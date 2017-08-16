Procter & Gamble: Filtering The Noise

As dividend investors, we wanted to evaluate how relevant all that noise is to P&G.

Despite the positive results, there has been a good amount of press regarding the quality of results between P&G management and activist investor Nelson Peltz.

Net sales for the quarter and for the full fiscal year 2017 were flat, but organic sales improved by 2% and EPS was up 19% for the quarter and 51%.

Analysis

A Looming Proxy Fight

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has been getting a lot of press lately. Of particular interest seems to be the differing views of P&G management and activist investor Nelson Peltz and his Trian Fund Management which reportedly owns $3.3 billion of P&G stock. Before the Q4 earnings report was released, Peltz, the CEO of Trian Fund Management had already publicly stated his intention to get a board seat at P&G. Following the P&G earnings report, Peltz/Trian issued a press statement that “P&G needs to address the root causes of this consistent underperformance, including deteriorating market share across most of its categories and excessive cost and bureaucracy”.

In its press statement on the earnings report, P&G stated that “As an organization, we are accelerating efforts to execute and deliver on the plans we’ve put into action. Achieving our objectives will not only require continued focus as an organization, but also that we prevent anything from derailing the work that is delivering improvement. We, as a management team and Board, are confident we have the right plan in place.”

We expect the proxy fight to heat up leading to the P&G Annual Shareholders Meeting this coming October. But know this type of news has many dividend investors asking:

What does it mean for me?

As dividend investors, we are looking for the following items in our stock selection:

Positive earnings growth Competent management Manageable payout ratio History of dividend payments History of dividend increases Attractive dividend yield

When following press stories like the one mentioned above, it’s helpful to go back to basics, and review the potential impact on our original investment thesis.

1. Positive Earnings Growth

Nothing to worry about here. The Proctor & Gamble Company closed fiscal year 2017 on a high note. The fiscal fourth quarter results provide a clearer picture of the impact of cost cutting measures to generate profits. Despite net sales being flat at $16 billion, operating income improved by 18% resulting from a 7% reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses.

On the topline, despite net sales for fiscal showing no improvement, P&G’s organic sales actually grew by 2% for the year. This organic growth came from a 2% increase in organic shipment volume. Net sales remained flat at $65 billion year-on-year because of a negative 2% impact from foreign exchange.

On the bottom line, fully diluted EPS increased 51%, from $3.49 last year to $5.59 compared this year. The primary cause for this significant jump was a $1.90 per share contribution from the sale of the Beauty Brands during the second fiscal quarter. Still, even without the Beauty Brands sale, P&G shows a respectable 6% improvement over FY 2016 EPS.

Overall, P&G has started growing earnings again. We feel like P&G management has a plan in place that is helping to continue the trend of positive earnings growth.

2. Competent management

The looming proxy battle could impact the way we view management. It is clear that P&G has been underperforming its peer group, but it takes time to right a ship the size of P&G. We believe the most recent quarter shows that the cost cutting measures are working and P&G Management’s plan is working. Not to mention, as you’ll see in the points below, the management is full aware of the importance of its dividend to investors.

Overall, we don’t see any major cause for panic, despite what the news might be saying otherwise.

3. Manageable Payout Ratio

P&G currently has a dividend payout ratio (TTM) of 48%, better than the industry average of 56%. The earnings improvement over the past twelve months has resulted in a better metric compared to FY 2016’s payout ratio of 72% and FY 2015’s payout ratio of 106%. The lower payout ratio (and continuing expectations of positive earnings growth) should mitigate concerns on the sustainability of P&G’s dividend payout.

P&G has paid out some $1.8 billion quarterly for dividends over the past fiscal year. The next quarterly dividend is payable November 2017 (as of June 30, its cash and cash equivalent assets was $5.6 billion).

4 & 5. History of dividend payments and dividend increases

This is probably one of P&G’s most attractive features. P&G has been paying a dividend for 127 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890. Combine that with a record of increasing dividend payouts for 61 consecutive years and it’s pretty obvious why P&G is on the Dividend Aristocrat list.

Even the impeding proxy battle isn’t going to change that.

6. Attractive dividend yield

With an annualized dividend payout of $2.76, a dividend yield of around 3.04% and a 61- consecutive year track record of increasing dividend payouts, P&G deserves a spot in any dividend investor’s portfolio. P&G’s dividend yield is higher than the industry’s 2.5% and is better than industry peers Colgate Palmolive (CL) and Unilever PLC (UL), and at par with Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) 3.1%.

The impending proxy fight serves to heighten investor interest in the stock and should normally provide stock price support near its current levels.

Conclusion

An activist investor is generally a positive development for shareholders as they serve as an incentive for management to improve the company’s business performance and deliver higher earnings growth. P&G management had already made progress in improving the operating performance of the business through brand refocusing and cost-cutting as shown in the fiscal year 2017 results.

The pressure on management to perform even better has been amplified by Peltz’s public intention to seek membership in P&G’s Board of Directors and his dissatisfaction with the 2017 results.

As a dividend investor, we can only benefit from this state of affairs. Based on our analysis, P&G is an attractive stock for dividend investors as is. It has positive earnings growth, an attractive dividend yield with a comfortable dividend payout ratio and a dividend payment pedigree that few companies can equal.

The only questionable part of P&G’s dividend report card is the management. If management can be further motivated to improve the business as a result of Peltz’s move to join the Board of Directors (whether successful or not), then why should ordinary shareholders complain?

As result, we think P&G is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Ernesto Baron, one of our Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.