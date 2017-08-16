KeyCorp: Standout Attractive

Transformation at KeyCorp (KEY) continues as the bank also starts to see margin improvements due to higher rates come through, to the benefit of shareholders.

This is the story of a previously highly cyclical bank being taken in hand by CEO Beth Mooney and transformed into a cash flow machine that should see rerating as its lower risk nature becomes better understood by the markets.

Investors should expect Key to weather the next recession, when it comes, far better than the last one, and at some future point to enjoy the same investor attitude as the likes of U.S. Bancorp (USB) and M&T Bank (MBT).

What could this mean in terms of upside for shareholders?

KEY is trading at a PE of 12.7x for 2017 and 11x 2018 EPS. The mighty USB is at nearly 14x 2018 and MTB on 16x. These PEs reflect market confidence in the capital generation of the two banks over time, so that "bad" years, when credit costs are elevated, do not wipe out the bottom line or impose capital raising on shareholders. Markets tend not to worry about a lack of aggressive volume growth through "good years" in names like these, because they should have the opportunity to acquire deposit driven banks whose value has been reduced by credit risk damage at those difficult points in the cycle.

So, given that KEY used to be one of those heavily cyclical banks, it's great news that CEO Mooney has changed the credit culture at the bank. this is very much in the fabric of discussion with investors. For anyone not attending the lunches though, here's the evidence from the balance sheet.

Excluding the FNBC acquisition (Q316), KEY simply isn't expanding its customer volumes very much, if at all. There's no reason to expect outsize credit losses when the bank next goes through a recession. Key has built up reserve cover of current NPLs to 172%, while the NPL balance has continued to fall. Consider $0.5bn of NPLs vs gross loans of over $80bn.

That's the risk side. What about income? Here's there are two points for investors to latch onto. First, income is growing due to net interest margin expansion, while costs are being tamed allowing a powerful positive leverage effect in the operating margin of the bank to come through:

Granted, about $50m of non-interest income in 2Q'17 was probably unrepeatable as it was in the "others" category that the market tends not to value. Still, as you can see in the chart below, the much larger income item is net interest revenue, at 60% of total operating income. That lifted nicely.

Operating leverage is the name of the game in a swathe of US banks right now, and post the second quarter KEY stands as one of the prime exponents as the FNBC efficiency benefits drive down the efficiency ratio.

The green line in this chart shows you that KEY has gone from a 72% ratio of operating costs/revenue to 61% across the pre and post FNBC integration.

The step up in EPS expect next year reflects more quarters at this higher level of profitability, further NIM gains with 2 hikes next year, residual cost savings as FNBC is completed.

Conclusion

Relative to its structural improvements, KEY appears actively cheap in a market that, a decade after the financial crisis, is wise to the risks of significantly sized banks pushing credit expansion hard. At sub 12x 2018E, KEY is extremely attractive at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KEY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.