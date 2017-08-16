Don't Be Your Own Worst Investment Enemy

Most major market downturns are not a result of geopolitical, but instead a result of recessions that are part and parcel of long term investing.

Don't let your emotions and biases get the best of you when investing in the public markets.

If someone were to ask you which would have a greater impact on your investments, your own behavior or the morass of geopolitical forces in play at any given point in time, how would you respond?

If you raise your hand for the latter, you might want to reconsider.

While political angst both within and outside our borders seems to be monopolizing the news these days (and understandably so), there is research that calls into question whether it has any far-reaching effects on the markets.

A New York Times article published in May by columnist James Stewart cites comments by InvesTech Research president James Stack, who conducted a study of the effect "crisis events" have on the markets. His research found, as he told the NYT, that "geopolitical events may be widely feared, and there will often be a knee-jerk reaction when they're unexpected, but seldom do they have a lasting impact. Underlying economic trends and monetary policy are far more important."

He points out, for example, that the tech bubble-triggered recession was already in progress when the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks occurred (after which stocks fell sharply). Stack notes, according to the NYT article, that "September 2001 turned out to be an unusually bad time to sell stocks: By New Year's Day 2002, little more than three months after the post-9/11 low reached on September 21, the S&P 500 had gained close to 20 percent."

In fact, of 11 major geopolitical events analyzed by Stack's firm, the only two events that led to market losses over one week, three months and one-year periods were: (1) the Nazi invasion of France in May 1940; and (2) Japan's bombing of Pearl Harbor in December 1941 (in which case, the one-year decline was less than 1%).

What the research findings do tell us, however, is how many investors overreact to events which, unfortunately, can result in impulsive and often misguided investment decisions.

A CNN Money article from 2011 addresses the same issue with this lead-in: "You learned in high school that for every action there's an equal and opposite reaction. A similar law affects investors. For every unexpected crisis, count on some to overreact." The article recalls how, in April 2011, the stock market reacted negatively when Standard & Poor's downgraded U.S. government securities for fear that the government might default on its debt. Stack referred to the same event in the Times article, saying, "Stocks dropped 15 percent in less than two months and we were on the brink of a bear market." He added that once the crisis was resolved, stocks rebounded, regaining all losses by the end of that year.

Evolution has wired the human brain to retain negative events as a protective mechanism (i.e. to help us remember where the tiger lives), and our fight-or-flight instincts put us on high alert when we perceive danger. These are good instincts to have, no doubt. As an investor, however, acting impulsively in the face of agitating headlines—which rarely have long-term market consequences—can be costly. So, when choosing stocks to include in your portfolio, focusing on companies with strong operations and solid underlying fundamentals not only makes sense from the standpoint of potential returns, but also affords investors a kind of built-in "crisis management" strategy.

I created stock screening models for Validea with this very idea at the forefront—to identify stocks supported by strong fundamentals by using concrete, quantitative metrics. I developed the models based on the philosophies of some of history's most successful and legendary investors including Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, Benjamin Graham, and Joel Greenblatt, with a view toward finding strong companies that might be better insulated over the long-term against the vagaries of short-term market influences and shifts.

When we combine our strategies to identify the highest-scoring names (to include in our Validea Hot List portfolio), companies that currently surface include: Argentina-based financial institution Banco Macro SA (ADR) (BMA), favored by our Lynch- and Buffett-inspired models; commercial real estate products and services company Walker & Dunlop (WD), which earns high marks from our Lynch-based model; and engineering company Argan Inc. (AGX), which passes tests of three of Validea's screening models.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMA, WD AND AGX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.