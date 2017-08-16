What's Wrong With Silver?

2017 hasn't been a great year for precious metals bulls. Gold (GLD) started the year with a modest recovery from the post-election sell-off. However $1,300/oz has turned back the bulls on multiple occasions, even the North Korea missile threat wasn't enough to get it over the top - and now it has slid back a bit:

Mining stocks (GDX) have been largely range-bound for the year, though they've been consistently making lower highs. The real pain, though, has been with silver (SLV). Silver is down pretty sharply today, and its long-term downward trajectory from last summer onward continues. Unlike gold, silver hasn't made a run at a real rally in quite awhile now:

Each ensuing rally has been weaker. The last decline took silver back to $15, and this latest rally hardly lifted the relative gloom from the metal. If the $15/oz level doesn't hold, you could see a real break to the downside. We can see silver's struggles in another way. Let's take a look at a chart of the gold/silver ratio:

This chart has been on the rise over the past year, signifying a stronger price of gold vis a vis silver. This move has accelerated since April, with gold breaking out sharply to the upside. Silver's bear market low is around $14.50/oz, a level it has tested on various occasions over the past couple years.

As it continues to struggle against gold (and also against the dollar) it is getting dangerously close to breaking its last meaningful support level before testing the bear market low again, and it's way down from the $21 level seen last summer. Gold on the other hand, trades much closer to its recent highs than lows.

There are at least two ways this can play out. Gold could finally make it through $1,300/oz, and drag silver back up with it. Or gold could fall back toward $1,200 with geopolitical risk off the table, and send silver tumbling off the bottom of the chart. It should come as a particular concern with precious metals haven't moved much, and silver in continue has continued to slide while the US Dollar (UUP) has suffered its worst sell-off since 2010:

All calendar year, the dollar has been falling, yet it hasn't translated into any meaningful support for the metals complex. You can see this clearly by looking at a chart of silver as priced in Euros. Seen that way, silver is down almost 20% over the past 12 months, and has really gotten hammered since April:

Why Can't Silver Catch A Bid?



My theory for the mechanism at play is that digital currencies are sopping up the demand that previously would have gone to alternate precious metals apart from gold. Silver is commonly referred to as "the poor man's gold".

While that could sound rude, it states a basic market fact. More gold is owned by central banks, wealthy institutions, and other sources of more permanent capital, while more of the trade in silver is driven by smaller investors and more short-term traders. This tends to cause more volatility and beta in silver as opposed to gold.

As someone who attended some right-of-center economics conferences back in my university days, I can tell you that silver was far more heavily marketed to young folks just getting interested in alternative investing, as compared with gold. Plus, sticker price certainly plays a mental factor - in the same way that some investors think a stock like Google is too "expensive" due to costing $950/share, the same mental fallacy makes it seem like silver, at $16/oz, has more upside than gold up at $1,275.

Now, unfortunately for silver holders, much of that potential speculative energy has gone into buying digital currencies instead of alternative metals. Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC) continues to soar, topping $4,000 this week, and making a lot of top-callers (including me) look like fools, at least in the short-term. Bitcoin's market cap is now up to $68 billion, exceeding most companies in the S&P 500.



And that's hardly the end of it; ten digital currencies now have market caps in excess of $1 billion. Amazingly, 56 coins have market caps of at least $100 million. The digital coin market is already more robust than many emerging market's entire stock exchanges. According to the link above, the digital currency marketplace now accounts for $135 billion in total market cap.

Now, to be clear, there are a couple of caveats. For one, a lot of this "market cap" is inflated. Like with internet bubble stocks back in the day, many of these digital coins would deflate rapidly if the coins' holders tried to sell in a hurry. It's unclear how much liquidity would exist for more than the top dozen or so coins in the universe.

Additionally, a lot of the money in digital coins wouldn't be invested in gold & silver, had the blockchain not been invented. Still, the parallels between investors in both asset classes is large; secrecy, distrust of government, wanting to avoid the traditional banking system, etc. run as central tenets of both asset classes' bull theses.

Thus, as long as Bitcoin keeps running higher, I suspect it will be difficult for silver to catch much of a bid. The sort of young people just getting into investing that would have flocked to precious metals in previous times now hype up digital coins (including several youthful members of the surprisingly influential online conservative media that previously hawked metals).

I still own physical silver, call me old-fashioned if you wish. I don't think digital currencies are going straight to the moon; I expect a massive bust sooner or later. But it could be tough going for metals until the seemingly unlimited promise on digital riches finally fades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.