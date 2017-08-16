Don't Buy Teva Pharmaceutical - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/15/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, August 15.

Bullish Calls

International Paper (NYSE:IP): The stock is cheap.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN): This medical device play is a fast growing company.

Bearish Call

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA): Stay away from Teva. Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has a stake in them and it will sell its stock.

