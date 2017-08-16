Redfin Has Completed Day 1 Of What May Be A Multi-Day Move

Deep in a bull market when cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum are stretching the imagination of investors regarding what type of percentage gains are possible, Redfin's current move higher may grow wings. This possibility is worth discussing.

Today on Tuesday Redfin was up 15% on the session. It was the #4 largest gainer on the Nasdaq for the session.

We discussed with subscribers that Redfin was one of three weekly trades highlighted on Sunday night. We then repeated our discussion of the upcoming catalysts for Redfin on Monday night.

Trader's Idea Flow maintains our positions in Teva to trade higher and Snap to trade lower. This trader alert is in regard to our Redfin long, which may be explosive.

Redfin (RDFN) came public on 7/28/17 priced at $15 per share. On day 5 of trading for the new IPO it peaked at $33.49. Redfin then backed and filled around the $25 level while putting in a "W" pattern, double-bottom on the stock chart below:

Redfin was up 15% to $28.85 today on Tuesday 8/15/17 on what appears to be day one of a multi-day move. The catalysts for Tuesday's move higher are discussed in this article from Trader's Idea Flow.

Redfin was the #4 top percentage gainer on the Nasdaq for Tuesday 8/15/17 as shown in the graphic below:

Deep in the midst of a record-setting bull market things change. Valuations become very generous, momentum can dictate price action, and investors imaginations become expanded. Redfin is a disruptive technology company that is the real estate industry leader in technology innovation with a brilliant future of enormous growth ahead. The potential for the imagination of investors to run wild with the price of this disruptive technology stock with a tiny float is limitless. As legendary trader Jesse Livermore discussed in Reminiscences Of A Stock Operator, "It's a bull market you know."

Redfin's IPO may be reminiscent of the summer of 2015's IPO bull market when Shake Shack's (SHAK) IPO grew wings. Should a burger joint trade to nearly $100 per share out of the IPO gate? How many ways can you innovate a cheeseburger? Redfin's technology innovation is pioneering and it may revolutionize the entire real estate industry and Redfin is the first mover in the space. Advantage goes to Redfin over the cheeseburgers. It is possible that Redfin's IPO could trade as high as the burger joint did. Think Bitcoin and use your imagination.

GoPro's (GPRO) IPO debuted in the summer of 2014. Again, shares of GoPro traded to nearly $100 per share just a number of weeks after the IPO. GoPro's camera hardware-software ecosystem was true innovation that captured the imagination of investors. Unfortunately, the software did not work very well with the hardware for a long time and the market for thrill-seeking consumers who were willing to pay good money to wear a camera on their heads was limited. On the other hand, Redfin's software is award-winning and just about 100% of the real estate market's consumers would like to save money on sales commissions and improve their user experience. Clearly, the advantage goes to Redfin over the bungee jumpers. We can imagine that Redfin's IPO could trade as aggressively as the head camera company did.

So what are the Redfin IPO's chances to grow wings and fly as a technology IPO that is disrupting the entire real estate sales industry? We are about to find out. During the first leg of the Redfin IPO the stock was priced at $15 and peaked above $33. The start of this second leg higher begins with a base of $25 with the stock trading up to $28.85 today on the first day of what appears to be a multi-day move higher. The expiration of the IPO quiet period on Tuesday 8/22/17 may bring a strong upside catalyst as Goldman and other investment bankers bring their positive research notes and set ambitious price targets for Redfin.

With only 9.2 million shares outstanding and the market moving power of Goldman Sachs (GS) as Redfin's lead underwriter during the IPO this stock can be explosive. Clearly, investors and traders are becoming increasingly aware of this stock as it has been one of the best performing IPOs so far this year in 2017. This very positive combination of factors means the potential exists here for something explosive to occur in the price of Redfin shares. Redfin more than doubled from it's $15 IPO price to the top of its first leg higher out of the IPO gate above $33. After basing at about $25 for the last six trading sessions could Redfin double its share price again to $50? Even if the stock just spikes higher without being able to sustain $50 could we imagine this event occurring over the near term?

Trader's Idea Flow wants to share two words on why recent IPO Redfin could trade to $50 on this current leg higher:

Bitcoin Ethereum

The market performance of these two cryptocurrencies has expanded the imaginations of investors recently. Bitcoin and Ethereum seem to be products of a lengthy bull market that supports a great deal of speculative fervor. These two markets have traded much higher than most investors thought possible. Two charts from Coinbase are worth a few thousand words:

Bitcoin has appreciated an amazing 613% over the last 12 months, while Ethereum is up a stunning 2439% during the same 12 month period.

With a growing number of investors witnessing these tremendous kind of returns from the nebulous cryptocurrencies based upon blockchain technology, how does this impact the market's perspective on a more widely recognized technology company like Redfin in the substantive real estate industry?

Trader's Idea Flow believes that the advent of the cryptocurrency phenomena has now made it easier for investors to envision more traditional stocks like Redfin trading much higher during events like its IPO and then in its after market trading. Even if the reader of this prior statement disagrees, the seed has still been planted in his mind and sometimes that can be enough to stretch the imagination for what could be possible. I have seen similar types of price action occur before during the dot.com boom cycle and it went on for many years in tech stocks. Until it didn't.

Summary and Conclusion:

The conditions may be right for the explosive Redfin IPO with only 9.2 million shares in the float to trade much higher as the quiet period expires on next Tuesday 8/22/17.

The powerful influence of lead underwriter Goldman Sachs is market moving for a small stock like Redfin. The positive research notes and ambitious price targets of the underwriting team may be helpful in creating interest in this technology stock with a tiny float outstanding.

The remaining trading sessions prior to the end of the quiet period are often witness to a stock trading higher as investor's anticipate the upcoming good news and position ahead of the event. Investors are likely to be watching Redfin closely and may be trading aggressively

This type of stock carries a great deal of risk and traders should take all measures possible to reduce risk. Trading risky stocks like Redfin is not for everyone and traders should understand that they could lose substantial amounts of money.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDFN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.