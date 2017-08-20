Hornbach Baumarkt: 27% Upside Potential Based On A Sum Of The Parts Valuation

According to the parent company, the value of the real estate is much higher than the carrying amount.

Introduction

Hornbach Baumarkt (OTC:HBAUF) is a 140-year-old company founded five generations of Hornbach’ers ago. It was one the first operators of a Do It Yourself store, which it continued to build out into a real market leader. The Hornbach family still controls the Hornbach Holding, which in turn controls Hornbach Baumarkt, which contains the majority of the Hornbach activities.

Hornbach is a German company, and its Deutsche Boerse listing is definitely the most liquid one to trade on. The ticker symbol is HBM and the current average daily volume is approximately 7,000 shares. Always try to figure out if you need to complete some paperwork to get a lower dividend withholding tax rate; as far as I know, the ‘normal’ German dividend tax rate is 25.75% (please correct me if I’m wrong!). The current share price is 32.19.

As Hornbach is a German company reporting in and trading in EUR, the main currency used throughout this article is the Euro.

Let’s keep it simple: Hornbach Baumarkt

As the Baumarkt is the main asset of the Hornbach family, I think it makes sense to solely focus on the Baumarkt part of the equation.

The company’s financial year runs from March 1st until February 28th (or 29th), and I’d first like to have a look back at the 2016 financials as those will provide a more balanced and fair overview of how Hornbach is doing (as you can imagine, DIY markets are subject to quite a bit of seasonality. Nobody paints a garage door when a meter of snow is blocking your driveway), where after I will have a quick look at how Hornbach started the current financial year.

Source: Annual report

In FY 2017, Hornbach saw its revenue increase by 5% to 3.71B EUR, but as the COGS increased at a slightly faster rate, the gross profit increased by ‘just’ 3.8% whilst the continuous focus on keeping the overhead costs low, the EBIT increased by 8.1% to 97.5M EUR. A good result and despite the sharp increase in the company’s net financial expenses, the pre-tax income increased slightly to 79.3M, but unfortunately, the 300%+ increase of the tax bill resulted in a sharply lower net income, 52.9M EUR at the bottom line, resulting in an EPS of 1.66 EUR (-27% from 2.28 EUR).

Two notes: A) Hornbach books its lease-related interest expenses as a ‘financial expense’, and this amount should decrease. B) The tax bill was pretty high in 2017, and approximately 1/5th of the total tax bill was connected to deferred taxes. Hornbach uses a base rate of approximately 30% on its taxable income, so in a ‘normal world’, the tax bill would have been 2.5-3M lower. Combined with an ultra-low tax payment in 2016 (less than 10% of the pre-tax income), it’s easy to explain the huge swing in the company’s net income.

Hornbach doesn’t provide detailed financial statements on a quarterly basis, but the start of the financial year looks very promising, as Baumarkt reported a 6.7% revenue increase and a 26% EBIT increase. That’s absolutely stunning as the additional 71M EUR in revenue increases the EBIT by 15.5M, resulting in a ‘marginal’ EBIT ratio of almost 22%. A really good start of the year, but Hornbach isn’t changing its official guidance for now.

The cash flows and balance sheet are hiding two things

The company’s cash flow result doesn’t look too exciting. After applying the necessary adjustments, the operating cash flow increases from 115.2M EUR to 137.4M EUR. However, as the total capex was approximately 157M EUR, Hornbach’s adjusted operating cash flow wasn’t sufficient to cover the capex bill, and definitely not the capex + dividend.

There’s obviously always more than what meets the eye. Hornbach is still expanding, and the 157M EUR includes expansion capex. 3 new stores were opened, and Hornbach actually accelerated its expansion program, as ‘the acquisition of inventory properties was brought forward into FY 2017’.

Source: annual report

According to Hornbach, 68% of the full-year capex was spent on NEW developments (see page 57 of the annual report), and this is perhaps the most important sentence of the entire 170+ page report, as this would mean just 50M EUR of the capex was sustaining capex (which seems to be confirmed by the depreciation rate of just over 75M EUR per year. The depreciation rate will very likely always be higher than the sustaining capex. After all, a building will continue to depreciate, but sometimes won’t need anything more but some new paint on the walls).

If I would apply the 50M EUR sustaining capex (which is calculated as 32% of the 150M in total capex (Hornbach said the 150M was spent in a 68/32 ratio on growth/sustaining capex, see below), rounded up to 50M EUR from 48M EUR) versus the 137M EUR in adjusted operating cash flow, Hornbach Baumarkt would have generated a sustaining free cash flow of 87M EUR. Not bad at all, as this would be the equivalent of 2.74 EUR per share, for a current free cash flow yield of 8.56%.

