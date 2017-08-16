Don't Buy Teva Pharmaceutical - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/15/17)

|
Includes: AGN, INGN, IP, TEVA
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

International Paper is an inexpensive stock.

Inogen is growing.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, August 15.

Bullish Calls

International Paper (NYSE:IP): The stock is cheap.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN): This medical device play is a fast growing company.

Bearish Call

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA): Stay away from Teva. Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has a stake in them and it will sell its stock.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here