Verizon's Solid Second Quarter

The US telecom sector has been something I've wanted to largely avoid, at least the major, dividend-paying companies Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T). You may frequently hear about "fierce competition" in the postpaid smartphone business. That statement is true, but it's much more than just that. I believe the whole telecom industry is undergoing a revolutionary change, where all content is going on the internet, and the internet is mobile.

Mobile data traffic has been growing double digits for a while now, and will continue to do so into at least the middle part of next decade, according to most experts. That may seem like a boon to all cellular carriers, but upstart T-Mobile (TMUS) has used this profound shift to turn the tables on its less nimble competition. While AT&T and Verizon pay most of their cash flow out in dividends, T-Mobile does not, and has therefore been able to spend to extend out its spectrum network disproportionately. Unlike the other two carriers, T-Mobile built its network for unlimited use from customers, and postpaid net add results have responded accordingly.

This article takes a look at Verizon's latest quarter. This was the first full quarter of unlimited data offering for Verizon, and so this article focuses on that and what it means for Verizon going forward.

Postpaid net add success

The headline numbers from Verizon are successful. Net postpaid smartphone adds were 590,000, with overall, with churn at around 0.7%. This is a big boost from previous quarters, thanks mostly to Verizon's unlimited data offerings, which now match competitor T-Mobile. Verizon is no longer losing customers. That's the good news.

What's the bad news? Wireless revenue still declined by 1.9%, due largely to no more data overage from customers. Such is the consequence of offering unlimited data. This quarter I expected Verizon's network to come under considerable strain as the company transitioned to unlimited use. It appears that Verizon has done better than expected, as its latest monthly surveys shows that Verizon had the highest customer satisfaction ratings. Interestingly, Verizon believes that wireless revenue will flatten in the second half of the year, due to very low churn and increasing numbers of customers off of the subsidy plans.

Cash flow remains a point of stress for Verizon. Over the last six months Verizon generated about $9.9 billion in operating cash flow, but has shelled out $7.2 billion in capital expenditure, leaving just $2.7 billion in free cash flow. The company has paid out $4.6 billion in dividends. This trend may not abate over the coming years, as all telecoms have to increase their spectrum capacity to keep up with customer demand.

This quarter Verizon also acquired Straight Path for $3.1 billion. Straight Path holds 868 FCC spectrum licenses that provide wireless coverage in the US. This will be a big boost to Verizon's 5G data capacity, and I believe it will really help Verizon in keeping up with data traffic.

Verizon's cash flow continues to be inadequate to cover capex and the dividend, at least for the last full six months. Verizon has been leaning on its balance sheet, most recently taking part in an asset securitization of $2.9 billion, which helped plug the gaps. Verizon's Moody's rating is Baa3, which is the lowest of all investment grade credit ratings. However, since Verizon is not on watch for a downgrade and its outlook is stable, I am not particularly worried at this time.

Valuation

Is Verizon a buy here? Well, we know that Verizon can indeed compete with T-Mobile now that Verizon is finally offering unlimited data. It appears that consumers still find Verizon's offers compelling, and that Verizon can still grow with the broader market. That is a good sign. However, I think the ultimate effect on Verizon's network is yet to be determined. I say this because I'm not sure what capital expenditure will be next year, and while I hope that Verizon will be able to break even, I am not sure.

Courtesy of Google Finance. A five-year chart of Verizon Communications.

Shares of Verizon are fairly cheap no matter how you look at it. Shares are just 12.8 times trailing earnings, with a dividend of 4.7%. Over the past ten years Verizon has averaged 15.6 times trailing FFO according to data from FAST Graphs. That's a discount of just about 18%.

That is a substantial discount, but it also reflects the substantial uncertainty remaining in this business. I am encouraged by Verizon's impressive turnaround in post paid net adds, and I am also impressed with Verizon's strength in its network, if those consumer surveys are any real indication. However, I expect capex to remain high next year, which could, at the very least, make it very difficult for Verizon to deleverage after its multiple acquisitions. Despite that solid yield, I do believe investors should hold off on buying more of this.

As far as other options, I actually prefer T-Mobile, which has a lot more options at this time and is growing much faster. T-Mobile also said in the latest quarterly presentation that it is considering paying a "small dividend" that it "could grow." While T-Mobile won't be reaching Verizon's payout anytime soon, I like the financial flexibility that T-Mobile has at this time.

If you're interested in Verizon, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I've been following Verizon for awhile now, and I will continue to write update articles on it when doing so is both material and relevant. I also encourage readers to look into my dividend-centered marketplace service, Streaming Income, which frequently talks in depth about the telecom industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.