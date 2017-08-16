Whiting Petroleum's $500 Million Asset Sale Reduces Its Leverage

The sale reduces Whiting's leverage by around 0.3x at $50 oil. This is positive for Whiting's bonds and also incrementally positive for its equity.

Sale price is estimated at 9.1x EBITDA at $50 oil, although it appears there may be a fair amount of undeveloped acreage.

Whiting's cash flow breakeven point remains unchanged at around $50 oil. The properties have both a higher than average lease operating expense and revenue per BOE.

Whiting sold its Fort Berthold properties for $500 million, paying down most of its current bank debt.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) announced that it had reached an agreement to sell its Fort Berthold Indian Reserve assets (both operated and non-operated) in North Dakota for $500 million. It plans to use the proceeds to pay down its bank debt, which currently is at $550 million.

These assets have a higher than average operating cost, but also appear have a higher than average oil percentage. The sale price is estimated at 9.1x EBITDA at $50 oil, while the assets appear to include a fair amount of development potential.

Whiting's Fort Berthold Properties

Whiting's Fort Berthold properties produced an average of 7,785 BOEPD during Q2 2017. Whiting did not provide a production split, but Fort Berthold production typically has a fairly high percentage of oil. For example, Enerplus indicated that its Fort Berthold production was around 77% oil, so I am assuming something similar for Whiting's production.

The lease operating expense for these properties was around $12.60 per BOE during the trailing 12 months, much higher than Whiting's other operated Bakken properties, which averaged $7.50 per BOE in lease operating expenses.

So these properties have fairly high revenues per BOE due to the high oil percentage, but also have higher than average operating costs. I estimate that Whiting's Fort Berthold properties would produce around $55 million EBITDA at $50 WTI oil, making the sale price around 9.1x EBITDA.

The relatively high EBITDA multiple is likely due to there being a fair amount of undeveloped acreage. Whiting is selling 29,637 net acres in Fort Berthold and receiving around $64,000 per flowing barrel.

For comparison, Halcon sold 25,700 net acres in Fort Berthold and 78,000 Williams County acres, along with 29,000 BOEPD of current production for $1.4 billion. That comes to around $48,000 per flowing barrel. Whiting is selling more Fort Berthold acreage than Halcon, but much less current production, indicating a high relative amount of undeveloped acreage. Halcon's Williams County acreage was of relatively limited value, so most of that deal value was due to the Fort Berthold portion. Halcon indicated that its Tier I Williams County wells had an IRR of around 20% at $50 oil, while its Tier II Williams County wells had an IRR of under 10% at $50 oil.

Impact On 2018

Whiting's 2018 revenue at $50 oil would now be approximately $1.46 billion after the Fort Berthold asset sale, assuming that it wanted to hold production at roughly 125,700 BOEPD. The production number is based on Whiting's previous 2017 exit rate target of 133,500 BOEPD, minus the roughly 7,800 BOEPD Fort Berthold production.

Whiting's oil differential may widen slightly (by around $0.25 per barrel) after the Fort Berthold sale compared to my previous 2018 assumptions. This is because Whiting's projected 2018 oil production is now lower, making the per barrel impact of the Redtail deficiency payments higher.

2018 Production Realized Price Per Bbl/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (MMBbl) 30.4 $42.25 $1,284 NGLs (MMBbl) 7.5 $12.00 $90 Natural Gas (Bcf) 47.6 $1.80 $86 Total Revenue $1,460

The other impact of the Fort Berthold sale is that Whiting's lease operating expense should drop around $0.25 per BOE. Whiting mentioned that the Fort Berthold production averaged $12.60 per BOE in lease operating expense, which is significantly higher than Whiting's average.

Expense $ Million Lease Operating Expense $378 Cash G&A $110 Cash Interest $140 Production Taxes $126 CapEx $705 Total $1,459

This would leave Whiting with an estimated $1 million in positive cash flow at $50 WTI oil in 2018, not much different than the negative $2 million estimate from before.

Conclusion

Whiting appears to have received a good price for its Fort Berthold properties, at around 9.1x EBITDA at $50 oil, although the sale appears to include a fair amount of undeveloped acreage. The $500 million proceeds will allow Whiting to pay down most of its current bank debt.

Overall, Whiting's estimated breakeven point is unchanged. The Fort Berthold production likely has a relatively high proportion of oil, but also has high lease operating costs, so Whiting's realized price per BOE and its lease operating expense per BOE will both decrease slightly.

The sale is favorable for Whiting's bonds as its leverage (based on estimated 2018 EBITDA at $50 oil) goes down from around 3.95x to 3.65x. I believe that it is also moderately favorable for Whiting's equity as well.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.