Aurinia: Strong Potential With Focus On Lupus Related Kidney Ailment

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) stock showed impressive growth of over 188 percent in this year so far. However, it is currently considerably lower than its peak price of $10.54. The company also recently presented several positive news regarding its lead drug candidate voclosporin, including the dosing of the first patient in Phase III trial. At the current depressed price point, Aurinia is a good choice for investors with medium to long term investment horizon.

Aurinia recently reported its second quarter results. The company incurred a net loss of $2.4 million or $0.03 per common share, in comparison to a net loss of $3.3 million or $0.10 per common share, it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company’s net research and development costs jumped from $2.4 million to $7.1 million on Year over Year basis, highlighting the company’s focus on its drug pipeline and product development. Similarly its business development costs also showed increase to $2.9 million. Overall, the results followed the pattern generally shown by the pharma companies engaged in late stage drug development.

Aurinia also provided corporate updates for its drug candidate voclosporin, currently in Phase III trials for the treatment of lupus nephritis as the company dosed the first patient in May. The drug showed encouraging results in its IIB study where statistically signficant efficacy over the control arm at 24 and 48 weeks was shown. The drug candidate also maintained stable serum magnesium, potassium and blood pressure levels, which backed up the safety profile of the drug. For the 48 weeks trial, patients on voclosporin showed a remission period which was approximately twice as long as the period shown by the control group.

The strong performance in Phase II may act as precursor to the drug’s performance in the upcoming trial. The AURORA trial is spread over 52 weeks and is a double blind placebo controlled study. It will compare the efficacy of one dose of voclosporin (23.7mg BID or twice a day) or placebo added to current standard of care of mycophenolate mofetil in achieving renal response in patients with active Lupus Nephritis. The drug candidate has the potential to become a strong contender in a market which is expected to touch $3.2 billion mark by 2025. Currently, Lupus patients are mainly dependent on off-label therapies for the condition. However, there are a handful of therapies being developed for treating patients. Voclosporin is expected to capture a significant position in the market as it is designed for a subset of Lupus population, i.e. Lupus Nephritis, targeting renal complications arising out of Lupus. This focus is expected to give the drug higher chances of showing better performance.

While the drug trials have shown inspiring results, it is also important to look at the team working behind the scenes. The company’s new CEO Dr. Richard Glickman, who took the helm in February this year, has extensive experience in the field of LN. Prior to founding Aurinia, he founded Aspreva Pharmaceuticals, the biopharma company behind the development of CellCept, which is currently regarded to be one of the most prominent therapies available for Lupus. With the appointment of Glickman as the CEO, it is expected that Aurinia will now have augmented focus on the financial side of the operations. Maintaining liquidity and value is of utmost importance for a development pharma company, as such companies generally do not have any steady source of income for funding their research and development activities.

The company’s recently started Phase 3 trials are expected to be completed by 2020. While during this time period, the company may have to raise funds for maintaining its liquidity, it is hoped that the company’s seasoned management will ensure that current shareholders face minimal dilution following such fundraising. The stock is currently trading over 40 percent below its 52 weeks high of $10.54, thus presenting an attractive price point for initiating a position in a company with a solid base. The company is expected to have several catalysts coming up in the medium term as it reports results from its Phase 3 studies and progresses on its way to file its application with the FDA. While with solid drug testing results and robust management, the company has bright prospectus ahead, it is also essential to look at the risk profile of the drug. The major risk factor is attached to the outcome of Phase 3 trials. The past performance does not provide any guarantee for the future results. Any faltering in the upcoming trials may lead to risks such as delays, liquidity issues and in extreme case, rejection of the drug. However, these risks are part and parcel of any investment in pharma companies. At the current price level and the track record, Aurinia presents a convincing case for investment with medium to long term horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.