Enterprise Products Profiting From Booming NGLs And Plastics Growth

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is a well run midstream master limited partnership that sports a 6.6% yield protected by a high coverage ratio and rational spending habit. Growth is driven by new midstream assets targeting bottlenecks in America's oil & gas industry. Let's look at how that is panning out in the natural gas liquids space.

Macro overview

A part of the US fracking boom that isn't often mentioned is the meteoric rise in "wet gas" production. Wet gas means those production streams contain natural gas liquids such as ethane, butane, propane, isobutane, and pentane. Rising ethane production is particularly noteworthy because it can be processed into plastics products, a booming market. Ethane is processed into ethylene by a steam cracker which is then processed into polyethylene (the most common plastic).

Below is a look at surging US supply of ethane. With ethane supply exceeding demand, a large portion gets "rejected" back into dry natural gas streams to boost the amount of British Thermal units per cubic feet, but ideally upstream firms would rather market that ethane to petrochemical players.

Compare the graphs up above to the amount of steam cracking capacity down below. Six ethane steam crackers are set to come online by mid-2018, boosting capacity to process ethane which will drive up domestic consumption. Rising ethane exports are also key as petrochem demand grows worldwide. Not many nations are swimming in ethane like America is.

Third-party research provider IHS noted that global polyethylene demand is currently around 92 million metrics tons. By 2021, that will rise to 113 million metric tons. On a percentage basis (4.2% CAGR), that outpaces expected global GDP growth.

China and India are expected to drive a large portion of that growth as incomes steadily rise in both nations, creating a greater need for packaging and film products. Growth in plastics demand should continue roaring along as generations of people around the world leave extreme poverty and enter the middle class.

For a midstream player like Enterprise Products Partners L.P., the implications of the petrochemical boom are huge. Several large domestic petrochemical plants are coming online, particularly ethane crackers and polyethylene plants, through the end of the decade. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), among others, are companies with major petrochem expansions set to come online soon.

I've brought up how Enterprise Products is capitalizing on rising NGLs output out of the Permian Basin in past articles, but its asset base is much more expansive than that. Let's take a look.

Leverging existing asset base for growth

Enterprise Products has eight fractionators in Mont Belvieu, TX, a major NGLs processing hub. Fractionators are needed to process and separate the NGLs after the natural gas stream is run through a cryogenic plant (which separates the dry and wet gas). Those eight plants have 670,000 bpd in combined processing capacity, 572,000 bpd net to Enterprise Products. The midstream firm also has 37 storage facilities in the Mont Belvieu hub capable of housing 145.2 million barrels of NGLs, petrochems, and refined products.

Another fractionator in the area is set to come online next year which will have 85,000 bpd in capacity. Supporting its expanding operations is an ethylene storage cavern set to come online in 2018, along with upgrades to its existing storage capabilities.

Tying into this is Enterprise's Aegis pipeline system (100% stake) that transports purity ethane to petrochem plants in East Texas and Louisiana. Currently, it is transporting around 165,000 bpd, with an average of 160,000 bpd under contract this year (same as 2016). Next year, the amount of contracted volumes jumps to 297,000 bpd and the year after that, 362,000 bpd.

The Aegis system has been operating well below capacity as the volumes agreed to under long-term contracts signed back in 2015 slowly reach peak capacity.

Enterprise plans on adding additional capacity by looping part of the Aegis system, laying down new pipe parallel to the existing pipeline. There have been talks to push capacity up to 400,000 bpd, something that Enterprise will progress with over the coming years.

Routing larger NGLs volumes to Mont Belvieu

In order for those developments to make sense, Enterprise Products would have to be betting on additional NGLs supplies being routed to Mont Belvieu. Well, that is the case as capacity at the existing ATEX Pipeline (100% owned by EPD) is expanded and the Shin Oak Pipeline starts routing huge amounts of NGLs produced in the Permian Basin to the hub starting in 2019.

The 1,192-mile ATEX Pipeline transports ethane produced from the Marcellus and Utica shales up in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia down to Mont Belvieu. While it has 130,000 bpd in capacity, it was transporting 115,000 bpd by mid-year, with long-term contracts indicating that will pick up in 2H. Future growth will be supported by the ATEX system's capacity increasing by 15,000 bpd in late-2017. Take-or-pay contracts coming into force in 2018+ will push transported NGLs volumes up to ~131,000 bpd or higher.

I've brought up the Shin Oak project before so this will be brief. By Q2 2019, the 571-mile system will begin transporting 250,000 bpd from the Permian in West Texas to Mont Belvieu. Cryogenic processing plants are being constructed to support the system, with two set to come online in Q2 and Q3 2018, enabling 60% of the NGLs to be sourced from complexes Enterprise owns.

While Enterprise has brought up how the Shin Oak's capacity could be expanded up to 600,000 bpd, that is a development for the distant future. EPD will own all of the Shin Oak Pipeline, but a JV will be considered in the event of an expansion. This project will act as a powerful catalyst across its NGLs and petrochemical asset base due to the various synergies the company plans to capitalize on.

Final thoughts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a solid midstream firm, but its unit price will move sideways until sentiment around the oil & gas industry changes. Fair or not, West Texas Intermediate pricing needs to get closer to $55 to ensure domestic upstream growth will continue (in turn putting downward pressure on WTI, I know) and to win back the hearts, minds, and most importantly, wallets of Wall Street.

Before then, the company is doing what it can by directing growth capex towards much needed (by upstream and downstream industries) midstream endeavors. Investing in the natural gas liquids space is a smart choice in my opinion and investors have plenty to look forward to. Larger volumes of transported, stored, and processed NGLs will add to Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s cash flow streams.

