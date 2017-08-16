Limiting Your Risk In Cisco

Nevertheless, for longs who remain bullish but want to limit their risk, we present two ways of doing so.

This time we're less optimistic, as Cisco failed our two screens to avoid bad investments on Tuesday.

Last February, our system estimated a potential return of 2.47% for Cisco over the next 6 months. It turns out that was too optimistic.

With Cisco Systems (CSCO) scheduled to release its Q4 and Fiscal 2017 results after the close, we'll present a couple of ways longs can limit their risk over the next several months. First, though, let's take a look back our potential return estimate for the stock 6 months ago, and see if our system was in the ballpark with it.

Our Take On Cisco In February

In our February article on Cisco, we pointed out that Portfolio Armor's potential return estimate for it over the next 6 months, 2.47%, was almost exactly in line with the potential return implied by Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target. Cisco's actual return since then has been 1.15%.

So, we overestimated Cisco's return potential a bit last time, but not so much that it would appear in one of our bulletproof portfolios then, because those portfolios are constructed out of the names with the highest potential returns, net of hedging costs, in our system, and Cisco was near the bottom of our ranking then.

Current Potential Return Estimate For Cisco

This time around, Cisco didn't pass our site's 2 screens to avoid bad investments, so Portfolio Armor didn't calculate a potential return estimate for it. But we can derive one again from Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target for the stock (via Nasdaq, below).

That 12-month price target of $36 implies a potential return of about 6% between now and mid-February. We'll use that as a starting point for one of our hedges for Cisco below.

Adding Downside Protection To Cisco

Here, we'll look at two ways of limiting your downside risk in Cisco. In both examples, we'll assume that you can tolerate a drawdown of 15% over the next 6 months, but no more than that.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to protect 1,000 shares of CSCO against a greater-than-15% decline by mid-February.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $630, or 1.96% of position value. A couple of things to note about that though:

The cost was calculated based on the ask price of the puts. In practice, you can often buy them for less (at some price within the spread, between the bid and the ask).

The 15% decline threshold includes the hedging cost. So, in the worst case scenario, you'd be down 13.04%, not including the cost of the hedge.

Capped Upside, Lower Cost

Recall that Wall Street's potential return for CSCO over the next 6 months was 6%. We were able to raise the on this hedge up to 9% without raising it's cost, so we used a 9% cap instead. This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 1,000 shares of CSCO against a greater-than-15% decline by mid-February, without capping your potential upside at less than 9%.

The put leg of this collar (above) uses the same strike as in the optimal puts above, so the cost is the same: $630, or 1.96% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts. The income from the short call leg (below) is $410, or 1.28% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls.

So the net cost of this hedge was $220, or 0.69% of position value, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Conclusion

Our system estimated a barely positive potential return for Cisco 6 months ago, and it wasn't too far off. This time, Cisco didn't pass our 2 screens, so it's not something we would want to own now. But if you do own it and want to limit your risk, you have a couple of ways of doing so above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.