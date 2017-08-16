I'm Buying EPR While It's On Sale

August has not been kind to EPR

As I alluded in my dividend growth article published earlier this month, I’ve been paying close attention to EPR Properties (EPR) as the stock has been pummeled here in August. At the time of writing the stock is down nearly 8% in a matter of weeks, grossly under performing the broader market, as represented by the S&P 500.

Looking back, as we closed out July, the stock had largely been treading water, trading at a modest decline. This pattern was holding steady until, on August 1, 2017, AMC Entertainment (AMC) reported an early earnings warning which sent its stock spiraling downward.

Understandably some of AMC’s struggles spilled over into EPR, as the company derives ~19% of its revenues from AMC. Shortly after the impacts of AMC’s earnings were digested, EPR’s stock price recovered slightly, as a result of a strong quarter, before ultimately resuming its downward trend.

With all this downward pressure investors are now left to determine whether this sell-off in EPR is justified or if it is an overreaction and creates a buying opportunity.

EPR is Priced for No-Growth

Let’s face it, we live in an environment where many valuations are stretched - at least as compared to historical norms. Many of my dividend growth holdings in consumer staples stocks (such as Procter & Gamble (PG) and Coca-Cola (KO)), are trading at P/E multiples in the 20s – and they aren’t even growing much. What about EPR? The sell-off has left its P/FFO (somewhat like a P/E, but for REITs) sitting significantly lower, at just 13.5x.

So if limited-growth stocks are garnering significantly higher multiples, then what is wrong with EPR? Lets take a deeper dive into EPR to try to rationalize the sell-off.

Reviewing the Numbers

First, let’s take a look at revenues. The depressed multiple would first drive me to look here, to see if the company was struggling. When we look over EPR's results, this clearly isn’t the case as over the past four years EPR has grown revenue by an average of 13% annually.

Source: Data from EPR SEC Filings

Management has been able to successfully transition this growth into increasing funds per share, delivering 6% - 9% growth annually accompanied by similar increases in the dividend - all while maintaining a healthy payout ratio. Management reaffirmed their guidance for 2017 and the midpoint of the guidance again denotes 6% annual growth.

Source: Data from EPR SEC Filings, *guidance from EPR Q2 2017 presentation

If the data tell us anything, it’s that EPR is far from a no-growth stock. Given this, if we cannot attribute the sell-off to EPR’s performance, then it must be attributable to the ‘anti-theater’ narrative.

The Anti-Theater Narrative is Overblown

I have been very skeptical of the narratives we have seen in the stock market this year. As it relates to EPR, they seem to be fighting the one where everyone will just stay home for content and that no one will go to the theaters anymore. I will be the first to acknowledge that yes, theater operators have the challenge of keeping people in the seats, but we are far from the end of the theater experience. To this point I thought that Greg Silvers, EPR’s CEO did an excellent job of laying out the facts on the earnings call when he stated:

Fourth headline. Theater exhibition remain resilient despite headline noise. Recent headlines would suggest that box office has seen significant declines and the Premium Video On Demand also known as PVOD is an eminent outcome. Neither is the case. First, let's address box office. At the end of the quarter, box office was actually up 1.5% year-to-date. Through July box office is down approximately 2%. However, please remember that box office growth has been exceptional with over 9.8% cumulative growth during 2015 and 2016. This year's box office performance is well within the normal deviation we see during annual box office cycles and in line with our expectations that box office will finish essentially flat for 2017. Quality of content continues to be the ultimate driver of box office success. While some third quarter softness in box office is anticipated, fourth quarter is expected to be an exceptionally strong with excellent lineup of movies.

Greg further went on to state that coverage in their theater business remains strong, alleviating some of my fears from the AMC quarter.

Larger quarter-to-quarter swings are not a typical in this business. But annual performance has been remarkably consistent. Additionally, coverage for our theater portfolio on a trailing 12 months basis was at 1.7x to the end of Q1, basically flat with the comparable 2016 period. We expect that our Q2 trailing 12 months coverage will be approximately the same.

A fact that gets lost in all of this theater talk is that the company has made significant progress in transforming itself and diversifying beyond theaters. They operate across a number of experiential segments as outlined in their earnings call slides.

Source: EPR Q2 2017 Investor Presentation

Since 2014 the Company has also reduced its theater concentration in terms of both revenues and assets significantly, decreasing them by 13% and 10%, respectively.

Source: Segment Data (in thousands) from SEC Filings

Closing Thoughts

EPR has found itself caught in the narrative that theaters are going away as everyone will simply stay home and stream content on their mobile devices. While there may be some truth to this, and operators will be challenged to fill seats, I think that it has left the market undervaluing the experiential component of everything EPR has to offer. Specifically, theater operators are showing strong returns when they refresh their facilities and at the same time have added creative new offerings and promotions to draw people in.

Let’s also not forget that EPR is much more than just a landlord to theater operators. That’s only about half of their business as it stands today. Management has focused on building out their education and recreation holdings which are becoming increasingly larger components of the EPR pie.

When I look things over, I find value in this dip which has presented EPR at an attractive multiple. I added a couple of shares to my existing position in my MnM Portfolio at $67.54 with a yield just over 6%. If you’re like me and you do not fully believe the narrative that is pervasive in the market, then you may find opportunity here as well.

