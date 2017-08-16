Frontier - Risk Worth The Double-Digit Yield?

When I was sorting through my stock screener the other day I noticed that Frontier Communications (FTR) had a dividend over 15% I was curious what had driven it so high. Of course we all know any dividend that high has a story behind it; and typically not a good one, and FTR is no exception. FTR has been steadily declining and recently lost 12% of its value in July alone, and things don’t look like they’ll be turning around any time soon. If what has been the norm persists, the end may be within sight for FTR. In this article we’ll look at why you shouldn’t swoop in for this dividend trap, what went wrong, and why your money is better off elsewhere unless they can show meaningful signs of a turnaround.

Debt Levels

FTR acquired Verizon’s wireline business in California, Texas, and Florida for $10.54 billion which added a combined 6.3 million subscribers from voice, broadband, and FiOS services. While it facilitated operational savings due to synergies and efficiencies, it has not produced the growth in subscribers that was anticipated and needed to pay of debt. Currently the LT debt to equity ratio has been creeping upwards the past 2+ years and is currently at 496% per the company’s website as the company has $17.68 billion of long-term debt on the balance sheet at the end of the quarter.

Subscriber Losses

Since the deal closed, FTR has experienced subscriber loss in all four quarters and while CEO, Daniel McCarthy has had seemingly valid reasons ranging from lack of marketing, to problems with the switch over, we still have not seen numbers growing.

The company’s legacy business has had losses in the past 4 quarters straight which the company claims is driven by the “one-time automation process” that ended in April so it should not affect Q3 numbers – which is something to watch for during the next earnings presentation. Additionally, the company experienced losses in its CTF business as well, claiming losses due to seasonality and cites the losses decreasing due to account cleanup and retention efforts.

An interesting thing I noticed in the "gross adds" bar charts below is that there are no labels on them – only on the net adds… which are losses the last four quarters.

Most recently the company lowered EBITDA guidance for the full year from $4 billion to $3.8 billion and while analysts expected a $0.91 loss per share, actual numbers came in at a net loss of $1.10 per share. With mounting financial losses and guidance going in the wrong direction no signs point towards growth any time soon.

Dividend Cut & Reverse Split

In May of this year the company announced a dividend cut of over 50%, reducing the quarterly payout from $0.105 per share to $0.04 per share. This reduction will save the company $300 million annually which can be used to service debt faster and reduce leverage or for capital investments. The dividend cut occurred shortly before a 15-1 reverse split of the company’s shares – also never something investors do not want to see. Post-split each share yields $0.60, rather than the company having each share yield $0.04 so the yield still remains quite high and I am frankly surprised they did not reduce the dividend further. I respect that management cut the dividend as there are companies out there who are too prideful to do such and worry too much about keeping dividends alive than the business itself, but wonder if they did not cut the dividend enough.

What We Need To See

Growth – plain and simple. In order to service the debt levels, FTR needs to grow revenues which will only come from either raising prices on current customers (which poses the risk of losing more) or growing the number of subscribers (the original idea behind the massive deal with Verizon). McCarthy has done a good job explaining what is going on and keeping creditors at bay until the most recent downgrades, calling the past quarter “an inflection point” and remains optimistic that a turnaround is under way. Take that with a grain of salt as a similar message was given in the Q1 call with the company claiming its worst days were behind it. The subscriber losses appear to be slowing down and expenses have been reduced; but, until we actually see growing revenues and subscriber numbers I would stay away from this stock.

