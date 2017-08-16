Why Energy Transfer's Bakken Pipeline Is Finally Doing Well

For those that have been following my series on the master limited partnership Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) and its general partner Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE), it started out on a very dour tone. I wanted to highlight the very serious financing problems facing Energy Transfer's growth ambitions first, before getting into how the midstream family will pull itself out of its predicament. After dealing with a myriad of problems on the political side of the construction equation, the Bakken Pipeline is finally online. Let's start there.

Not all midstream assets generate fee-based revenue based solely on volume, in fact, few actually do. Usually there is an energy price related component in those contracts, something that caught the midstream space by surprise in 2015-2016. Pipelines, particularly long haul lines, are much closer to the volume based model income investors are seeking out. This is a space that Energy Transfer Partners LP and, through its economic interest in ETP, Energy Transfer Equity LP are aggressively building out.

Bakken line online, finally

The Bakken Pipeline Project is made up of two pipelines, the Dakota Access Pipeline [known as DAPL] and the Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline [ETCOP]. In June 2017, commercial operations started up after a series of protests and regulatory hurdles were vaulted.

Bakken Pipeline Investments LLC owns 75% of the DAPL and ETCOP system, with Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) owning the remaining 25%. Energy Transfer Partners owns 51% of Bakken Pipeline Investments, with MarEn Bakken Company LLC, a joint venture between Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) and Enbridge Energy Partners LP (NYSE:EEP), owning the remaining 49%.

Energy Transfer Partners owns 38.25% of the Bakken Pipeline system. During ETP and ETE's Q3 results, expect a bump from a full quarter of operations as Q2 saw only a month of income generation.

Overall, both projects were estimated to cost $4.8 billion. Maybe that moved higher due to the problems facing DAPL. DAPL was the biggest part of this project with an expected cost of $3.8 billion, as 1,172 miles of new pipelines were laid down from North Dakota [servicing Bakken/Three-Forks production] to Patoka, Illinois.

This was a much needed project and pipelines are a much, much safer way of transporting crude than rail. Canada's Fraser Institute noted that transporting crude by rail is 4.5 times more likely to see an an accident/occurrence. On top of that, the study noted:

"Perhaps the most telling statistic regarding pipeline safety is that 99 per cent of pipeline occurrences from 2003 to 2013 didn’t damage the environment."

While the chance of an accident is low for both types of transportation, why not pick the safest option. Plus, this system improves realizations for Bakken producers while cutting down on transportation costs (previously, a lot of crude was shipped out by rail as regional refining capacity is very limited). A win-win-win.

As the ETCOP development converted 726 miles of existing natural gas pipelines (686 miles of 30-inch pipe and 40 miles of 24-inch pipe) on top of laying down 62 miles of new pipelines, it was expected to cost around $1 billion (taking the $3.8 billion out of the $4.8 billion total expected development cost of the Bakken Pipeline project). However, the length of the line is around 754 miles. The ETCOP carries crude from Pakota, IL, down to Nederland, Texas, where Energy Transfer has an oil terminal (from Sunoco Logistics' assets).

Initially, the Bakken Pipeline system was set to carry 470,000 barrels of crude a day which will be ramped up to 570,000 bpd. As of its latest update, about 520,000 bpd was being routed through the system.

There are ongoing legal concerns as certain groups are still attempting to shut the line down, but I wouldn't place a high likelihood on that causing the pipeline to halt operations. Simply put, there just isn't a legitimate reason to do so (outside the court of public opinion, of course).

Energy Transfer may get fined for removing too many trees and not handling soil properly during construction by North Dakota's state regulators, but the fine would (probably) be very small as it was a small infraction of state rules. It also has the option to settle allegations of improperly reporting Native American artifacts through a $15,000 fine and ETP won't have to admit wronging (again, just a small infraction, not a widespread conspiracy). North Dakota's regulators hope a similar deal can be reached over the minor tree and soil violations.

Something that needs to be monitored, but not something to lose sleep over if you aren't an attorney for ETP.

Source: Energy Transfer Partners LP

Economics, exports, and competition

Basically, all of the Bakken Pipeline's capacity is protected by long-term contracts with an average duration of nine years. Sunoco Logistics, now merged with Energy Transfer Partners, had 26 million barrels of crude storage capacity in Nederland, TX, at the end of 2016.

While the Nederland Terminal is capable of receiving crude from many sources, what's really interesting is its access to two ship docks and three barge berths capable of exporting to overseas buyers. That means Bakken/Three-Forks light oil production can now be exported to international market with ease at competitive prices. Energy Transfer is happy to offer a slate of services to its clients and these types of synergies are how midstream firms try to keep utilization rates high.

The biggest worry with pipeline assets, other than all the headaches that come with building energy infrastructure in America, is utilization rates. If the pipeline isn't needed, then revenue streams dry up quick, leaving smaller volumes to cover maintenance capex and operating expenses. The Capline Pipeline offers a case study on how changing energy market dynamics can make a once relevant asset obsolete.

It appears the Bakken Pipeline system is taking some market share from its competitors, as there are five other North Dakota pipelines with 763,000 bpd of takeaway capacity, according to RBN. On top of 88,000 bpd of local refining capacity. In June 2017, North Dakota's oil production averaged 1.03 million bpd. South Dakota's oil production averaged 106,000 bpd in May 2017.

Yet the Bakken Pipeline is running at peak capacity. That probably is due to DAPL and ETCOP giving upstream players greater access to various pricing points (particularly Gulf Coast prices) compared to its competitors.

Adding on to that, having easy access to international markets gives Energy Transfer that edge needed. The EIA noted America exported 1.023 million barrels of crude per day on average in May 2017.

Investors should be cautioned that there were other North Dakota pipeline developments being considered, such as Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) Sandpiper project and TransCanada Corporation's (NYSE:TRP) Upland project. However, in light of market conditions (declining output, additional capacity), Enbridge pulled the plug on the Sandpiper system. TransCanada may also scuttle its own Upland Project for similar reasons.

Final thoughts

It's clear the Bakken Pipeline is the preferred choice for upstream firms operating in North Dakota. The ramp up in transported volumes will be fully reflected in Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP's 2H results. This is a quality asset that will be a mainstay for Bakken and Three-Forks shale oil production for years and decades to come.

Several of you guys (Invest In Texas and growser7) noted in the comment section that part of the problem with Energy Transfer's growth ambitions was that it took longer than expected to complete, almost entirely due to regulatory and political hurdles. That is a good point, the growth boom ETP and ETE were banking on to cover its financing needs (better EBITDA-to-debt ratio, better excess cash flow generation, lower cost of equity through better unit price performance) hasn't really materialized yet (only in part). Let's see how the Bakken Pipeline complements the Rover Pipeline and Revolution Development coming online later this year.

Energy Transfer Partners LP needs DCF growth to deal with its incentive distribution rights [IDRs] headache and Energy Transfer Equity LP needs ETP to grow in order to prosper. Having the main portion of its growth portfolio finally come online is good news, all things considered. To read more about the IDRs issue click here, and to see my thoughts on why ETP just issued out more equity, click here. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.