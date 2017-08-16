Shooting Down The 'AWS Growth Is Slowing' Myth

What factors determine the security of AWS growth over the next few years?

What are the numbers behind the 'AWS growth is slowing down' myth?

Amazon Web Services plays a huge morale-boosting role for Amazon (AMZN). Apart from the steady increase in revenue, the high-margin nature of the technology business provides massive support to the low-margin retail business, allowing Amazon to not unduly worry about its bottom line numbers and keep investing in its business.



Though the rate of Amazon Web Services growth has been slowly coming down in the past two years, while competition in the cloud computing industry has gone up, the reality is that AWS still remains the company to beat in the cloud infrastructure industry. There are several data points to prove why that is, in fact, the truth.



Is AWS Growth Really Slowing Down?





Amazon Web Services reported $4,100 million in revenues during the second quarter of 2017, representing growth of 42.07% compared to last year; that’s much lower than the 58.22% growth they reported during the second quarter of 2016 which, in turn, was lower than the 81.49% growth they reported during the second quarter of 2015. Clearly with each passing year, as AWS’s revenue pile kept getting bigger, growth rate kept inching lower and lower.



In the last two years, the number of companies competing in the fast growing cloud industry has expanded considerably as Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Oracle (ORCL) also jumped into the fray. A slowdown at AWS due to increasing competition was certainly a huge possibility, as none of these companies are going to worry about spending money to earn money, and all of them have deep pockets and solid cash flows. But the increasing competition has, so far, done nothing to slow down Amazon Web Services growth. At least, not yet.

If you look at the absolute dollar increase in AWS revenue, the growth story will look a bit different. During second quarter of 2017, AWS revenue increased by $1,214 million compared to last year; that’s higher than the $1,062 million increase during second quarter of 2016; in turn, that was higher than the $819 million increase recorded during second quarter of 2015.

That said, however, just because the top line is growing we cannot conclusively say that everything is normal and the competition has done nothing to eat into AWS market share. Companies can easily dole out generous discounts and spend a lot more money towards marketing and sales to bring in the extra dollars, which is a telltale sign of increasing competition. Besides, such growth is never sustainable in the longer term.



But Amazon Web Services’ current growth momentum looks even better when you take a closer look at its operating margin for the last several quarters.



Source: Amazon Q2-2017 Earnings Release

Operating margin has stayed in a narrow band of 22% to 26% range since 2016, which shows that Amazon Web Services is not bending over backwards to win over new customers just because these customers now have more choices as far as cloud solutions are concerned.

But what really makes AWS’s operating margins look even better is that Amazon has cut prices on its cloud products several times in the last five quarters. The huge list of price cuts can be seen on the company’s blog here. Despite the numerous price cuts, operating margins have stayed above 20%, while revenues have steadily increased.

Here’s a small collection of price cut announcements made by AWS last year:



“Today we are reducing the On-Demand and Reserved Instance prices for Microsoft SQL Server Standard Edition on EC2 running on R4, M4, I3, and X1 instances by up to 52%, depending on instance type, size, and region.” - SQL Server Price reduction announced in March 2017



“We are reducing the On-Demand, Reserved Instance (Standard and Convertible) and Dedicated Host prices for C4, M4, and T2 instances by up to 25%, depending on region and platform (Linux, RHEL, SUSE, Windows, and so forth). “ - EC2 Price reduction announced in November 2016



“Back in 2006, we launched S3 with a revolutionary pay-as-you-go pricing model, with an initial price of 15 cents per GB per month. Over the intervening decade, we reduced the price per GB by 80%, launched S3 in every AWS Region.” - AWS Storage Service S3 & Glacier Price reduction Nov 2016



Investment Case





How does this tie into the grander scheme of things?



AWS is one of the pillars of Amazon’s growth, and it’s important for investors to know how strong and safe that pillar is, and how well it can support future growth in the short, medium and long terms.



Amazon Web Services’ trailing twelve month revenue is $14,529 million. If we assume a conservative 40% growth rate over the next twelve months and an even more conservative 30% growth for the subsequent twelve months, then TTM revenues will easily cross $25 billion.



If operating margins continue to stay above 20% - much like they have in the past two years, which means there's a high probability of them continuing that way - that would mean $5 to $6 billion in operating income for Amazon even two years from now. Knowing Amazon, the company is only going to find more ways to spend that money to keep increasing its top line in retail as well as cloud infrastructure and related offerings.



As such, that’s as sustainable a strategy as you’ll find in any industry: keep cutting prices, but keep adding hundreds of new services to compensate for any possible hits to operating margin.



As a matter of fact, that’s the very same strategy the company is using for Amazon Prime, its other pillar of growth: keep the freebies flowing, but keep adding paid services to supplement any loss from providing those freebies - and keep adding new customers to the fold. In fact, that’s what’s making Amazon’s retail business consistently profitable as well.



That sustainability is the key support that Amazon’s stock needs as it scales even greater heights. Yes, the risk is most certainly there, and some of the future growth potential is already priced into the stock; but, when you look at the price to sales multiples of companies like Alibaba (BABA), Amazon actually looks undervalued at this price.



In summary, although AWS is reaching a more mature phase of growth than in the past, the competition has little to do with the alleged slowdown. Even at an annualized run rate of more than $16 billion (against Microsoft’s (MSFT) cloud division’s $18.9 billion), there’s plenty of steam to keep AWS growing strongly over the next several years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.