Picking Stocks Fantasy Football Style - Cramer's Mad Money (8/15/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, August 15.

Cramer used a fantasy football analogy to teach investors about stocks. He thinks it's the same as picking stocks as one has to be diversified and make sure they have the best roster. Most people are trading now without a broker, Cramer often sees people buying stocks without knowing why they like them or without enough homework.

For the position of wide receivers, he picked Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM). For quarterback position, the front runner has always been Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) which is a solid performer with a cheap multiple.

Tight-ends are the ones who can block and catch are critical, and are PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Honeywell (NYSE:HON) or 3M (NYSE:MMM). For running backs, he picked DuPont (NYSE:DD) and Clorox (NYSE:CLX). For defensive, he picked Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) and for the kickers, his pick was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) or American Express (NYSE:AXP).

He did not include any retailers or oil stocks as they did not perform this season.

Off the charts

The semiconductor stocks sold off last week only to bounce back. Cramer went to the charts with the help of technician Carolyn Boroden to get a technical view on Nvidia (NVDA), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Nvidia has run up already and investors will be late to the party now. However, it still deserves attention. "The stock occasionally gives you a pullback like last week and when that happens, it tends to really roll over as weak-handed bulls, who owned it only because it was going higher, decide to abandon ship," said Cramer. The stock has two strong floors of support, from $151 to $152 and from $144 to $148.

"Given that August and September are brutal months where we often get short, sharp pullbacks you'll want to watch this $152 level in case Nvidia gives you another buying opportunity," added Cramer. The stock can pull back in mid-September and she gave three upside targets of $176 to $180, then from $187 to $188 and if it passes both then $209. If you own the stock, hold it, but if not, there will be an opportunity in mid-September.

Micron has a floor of support at $25 to $27 and a ceiling of $34 to $36. There is a lot more upside than downside. "Once Micron and its competitors start really boosting their production, pricing will eventually fall apart. The earnings estimates will get slashed. Of course, that's been hanging over Micron's head for ages. It hasn't stopped the stock from rallying hard over the past 18 months, but it has most recently. Just remember that the run in Micron has a limited shelf-life," said Cramer.

Applied Materials is in a similar situation. Its floor of support is $41 to $42. If this level holds, it can go up to $49. "I'm very on board with Nvidia. I like Applied Materials. Micron? At this point, it is too boom and bust for me, and I do believe the easy money has been made and then some," concluded Cramer.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) - GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) partnership

Yelp's $287.5M deal with GrubHub for Eat24 and a partnership is a match made in heaven, according to Cramer. Both stocks have rallied which shows that the market has liked the deal too.

GrubHub provides online ordering of food for 55,000 restaurants in 1,000 cities and has 9M active users. Yelp, on the other hand, has more than 135M user reviews. This deal will benefit both companies which are looking for growth. "This partnership helps to make Yelp and GrubHub the undisputed kings of the online food space," said Cramer.

GrubHub will pay Yelp a fee on every order sent through them which will help them be less reliant on advertising. "Here's the bottom line: Yelp and GrubHub were already improving before the news of this fantastic partnership broke nearly two weeks ago, and it shook the world in this sector. But I think this tie-up could power these two abandoned tech names to even higher territory. That's why I believe both stocks are worth owning here even after these runs, and especially on any market-wide pullback like we had back on Thursday," said Cramer.

CEO interview - CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk pre-announced weaker than expected earnings and their stock plunged 18%. They report earnings last week with mixed guidance. Cramer interviewed CEO Udi Mokady to hear more the quarter.

Mokady said that the shortfall in this quarter was due to poor execution. A new and existing business deal did not close on time and it's still out there. They have been beating expectations for 11 quarters in a row until now.

He added that the company has corrected the problem by hiring new leadership and globalizing their salesforce. There is demand for their services considering the recent hack of HBO. These companies use Bitcoin to pay off the hackers. "That's the requirement of most of these hackers. Many companies choose to buy Bitcoin in some state or fashion and pay them off," said Mokady.

As hacks become sophisticated, the demand for CyberArk's security rises. "The enterprises that we see and work with are actually trying to be smarter than those who buy Bitcoin for ransom and learn from other companies' mistakes and put in the means to prevent such attacks from really taking them down," concluded Mokady.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO): It's got better financing but it's not worth being in the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ): They have had a big run into the quarter. Al the good news is priced in the stock and Cramer suggested waiting for a pullback before buying.