Source: Annual report

A second part of the hidden assets are the real estate assets itself. The value of the ‘property, plant and equipment’ on the balance sheet is just 1.09B EUR. According to the annual report, Hornbach ‘owned’ 29% of the total sales area, which means it directly owned 514,000 square meters of sales area, which is thus being valued at 2088 EUR per square meter.

Also keep in mind that of the 1.09B EUR in real estate assets, approximately 15% was ‘built’ in the past 12-18 months (150M+ in capex).

Source: annual report

Based on the 514,000 square meters of real estate and a 1.09B EUR value for the ‘property plant and equipment’, you’d end up with a value of approximately 2088 EUR per square meter.

That sounds reasonable, but the devil is in the details (isn’t that always the case?). The Hornbach Baumarkt report does NOT provide a breakdown of the value of the property versus the value of the equipment, but Hornbach Holding does disclose the breakdown.

Source: Hornbach Holding annual report

As you can see, the carrying value of the 514,000 square meters is just 598M EUR. According to Holding, this represents an undervaluation of 288M EUR based on a rent multiplier of 13 (indicating a calculation based on a rental income of 68M EUR per year). I would like to argue here that requiring a rental yield of almost 8% is way too conservative. Using a more acceptable 6% as ‘required yield’, the market value of the real assets would be 1.15B EUR indicating the real estate is undervalued by a stunning 550M EUR (or 17 EUR per share!).

So how much would Baumarkt really be worth?

A first part is based on the free cash flow, where I would like to use a required yield of 6.5%. This means that based on the 2.74 EUR in free cash flow per share on an adjusted basis, Hornbach Baumarkt’s operating business would be valued at 42 EUR per share, which is approximately 27% higher compared to the current share price.

Not only is the company undervalued based on its (adjusted and sustaining) free cash flow performance, the substantial undervaluation of the real estate assets provides you with a safety net.

In the previous paragraph, I determined the real value of the real estate is approximately 1.15B EUR compared to the carrying value of 598M EUR. This means the equipment in the stores is being valued at approximately 489M EUR (the 1.087B book value for property, plant and equipment (see the previous image) – the 598M EUR carrying amount of the properties). The 1.087B EUR in book value would thus have a ‘real’ value of 1.4B EUR (if you would apply a 50% haircut on the value of the equipment).

In other words, even if Hornbach Baumarkt would close shop tomorrow, pay off all its liabilities by spending its cash and liquidating its inventory and monetize its equipment and real estate assets, the liquidation value of the company would still be 30-35 EUR per share, which should put a bottom under the share price.

So why does the market not get this? What are the risks?

I think the main reason why the market doesn’t understand the undervaluation is because it's actually very well hidden. You need to dig pretty deep into the annual report to figure out the ratio of sustaining capex versus expansion capex. Once you do this digging work, it’s clear Baumarkt is investing in new stores which hides the underlying strong (sustaining) free cash flows. On top of that, the investments in the new stores will also contribute to the operating and free cash flows from this year on, so the numbers will only improve from here on.

Secondly, whereas Hornbach Holding does disclose a ‘potential’ undervaluation of the real estate assets, I was unable to find a mention of this in the Hornbach Baumarkt annual report. So anyone who hasn't read the annual report of the Hornbach Holding might have missed the undervaluation of the real estate assets.

The main risk is related to the demand for Hornbach’s products and the competition in the DIY market space, but Hornbach seems to expect the demand for its products picking up as the majority of the houses in Germany are getting quite old and will require some renovations to ensure meeting a certain comfort level. Again from the Hornbach annual report:

Investment thesis

It’s pretty clear Hornbach Baumarkt is extremely interesting both from a cash flow perspective as from an asset/SOTP perspective.

If you’d look at it from a pure free cash flow perspective with a required FCF yield of 6.5%, Hornbach Baumarkt should be trading closer to 42 EUR (27% upside potential), with the ‘real’ value of the real estate assets allowing you to sleep well at night.

As such, I think Hornbach Baumarkt could be an ideal investment by buying it for the cash flow, and keeping it for the real estate. Will the real value of the real estate ever be reflected in the share price or on the balance sheet? I don’t know, but it sure provides you a good ‘margin of safety’, even if Hornbach Baumarkt would face some tougher years on the cash flow front.

