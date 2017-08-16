This Hated 14.1% Yielder Could Be A Takeover Target

Oaktree is paying $320 million for control of distressed BDC issues FSC and FSFR. KCAP may be the next target in the BDC sector.

Oaktree Capital Management recently agreed to pay $320 million to Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) to acquire the management rights to Fifth Street Finance (FSC) and Fifth Street Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR). FSC bottomed below $4 on 6/26/2017 and has since gained more than 30%. The Oaktree deal illustrated that buying control of a distressed BDC issue is the preferred way for a larger player to gain quick entry to the high margin BDC management sector. These type of deals can be very lucrative. Based on an unusual trading pattern in FSAM, a 6/29/2017 buy alert for FSC and FSFR went out to my Panick High Yield Report members the night before those stocks spiked higher on afternoon deal rumors. It made for some profitable trading and I've been on the hunt for the next BDC sector deal ever since.

This article will highlight the buyout potential for KCAP Financial (KCAP). KCAP would make an ideal buyout target since it is both deeply discounted and internally managed. KCAP has struggled since I wrote about the company last year. The discount to net asset value has increased as KCAP reported unexpected loan portfolio losses, subpar performance at its asset manager units and a dividend cut. Despite these setbacks, I believe that it deserves another look. The discount has gotten larger, the Oaktree deal illustrates the buyout potential and management has developed a coherent plan to improve coverage of the lofty dividend. Here are 10 updated reasons for income investors to consider KCAP.

1. 34% discount to NAV.

At a recent price of $3.38 KCAP is trading at a 34% discount to its $5.10 net asset value. The Closed-End Fund Advisors BDC Universe database shows that the average debt-focused BDC trades at only a 6.8% discount to net asset value. Out of 50 public BDCs tracked in the database (excluding issues with a market capitalization of under $100 million), only Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) trades at a larger discount.

2. Loan portfolio is in relatively good shape.

Out of a 96 loan portfolio, there are currently only 2 loans on non-accrual and 1 on partial non-accrual. While KCAP has had some past loan losses, they are focused on making more moderate risk loans than many BDC peers. The weighted average interest rate on income producing debt investments was only 7.4% in Q2 2017. Over 2/3 of the loan portfolio was secured by 1st or 2nd liens. Many BDC issues are focused on making much higher yielding and riskier loans. For example, Prospect Capital (PSEC) earns an average interest rate of 12.3% on its loan portfolio. As CEO Dayl Person commented on the Q2 earnings conference call:

"Our credit quality continues to be strong, with only two of our investments on non-accrual, representing 1.4% of our total investment portfolio at cost and approximately 1% at fair market value. In addition, the company has one PIK investment on partial non-accrual".

3. Cost of capital is declining.

KCAP is now completing the sale of $50 million of 6.125% baby bonds maturing on 9/30/2022. KAP was issued in 2012 and is a 7.375% baby bond maturing on 9/30/2019. KAP has already been partially called and the remainder is likely to be called shortly as KCAP sells lower yielding debt.

4. Internal management makes KCAP a takeover target.

The Oaktree deal illustrates the high value of BDC management rights. Oaktree is paying $320 million for the right to manage FSC and FSFR. FSC has net assets of $1,011 million and FSFR has net assets of $314 million. Combined net assets total $1,325 million. Based on the $320 million price tag, this would imply that the asset management rights are valued at abut 24% of assets. Therefore, the implied value of KCAP management rights is approximately $190 million * 24% = $45 million.

As an internally managed BDC, KCAP owns the right to manage itself. An activist investor could afford to pay above market prices for enough KCAP shares so as to gain a large enough control stake to secure the management rights in a shareholder vote. KCAP's current management is intensely disliked by shareholders as illustrated by item #1. KCAP would most likely be acquired by a higher quality asset manager such as Oaktree. Therefore the shares would trade at a much narrower discount to NAV following such an acquisition.

