tech Pullback' Stocks Doing Now?

It's been roughly two months since I wrote two articles on the merits and traps of the June tech pullback. Enough time has passed to evaluate if those calls were right or wrong and, more importantly, what it proves about looking at charts along with the fundamental story behind each stock. Let's evaluate each of the stocks I said to stay away from, as well as the ones to buy on the dip.

I'll begin with the biggest movers.

Seagate - Look Out Below

Seagate (NASDAQ:STX), I warned, had more to fall since breaking through its 200-day moving average (DMA), and I had not expected it to make any decisive moves to help its hard drive business. However, since then the company has decided to shuffle things up by ousting its CEO and naming the COO as the replacement, while making further workforce cuts. This could be the beginning of a small, but needed, turnaround if the company hopes to continue covering its dividend and get back to financial strength. The problem is these changes came on the heels of a poor quarter, and they acted as the downward catalyst.

On the technical side, Seagate may now be at a level where a base is forming to create a bottom. Let's first compare the chart I posted in my prior article from June 27th with a new updated chart.

The important circle to focus on is the rightmost blue one. This was the harbinger of things to come. Once it broke below the 200-DMA, it would take quite a bit to break back above it because it then acted as resistance. So what did it do? It meandered underneath the 200-day until the next catalyst, which was the company's fourth quarter report.

This is where the stock is at now:

The vertical blue line is where the last chart ended; everything to the right is what has occurred since my article. You'll notice the stock tried to rebound in late July, but it didn't even make a real attempt at breaking above the 200-day. Instead, the Q4 earnings release sent the stock tumbling 17.5%.

A few technical indicators have developed which are important to consider if you eventually want to take a nibble in Seagate. The first is the green circle indicating the 50-DMA crossover below the 200-DMA. This is a bearish indicator and means a bearish trend has taken over. Additionally, in the large red oval is the gap which formed from the earnings release. This gap likely will be filled in the future, but the problem is the stock hasn't even attempted to fill it. In fact, it was rejected just before it entered the gap, and sent the shares lower again. The bright side of the technicals may be a head and shoulders pattern forming from the time of the earnings to now. This could indicate a further drop, and Seagate may be poised to head below $30, or it could mean the trend is about to reverse and Seagate may be headed to filling the gap. I'm not taking a bet on either because the risk is too high.

I suggest staying out of the stock until we get a better determination of direction. The good news is you avoided nearly 20% of downside by staying out of Seagate a month and a half ago.

Facebook - All Aboard!

Two months ago, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was taking a quick look under its 50-DMA, and with its strong fundamentals, financial strength and growth story, I called it another buy-the-dip opportunity. In contrast to Seagate's near-20% tumble, Facebook has had a near-20% gain in the time since calling the opportunity out.

First, a quick look at the prior chart to understand where it was headed.

It turns out the stock managed to close above the 50-DMA and kept the buy opportunity alive. Since then, it took another quick trip to its 50-DMA - but at a situation of support - and was the last time the stock saw it before taking off.

Again, the vertical blue line divides my prior article with the time since. The notable components of this chart are the continued testing of the base at $147.60, where it formed at least a double bottom depending on how you perceive it. After being confirmed, as denoted by the red oval, the stock bounced off it impeccably and marched higher without looking back.

The stock didn't stop with earnings; it rocketed to all-time highs even on the back of a 12% gain. Now it has found itself in a consolidation phase and is forming a base as it does time after time - leading up to and past earnings. If you jumped on the opportunity, you are sitting handsomely. I recommend holding here and waiting for the accumulation/consolidation phase to work itself out before it heads higher again prior to next earnings as channel checks and industry reads come in.

The Iffy Ones - Micron and AMD

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) was a stock I had high hopes would continue in its strong upward channel. The company's earnings were fantastic, guidance was great, and everything was exceptional on the financial front. The stock had different ideas, but nothing which cost anyone their portfolio. But the stock has found some strength again and is off only 4% from the time I wrote the pullback article.

The original channel looked like this:

While the same channel now looks like this:

After scraping along the bottom of the channel, the stock finally broke through and headed down into no man's land. But this has been an industry-wide correction, with MU holding on fairly strong considering other players have not had the same strength. If we look at the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX), we are seeing a consolidation happening as well. Even more exciting is the bull pennant forming, which means a breakout to the upside is possible in the coming week to two weeks.

Based on this, I expect Micron to continue to consolidate until a breakout to the upside occurs, where the stock should head back in the expected direction I had outlined two months ago. This small correction in semi-conductors is healthy, and there's no fundamental reason why the industry won't continue to bring in record profits (Micron particularly), since there is no indication of a memory cycle peak yet.

AMD

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) was a pick that I said could go either way. The fundamental story was still shaky, but the technicals didn't scare me. The fundamentals have seemed to improve; the financial direction looks better than it did two months ago, but there's still work to do to prove the turnaround.

The main point in my tech pullback article was the technicals were still forming. The chart looked like it could be setting itself up for a run or for a breakdown, depending on a few factors.

Today, the chart hasn't changed too much, but there has been some concern. This concern has a few considerations, so let's take a look first.

We know the vertical bar by now, and so what I notice is a breach of the pennant on the bottom but a quick bounce off the 200-DMA. But it's hard to analyze in the above chart, so let's dig deeper and zoom in on the green square.

The red pennant lines are the same trajectory as the prior chart, but this allows us to see what is going on with the moving average lines. I believe the pennant may have been weakened, technically speaking, so our focus should be on the averages. As I said, it bounced off the 200-day but now is stuck trying to get back through the 50-day. I wouldn't be surprised if it retested the 200-day before getting through the 50-day.

Conversely, shares may make it through the 50-day this week, which brings me to my point. There is a make-or-break scenario happening this month, and the best option is to wait this out to see if it tests the 200-day. If it does, I recommend nibbling a bit and starting a position if you have been on the sidelines. If it breaks below the 200-day, then watch out and back off. If the stock breaks over the 50-DMA, then it may head back to $14.50. The company looks to be heading toward consistent dinero, but the chart is the last signal before buying.

Notable Mentions

Finally, there were two stocks I mentioned which pulled back, and while I was more confident on one than the other, the charts and fundamentals needed more time for both.

The one I was more confident on was Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS). The stock has gone from $111 to $95 and has now reverted back to $105. Basically, the stock has been in a sideways channel. Sure, an investment yielded 10% to date from my article, but there isn't much direction for the stock. I'd continue to hold and keep an eye out for dips. The good news is it has gotten above the 50-DMA again.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) has acted pretty much in the way I expected and according to the strategy I laid out: wait it out, let it form a base. So far, so good.

What's better is the stock has made it back over the 50-DMA, but more or less because the average met the shares. It's going to need a test or two now that it has begun an upward movement. There has been no reversal just yet because we still have averages on the wrong side of each other, but the base I talked about in the last article is looking nice - it turns out to be around $48. In fact, I think it may test that base one more time to create a triple bottom (February, June and TBD). This would create a solid reversal play. Keep an eye on AMBA as it tests both the 50-DMA and the bottom. I don't see it getting above the 200-DMA soon, so don't worry about missing out on the upside, as the bottom still needs consolidation.

Do your homework and choose the best time to enter your position. The fundamentals can be great (Micron), but the chart may be saying not yet (AMD). This pullback analysis has avoided a value trap (Seagate) and has granted a great opportunity - even more than once - (Facebook). The best investments have a good fundamental business along with a good entry according to the chart.

