Real Retail Sales Disappoint... The Doomers

By New Deal Democrat

Tuesday morning's report on July retail sales once again belies the claim that "hard data" and "soft data" are divergent.

Not only did July come in at a strong +0.6% (+0.5% ex-autos), but June was revised up as well. Given basically non-existent inflation, this means real retail sales made two more new records for this expansion:

In fact, real retail sales look like they are right in line with a multi-year trend.

Real retail sales per capita tend to turn down well in advance of the onset of a recession. Here's a look at the chart:

Again, the upward trend is continuing.

Finally, although the relationship is noisy, YoY growth in retail retail sales tends to correlate with YoY growth in employment during the ensuing months:

So this suggests that recent stronger monthly jobs reports will continue.

Doomers will once again have to find a new place to hang their hats.