5. Joint venture should improve dividend coverage.

BDC rules strictly limit balance sheet leverage. The ratio of debt to equity can not exceed 1:1. Joint ventures have become a popular tool for BDCs to effectively add some balance sheet leverage without breaking the rules. The BDC owns equity in the joint venture and the joint venture is itself leveraged. The 7/20/2017 joint venture announcement by KCAP will enable a significant increase in balance sheet leverage. Since KCAP makes relatively low interest rate client loans (see item #2), additional balance sheet leverage can provide a reasonable method to generate more investment income. Note that KCAP analyst estimates do not appear to have been adjusted to reflect the JV announcement.

6. Asset manager expansion should improve dividend coverage.

KCAP has some CLO holdings and also owns asset manager subsidiaries that are involved in managing CLOs. KCAP receives a stream of distributions from the asset managers that helps to support the dividend. This depends in large part on the amount of assets under management. The value of the asset manager units are adjusted every quarter. This changing valuation is also heavily dependent on AUM. Recent declines in AUM at the asset managers have negatively impacted KCAP earnings and been a major factor in KCAP's declining net asset value.

Fortunately, management is making an effort to reverse this negative cycle. Management is planning to invest excess cash in the asset manager units. This is intended to increase their value and distribution stream by increasing AUM. As discussed on the Q2 2017 earnings conference call (see page #2 ) efforts are underway to grow AUM in Q3 and Q4:

"In terms of the market for new CLO funds, the environment is consistent with Q1; liability spreads continue to tighten across the debt stack and activity in the CLO reset market remains robust. Trimaran is pursuing several reset opportunities during the third and fourth quarter."

The first conference call question by analyst Paul Johnson also relates to these critical efforts to grow managed CLO assets. CEO Dayl Person reiterates that this is expected to happen in the near term:

"But we are actively pursuing those opportunities, and we expect you'll be hearing some announcements between now and the end of the year on several fronts."

7. How much could KCAP be worth?

The current discount to NAV would narrow considerably if a higher quality manager such as Oaktree gained control. A 10% to 15% discount to the $5.10 per share NAV would value KCAP in the $4.34 to $4.59 price range. However, that price range does not account for the valuable management rights. An activist investor might be willing to pay well above that price range for a controlling stake.

8. Insider ownership.

Directors and executive officers as a group control an 8.0% stake in KCAP. This is detailed on page #40 of the 6/12/2017 annual proxy statement. While this is a significant stake, it would probably not be enough to discourage an activist investor seeking to acquire a controlling stake.

9. KCAP is priced for a dividend cut.

With a 14.1% yield, Mr. Market has priced KCAP for a dividend cut. However, dividend coverage should improve over the next few quarters as noted in items #5 and #6. Retaining the current high dividend would be a positive surprise.

10. Management has a coherent plan.

KCAP has been struggling, but management finally seems to have a feasible plan to turn things around. We are seeing simultaneous moves to increase balance sheet leverage, reduce financing costs and revitalize the struggling asset manager units.

What are some of the major risks?

KCAP risk factors are detailed exhaustively on pages #17 - 41 of the 2016 annual report. I have highlighted a few of the major risks here. BDCs such as KCAP make loans to smaller middle market companies. These companies can be especially vulnerable if there is a recession or other economic disruption. Utilizing a joint venture to increase effective balance sheet leverage could further increase risk if there is an economic downturn. KCAP also invests in the CLO sector. CLOs are volatile issues that could also be vulnerable to an economic downturn. Management appears to have a plan to turn things around, but there is no guarantee that they can successfully execute it. KCAP is a logical acquisition target, but there is no guarantee that it will be acquired. The company has some takeover defenses including the replacement of Directors in classes over a 3 year period.

Conclusions

While KCAP has been a great disappointment to income investors, it may be worth another look. Changes are underway that could improve dividend coverage, if management can execute them successfully. Internal management and the large discount to NAV also make KCAP an appealing takeover target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KCAP, FSAM,FSC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.